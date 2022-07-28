ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aitkin, MN

Aitkin Anglers update…

Aitkin Independent Age
Aitkin Independent Age
 4 days ago

Maggie Borseth and Kolbe Sahr caught 19.17 lbs. of fish July 24 to finish 25th at the SATT event on Mille Lacs Lake, the best finish for the Aitkin Anglers.

Colton Weimer and Tanner Coonce were 75th with 7.84 lbs, while Caleb Sahr and Damon Washburn were 76th with 7.74 lbs. and Mallory Leitinger and Isabelle Munsterteiger were 127 with 1.09 lbs. There were 180 plus boats on the lake so they had some nice finishes.

Aitkin Independent Age

Young Eagles take flight on a Saturday morning

At the Aitkin Municipal Airport, kids ages 8-17 lined up for a free airplane ride on July 16. This program, the Young Eagles Flights, was put on by the Aitkin Flyers which on its Facebook page is described as, “a fantastic flying club supporting aviation through fun activities.” The Young Eagles program began around three decades ago in 1992. It was launched by EAA and is described by the EAA...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin Anglers participate in fishing tournaments

Kolbe Sahr and Eion Quiel finished in the 36th spot out of over 180 boats in the Gull Lake SATT fishing tournament July 10. The duo caught 18.83 lbs of fish for the best finish of seven Aitkin Anglers teams. Colton Weimer and Tanner Coonce were 101st with 13.7lbs, Noah Moss and Nathan Stifter were 123rd with 10.94 lbs and ...
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Local Women of Today celebrate Founders Day

Aitkin Mayor Megan Workman earlier signed a proclamation denoting July 1 as Minnesota Women of Today Founders Day in Aitkin. Minnesota Women of Today has more than 850 members in more than 50 communities. The proclamation noted the group is dedicated to promoting awareness and has several service programs: Outstanding Young Adults, Person With Determination, Women Who Impact, Zach Johnson Kids with Cancer, March of Dimes, Crescent Cove, Domestic Violence Awareness, HOPE, JDRF, local food shelves, American Cancer Society, Habitat for Humanity as well as community projects such as Pumpkin Patch, Easter Carnival, high school and elementary school pictures, That Guy Letter, highway cleanup, food shelf drive, community meals and more. The Aitkin Women of Today (AWT) celebrated Founders Day on July 1. The celebration of Founders Day included a family picnic at member Leslie Goble’s home. For more information about the AWT call Suzanne at 218-251-5024.
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Meet your candidates - Part two

This is part two of meet your candidates. Part one can be found in the July 13 Aitkin Age. Don Niemi - County Commissioner District 3 Words are fine, but putting words into action is what you, the people, should expect. The year 2022 is a critical election year. Local elections are important. We are...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Asbach receives Trophy Fish Award

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Creative Marketing Specialist Zach Asbach, Ironton, was recently presented the organization’s Trophy Fish Award for going above and beyond in his job duties by assisting a co-worker. Asbach was arriving on campus for work when he noticed a fellow staff member having vehicle troubles. The employee’s vehicle had run out of gas. He took it upon himself without being asked to go to a nearby gas station, fill up his gas can, pay for it with his own money and returned...
IRONTON, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Outstanding Seniors named for 2022

The Aitkin County Outstanding Senior Citizen Award recognizes individuals who make an impact in the community and perform service and commit time in helping others. This award is presented to those 65 years old and older by the Clear Lake Grange #692 and the Aitkin County Fair Board. Kathryn Beatty This year’s female winner of the award is Kathryn Beatty, McGregor. Nominated by Ann Rorem, Beatty is an active volunteer...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Newberger endorsed by Child Protection League

Former State Rep. Jim Newberger was officially endorsed by the Child Protection League of Minnesota PAC. The Child Protection League has been at the forefront of the battle to protect kids from extreme ideologies and exploitation. Jim Newberger was endorsed due to his strong stand to protect kids and he is a leader in the fight to stop the spread of Critical Race Theory and Marxist ideologies in schools. ...
MINNESOTA STATE
Aitkin Independent Age

Tom Gregg receives Quilt of Valor

Tom Gregg, who was in the Army in the early 1960s and served in Germany, was recently awarded a Quilt of Valor. His quilt, made by the Ripple River Quilt Guild, was awarded to him at the Aitkin American Legion by Harvey and Nancy Lamke.
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Steve Wenzel endorsed by MCCL in Senate District 10 primary

Steve Wenzel, Republican candidate for Minnesota Senate District 10, has been endorsed by the Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life. MCCL is the state’s oldest and now largest pro-life organization. Founded in 1968, MCCL has worked ever since to secure protection for innocent human life from conception until natural death through education, legislation, and political action. MCCL noted in its endorsement that Wenzel has a strong record of pro-life activism and of leadership on the issue during his time in the legislature. Wenzel is running in the Republican Party primary for Senate District 10, which encompasses Aitkin, Benton, Crow Wing, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, and Morrison counties. The primary is on Aug. 9, but early voting has already begun.
MINNESOTA STATE
Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin, MN
