Albany, NY

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Capital District

By Michael Mashburn
 4 days ago
The National Weather Service in Albany issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Capital District Thursday, July 28. Photo Credit: Pixabay/WikimediaImages

Severe weather could be an issue around the region Thursday, July 28.

The National Weather Service in Albany issued a severe thunderstorm watch that included much of the region, including Albany, Schenectady, Rensselaer, Dutchess, Ulster, and Sullivan counties.

Forecasters said an approaching cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms to the region, mainly after 4 p.m.

Some storms could be severe with damaging winds and heavy rain possible, leading to concerns over flash flooding.

Power outages are also a possibility. Current outages and estimated restoration times can be found on the National Grid website.

The storm watch is in effect until 8 p.m.

Thursday’s high temperature in Albany was forecast to hit 89 degrees with gradual clearing expected later in the evening, forecasters said.

Overnight lows Thursday into Friday will be in the mid 60s.

