Aitkin Anglers update…

Maggie Borseth and Kolbe Sahr caught 19.17 lbs. of fish July 24 to finish 25th at the SATT event on Mille Lacs Lake, the best finish for the Aitkin Anglers.

Colton Weimer and Tanner Coonce were 75th with 7.84 lbs, while Caleb Sahr and Damon Washburn were 76th with 7.74 lbs. and Mallory Leitinger and Isabelle Munsterteiger were 127 with 1.09 lbs. There were 180 plus boats on the lake so they had some nice finishes.