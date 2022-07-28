Marvel Reveals the Moment Before the X-Men Suffer a Planetary Mutant Massacre (Exclusive)

comicbook.com
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the only MCU movie left this year, and it’ll be the final film in Phase 4. The revelation came at Comic-Con this past Saturday, when Marvel revealed its roadmap through the end of 2025, a year that will give us two Avengers movies. Marvel also released the first emotional Wakanda Forever trailer without disclosing who will take up the Black Panther mantle in the sequel.
Marvel Studios didn't hold back in its San Diego Comic-Con slot over the weekend. Led by producer supremo Kevin Feige, Marvel announced a whole bunch of tantalising projects coming up in phases 5 and 6 of the MCU. The studio gave the Hall H crowd a special treat, however, showing...
Fresh off the news of when Fantastic Four is coming out, Marvel’s Kevin Feige has shared a key way the MCU reboot will be different from the previous film series.
The Mobile Organism Designed Only for Killing (MODOK) is set to appear as a villain in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but Marvel Cinematic Universe diehards are puzzled as to how they’ll fit into the film after recent news. In the comics, MODOK is a scientist for A.I.M. that...
Jason Aaron starts the story that will conclude his Avengers run in November
The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
Disney's massive acquisition of Fox brought excitement to the comic book film fandom as it meant that characters like the X-Men and Fantastic Four were finally headed to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, it left some folks incredibly concerned for the R-rated Deadpool franchise given the fact that the House of Mouse has always been conscious of its family-friendly image.
Following a report that Marvel Studios will be holding all the major announcements for Disney's D23 Expo, fans expected a snoozefest for the studio's panel for San Diego Comic-Con. Apparently, the mega-franchise did not hold back this time and dropped some massive surprises, not just for the MCU's Phase 5, but also for Phase 6.
This week, it was announced that the Rocky spinoffs would not be ending with the upcoming Creed III. It was reported by The Wrap that a Drago movie was in the works with Dolph Lundgren (Ivan Drago) and Florian Munteanu (Viktor Drago). Lundgren first appeared in the franchise in Rocky IV back in 1985 and reprised the role in Creed II in 2018 with Munteanu joining as his son. After the news of the Drago movie broke, Rocky creator Sylvester Stallone made it clear that he was unhappy with the decision, saying producer Irwin Winkler is "exploiting" the franchise. Today, Stallone hit Winkler even harder with a graphic social media post calling the producer and his family "bloodsuckers." He also added, "DOLPH, why? Not a phone call?" One fan came to Lundgren's defense in the comments, and Stallone replied, saying it wasn't right since he gave Lundgren his start. However, it looks like those comments have since been deleted. It could be because Lundgren has since made a post of his own, setting the record straight about his involvement.
Marvel fans have been saying that Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has felt somewhat aimless in its larger franchise storytelling, but Marvel Studios certainly righted the ship during Comic-Con 2022. Marvel's Kevin framed the next big story arc that's unfolding (The Multiverse Saga) and gave us a pretty full-fledged look at the next chapter of that story in Phase 5 – but some more casual fans of the MCU may be looking at Marvel's Phase 5 slate and have some questions that need answering.
Fans of Tom Holland and Charlie Cox will be delighted to learn that there’s still plenty in store for the two actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After confirming a brand new series for Cox’s Daredevil during this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige revealed that both the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen and Holland’s beloved Spider-Man will be joining the MCU’s upcoming “street-level” superheroes, hopefully for more to come. “We’ve got the street-level with the announcement of Daredevil and of course, Spidey going into the street-level heroes,” Feige told MTV’s Josh Horowitz.
Thanks to last weekend's San Diego Comic-Con panel, we've gotten a lot of updates regarding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with blockbuster movies and Disney+ series arriving in the next few years. Next among them will be She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a live-action series centered around fan-favorite Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). The Comic-Con panel debuted a new teaser trailer for the series, and it happened to provide the first full look at a major part of Jen's MCU debut. As Jen and Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) are having a conversation about her newfound powers, Jen turns to the camera and tells the audience that "he doesn't mean" what he said — and she then is surprised herself that she just said that.
When She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debuts on Disney+ next month, it will be bringing a lot of firsts for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series will serve as the franchise's first half-hour comedy, while also introducing Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) and a slew of beloved elements from Marvel Comics canon into live-action. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao teased what fans can expect from the series, and how it will break the mold by showing the "everyday life" of its protagonist.
Marvel Studios has been planting the seeds for the new saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the entirety of Phase 4. With projects like WandaVision, Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the studio is gearing up to do some big things. Kevin Feige officially unveiled that the new saga of the MCU will be called The Multiverse Saga, and it's all leading up to the next two Avengers films, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. During the Secret Wars comic book, Spider-Man gets the black symbiote suit, so fans are expecting Tom Holland to put it on in live-action. One fan even went as far as to create a piece of fan art of the actor in his symbiote suit.
Fans of The CW's Riverdale didn't really know what to expect heading into the Season 6 finale. The penultimate season episode in a sense felt more like the season finale with Archie and company defeating their season-long antagonist, Percival Pickens and leaving just one major threat for the finale: Bailey's comet, set on a collision course with Riverdale thanks to one final spell by Percival. But while the stage was set for a truly apocalyptic season finale, there was a massive twist in the final moments of the episode that not only sets up the series for an insane final season, but changes everything we know about Riverdale and now, series showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is breaking down the game-changing twist.
Peter has a different mentor this time around
Will Charlie Cox appear as Daredevil in 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law'? Some fans seem to think so after watching the new trailer for the Disney+ series.
Marvel released the first trailer for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' at San Diego Comic-Con and revealed two new 'Avengers' movies for 2025.
Secret Invasion is an upcoming Marvel series for Disney+ that was recently filmed in the UK. It was revealed last month that the show is expected to undergo reshoots, and it looks like this new phase of the production will include a new writer. The upcoming show will see the return of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Don Cheadle as James Rhodes, and Martin Freeman as Everett Ross in addition to some MCU newcomers. One such actor is Christopher McDonald who is best known for appearing in films such as Thelma & Louise and Happy Gilmore. McDonald recently had a chat with Awards Focus and teased the upcoming reshoots.
