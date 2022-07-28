18-year-old shot in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three suspects are in custody after a car chase led to shots exchanged with officers in Madison County late Friday night. Police said the three suspects were in a stolen car when the chase started. Tactical units tried to stop the car with spikes but were unsuccessful. The chase continued into Venice, Illinois. One passenger was let out of the car to run before police eventually caught him. Officers said the two other suspects stayed in the car when the car crashed.

