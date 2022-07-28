How Spider-Man: Freshman Year Fits Into MCU Revealed (Exclusive)

comicbook.com
Related
ComicBook
Rick and Morty Co-Creator Details Why Season 5 Was a Tough One
Rick and Morty has carved a place for itself in the history of animation. After all, the hit series is known as one of the biggest comedies on television, and millions have come to love its outlandish charm. Fans have Justin Roiland to thank in part for its success as he helped bring the show to life. And recently, the co-creator admitted the entire time had a tough time with season five last year.
ComicBook
Avengers: Secret Wars Fan Art Shows Tom Holland in Symbiote Spider-Man Suit
Marvel Studios has been planting the seeds for the new saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the entirety of Phase 4. With projects like WandaVision, Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the studio is gearing up to do some big things. Kevin Feige officially unveiled that the new saga of the MCU will be called The Multiverse Saga, and it's all leading up to the next two Avengers films, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. During the Secret Wars comic book, Spider-Man gets the black symbiote suit, so fans are expecting Tom Holland to put it on in live-action. One fan even went as far as to create a piece of fan art of the actor in his symbiote suit.
Marvel confirmed Avengers movies will exist for as long as the MCU does
Marvel finally dropped the Avengers news fans have been waiting to hear since 2019. The studio announced Avengers 5 and Avengers 6 at Comic-Con 2022, and the title for Avengers 7 also leaked via new trademark documentation. Furthermore, the fifth and sixth films in the Avengers franchise will premiere in 2025, just a few months apart.
ComicBook
Marvel's Secret Invasion Star Reveals Reshoots With New Writer Are Happening
Secret Invasion is an upcoming Marvel series for Disney+ that was recently filmed in the UK. It was revealed last month that the show is expected to undergo reshoots, and it looks like this new phase of the production will include a new writer. The upcoming show will see the return of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Don Cheadle as James Rhodes, and Martin Freeman as Everett Ross in addition to some MCU newcomers. One such actor is Christopher McDonald who is best known for appearing in films such as Thelma & Louise and Happy Gilmore. McDonald recently had a chat with Awards Focus and teased the upcoming reshoots.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Hulu Adding Multiple Marvel Movies This Week
Disney+ is the hub for just about everything Marvel. Most of the Marvel Cinematic Universe can be found on the service, along with the previous Netflix original shows and even some of the previous X-Men titles from Fox. Everything that came from non-Disney studios, however, does bounce around between streaming services, and those film can sometimes be hard to track down. This week, a few of them are heading to Hulu.
ComicBook
Pat Carroll, Voice of Ursula in Disney's Little Mermaid, Dead at 95
Pat Carroll, a Grammy and Emmy Award-winning actor of stage and screen who famously voiced the villainous Ursula in Disney's animated The Little Mermaid, has died. She was 95. Carroll died at her home on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on July 30, while recovering from pneumonia, Deadline reported Sunday. Across her career spanning more than 70 years, Carroll recurred on the sitcom The Danny Thomas Show and appeared frequently on such TV series as Busting Loose, The Red Skelton Hour, and Getting Together. In 1956, Carroll won an Emmy for her work on the sketch comedy series Caesar's Hour.
ComicBook
Drago: Dolph Lundgren Speaks Out After Sylvester Stallone Slams Spinoff
This week, it was announced that the Rocky spinoffs would not be ending with the upcoming Creed III. It was reported by The Wrap that a Drago movie was in the works with Dolph Lundgren (Ivan Drago) and Florian Munteanu (Viktor Drago). Lundgren first appeared in the franchise in Rocky IV back in 1985 and reprised the role in Creed II in 2018 with Munteanu joining as his son. After the news of the Drago movie broke, Rocky creator Sylvester Stallone made it clear that he was unhappy with the decision, saying producer Irwin Winkler is "exploiting" the franchise. Today, Stallone hit Winkler even harder with a graphic social media post calling the producer and his family "bloodsuckers." He also added, "DOLPH, why? Not a phone call?" One fan came to Lundgren's defense in the comments, and Stallone replied, saying it wasn't right since he gave Lundgren his start. However, it looks like those comments have since been deleted. It could be because Lundgren has since made a post of his own, setting the record straight about his involvement.
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Shares New Photos From Cast's Farewell Dinner
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is expected to hit theaters next year, and a first look at the highly-anticipated threequel was recently shown at San Diego Comic-Con. The movie wrapped filming in May and director James Gunn previously confirmed that this will be the last film to feature the original Guardians crew. Naturally, there are a lot of emotions surrounding the team's last outing, so fans have been excited to see Gunn share behind-the-scenes content and post images of the cast hanging out together. Today, the director took to Twitter to share some images from the cast's farewell dinner.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Marvel Comics Writer Ron Zimmerman Dead at 64
Marvel Comics lost one of its creatives this week. Ron Zimmerman was a writer, film and television producer, and stand-up comic who wrote the series Spider-Man: Get Kraven in addition to the Ultimate Adventure series. He also worked on The Punisher, Captain Marvel, and Spider-Man. However, he was best known for the Rawhide Kid comic, a cowboy who occasionally time-traveled to modern-day comics such as The Avengers and West Coast Avengers. According to a report from Deadline, Zimmerman passed away on July 28th after a battle with cancer.
ComicBook
Fullmetal Alchemist Cosplay Gives Fans a Buff Bradley
Throughout Fullmetal Alchemist, the Homunclus were some of the deadliest antagonists in the world of alchemy. While many of these villains wore their identities on their sleeves such as Gluttony and Lust, with one of the most powerful being in charge of the military of this anime world. Now, one cosplayer has decided to bring back the dastardly villain with some spot-on cosplay that not only brings back the main antagonist but gives him a serious upgrade from the original swordsman that we had seen in both the original anime adaptation as well as its follow-up, Brotherhood.
ComicBook
Fan-Favorite HBO Max Series Returns With Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score
The long-awaited return of the fan-favorite DC Comics animated series Harley Quinn has finally happened, and the new batch of episodes on HBO Max have come back with a vengeance and critical acclaim. Like season two before, Harley Quinn season 3 has returned with a perfect, 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and to top it off as of this writing the series has a perfect Audience Score on the review aggregation platform as well. The critical consensus on RT for Harley Quinn season 3 reads: "Who woulda thought? -- Harley Quinn graduates from a ribald spoof into one of the most heartening additions to the DC canon in a diabolically clever and emotionally textured third season."
ComicBook
Star Trek Star Admits To Being Jealous When JJ Abrams Left for Star Wars
Back when Disney first bought Lucasfilm and brought on J.J. Abrams as the director for Star Wars: Episode VII fans were so excited for the future of the galaxy far, far away. While fans were rejoicing, there was one actor who didn't really like it. Simon Pegg, who is a frequent collaborator of Abrams, was coming off of doing two Star Trek films with the director and felt a bit salty about the news. During a new interview with Sirius XM's Jim Norton & Sam Roberts, Pegg revealed that he was a bit jealous of the Abrams leaving Star Trek for Star Wars.
ComicBook
Interview With the Vampire Star on How the Series Expands on the Movie Adaptation
When AMC's Interview With the Vampire debuts on October 2nd, it will have been nearly three decades since the film version of Anne Rice's iconic gothic horror novel of the same name opened in theaters. For many fans of Rice's work, the 1994 film — which starred Tom Cruise as Lestat and Brad Pitt as Louis as well as Kirsten Dunst, Christian Slater, and Antonio Banderas — is the standard, but according to series star Sam Reid, the upcoming series will expand on the story in a way the movie never could.
ComicBook
Batman Actor Michael Keaton Hasn't Watched DC or Marvel Movies
Michael Keaton may be Batman, but the actor doesn't Batman. In a new interview, the 70-year-old Dopesick star opened up about why he's never watched an "entire version" of any DC or Marvel movie. Keaton played the Dark Knight in 1989's Batman and 1992's Batman Returns, a role he will reprise in next summer's The Flash, as well as Marvel villain The Vulture in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming and Sony spinoff film Morbius. Speaking to Variety, Keaton explained he's too busy to watch anything — even if he appears as part of its cast.
ComicBook
The Uncanny X-Men Jim Lee Trading Cards Book Is a Potent Dose of '90s Nostalgia
The 1990s were huge for the X-Men. The growing family of X-Men comics was selling better than ever. X-Men: The Animated Series brought the weekly adventures of Marvel's merry mutants into the homes of many soon-to-be-obsessed children. A third and often overlooked pillar of the 1990s X-Men boom is the trading card sets that featured the characters. These cards often served as singular, iconic representations of the characters, providing stunning visuals and new information about the characters to fans who weren't necessarily digging through back issue bins to uncover every moment in X-Men history. Plenty of young people in the 1990s spent their allowances filling up binders full of these card sets.
ComicBook
Devotion Trailer Released by Sony Pictures
Sony Pictures has released a new trailer for Devotion, an aerial war epic based on the bestselling book of the same name. Starring Loki's Jonathan Majors alongside Joe Jonas, Devotion tells the harrowing true story of two elite US Navy fighter pilots during the Korean War. Their heroic sacrifices would ultimately make them the Navy's most celebrated wingmen. There was no way Sony could have known when they made this movie that it would be coming on the heels of Top Gun: Maverick's shocking box office success, marking a pretty good time to be telling star-studded stories about fighter pilots.
ComicBook
Kevin Hart Calls Out Dwayne Johnson's Worst Movie
Kevin Hart named Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's worst movie. The comedian stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to promote DC League of Super-Pets. When the question came up, Hart immediately singled out Tooth Fairy as Johnson's weak point. Cohen noted that the Super-Pets star didn't have to think very hard about that one. Well, that's very true, but the host ended up agreeing before they both devolved into laughter. The Rock has been in some interesting films over the course of his career. But, we're firmly in the realm of him being a movie star at this point. Super-Pets is poised to win the box office this week and snatch the top spot away from NOPE. Johnson has remained a theater draw during this pandemic era of movie-going. So, it will be interesting to see how high he can climb. Check out the moment down below.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor Full Trailer Revealed by Disney+
The next big Star Wars series, Andor, will be released later this month and it doesn't seem like you should have a bad feeling about this one. Andor will serve as a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and will show us what Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) was getting into before the events of the film. Lucasfilm previously released a cool teaser for Andor showing fans what to expect from the series with everything looking like it was going to be epic. Now, the studio has released the first full trailer for Andor.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Gives Tengen Uzui a Fem Makeover
The Sound Hashira made a big impact on Demon Slayer during the second season's Entertainment District Arc. While Tengen Uzui was instrumental in helping Tanjiro and his friends defeat the demonic siblings of Gyutaro and Daki, he didn't come out of the battle unscathed. Now missing an eye and an arm, one cosplayer has taken us back to "happier" times for the powerful member of the Demon Slayer Corps, bringing Tengen to life via cosplay with a twist.
ComicBook
HBO Max No Longer Focusing on "Live-Action Kids and Family Programming"
On Friday, HBO Max announced that it was cancelling the 1980s coming of age comedy series Gordita Chronicles after just one season and while the news was disappointing for fans of the critically acclaimed series, it is part of a larger strategy with HBO Max. In the announcement of Gordita Chronicles' cancellation, the streamer revealed that it will no longer be focusing on "live-action kids and family programming".
Comments / 0