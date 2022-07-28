Aitkin Anglers update…

Aitkin Mayor Megan Workman earlier signed a proclamation denoting July 1 as Minnesota Women of Today Founders Day in Aitkin. Minnesota Women of Today has more than 850 members in more than 50 communities.
The proclamation noted the group is dedicated to promoting awareness and has several service programs: Outstanding Young Adults, Person With Determination, Women Who Impact, Zach Johnson Kids with Cancer, March of Dimes, Crescent Cove, Domestic Violence Awareness, HOPE, JDRF, local food shelves, American Cancer Society, Habitat for Humanity as well as community projects such as Pumpkin Patch, Easter Carnival, high school and elementary school pictures, That Guy Letter, highway cleanup, food shelf drive, community meals and more.
The Aitkin Women of Today (AWT) celebrated Founders Day on July 1.
The celebration of Founders Day included a family picnic at member Leslie Goble’s home. For more information about the AWT call Suzanne at 218-251-5024.
