18-year-old shot in South City

KMOV
15-year-old shot, injured while on a walk in North City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 15-year-old was shot and injured in north St. Louis City early Monday morning. The shooting happened in the 5900 block of Sherry Avenue at around 4 a.m. Officers said they found the 15-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm inside a home.
Man shot and killed in St. Louis city
Police were on the scene of a shooting that left a man dead in St. Louis city early Monday morning.
KMOV
Woman, 78, wounded in downtown St. Louis double shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 78-year-old woman and 55-year-old man were wounded in a shooting that happened in downtown St. Louis overnight, police say. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened just after 3:00 a.m. in the 1300 block of Convention Plaza. The woman and man were outside talking to each other when shots rang out. Officers say the woman told them they were shot while trying to find cover.
Man dead in shooting in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood
A man has died after a shooting Saturday afternoon in the Central West End Neighborhood of St. Louis.
KMOV
St. Louis man pleads guilty in death of man during 2019 carjacking attempt
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A would-be carjacker pleaded guilty Monday for his role in a shooting that left a man dead in 2019. Ahead of his trial, 27-year-old Jalen Simms plead guilty to attempted carjacking resulting in death. In June 2019, surveillance video captured Simms and another man stopped next to a 2012 Dodge Ram truck in the 3000 block of Rauschenbach Avenue. Investigators said Jabari Clark was asleep inside the truck outside his home when the men approached both sides of the truck and pointed handguns at him.
KMOV
Downtown West residents asking for city leaders and police intervention after violent weekend
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has reported at least four separate shooting incidents in Downtown and Downtown West this past weekend. Multiple people were injured and sent to the hospital. Property and cars were also damaged by flying bullets. Residents said they’re fed up with the ongoing shootings, drag racing and general chaos on weekends. They said they want the city to do more to stop it.
Mourning the loss of CBC student killed in hit-and-run crash
Matthew Nikolai was a third-generation Cadet. His father, uncle, and grandfather attended CBC. He was going to be a senior.
Carjacking suspect shot in gunfire exchange with officer near St. Louis
An officer shot a carjacking suspect Friday evening after an exchange of gunfire across the Missouri-Illinois state line near St. Louis.
KMOV
Teen dead after hit and run in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One teen is dead after a hit and run in St. Louis City Friday evening. Police said a 17-year-old boy was hit by a car in the 6700 block of Chippewa at around 8:17 p.m. The car immediately fled the scene after. When officers arrived, the teen was not conscious or breathing. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
KMOV
15 cars hit by bullets after shots were fired in downtown St. Louis overnight, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after 15 cars were hit by bullets in downtown St. Louis early Saturday morning, officers say. Officers tell News 4 that officers heard about 100 shots just after 2:00 a.m. near the intersection of 21st and Lucas. Police later found 15 cars with ballistic damage.
Group carjacks pizza delivery driver before chase, crash in Downtown St. Louis
Police say a group carjacked a pizza delivery driver Friday afternoon before his vehicle was involved in a brief police chase and a crash in Downtown St. Louis.
KMOV
Man drowns in St. Charles County pond
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man drowned in a pond in Defiance, Missouri Saturday night, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Police said Raymond E. Robison was fishing at Busch Wildlife Lake 6 when he decided to get in the water and swim. He went underwater and did not come back up, police said. It happened just after 8 p.m.
KMOV
3 suspects in custody after chase, shots fired at officers
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three suspects are in custody after a car chase led to shots exchanged with officers in Madison County late Friday night. Police said the three suspects were in a stolen car when the chase started. Tactical units tried to stop the car with spikes but were unsuccessful. The chase continued into Venice, Illinois. One passenger was let out of the car to run before police eventually caught him. Officers said the two other suspects stayed in the car when the car crashed.
tncontentexchange.com
CBC high school student struck and killed on street near Ted Drewes in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old was hit by two vehicles and killed Friday evening while crossing the street near Ted Drewes in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood. The boy was identified Saturday by police as Matthew Nikolai, of the 5500 block of Daggett Avenue on the Hill. He was taken to a hospital just after 8:15 p.m., where he was pronounced dead.
KMOV
Man killed on I-55 in South City, suspect in custody
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot on the highway during a shootout in South City Friday afternoon. The incident took place around 1 p.m. southbound on I-55 and S. Broadway. Police told News 4 that two cars drove near Russell and Gravois and shots were exchanged between the two vehicles.
Police chase across the Mississippi
An investigation is underway after a downtown St. Louis crash Friday afternoon stemmed from an apparent police chase.
Man killed, multiple arrests in shooting on I-55 in south St. Louis
Police have made an arrest after a deadly shooting on I-55 in south St. Louis.
