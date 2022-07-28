ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Julio Jones a main attraction on Day 2 of Bucs training camp

By Greg McKenna
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
New wide receiver Julio Jones gets in his first action with the Bucs on Thursday in training camp. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

TAMPA — The ball went where the crowd at Advent Health Training Center hoped it would. Julio Jones was lined up on the outside, along with former Falcons’ teammate Russell Gage and the also newly acquired Kyle Rudolph.

It was just 8-on-8 red zone work, but when Jones jumped over cornerback Kyler McMichael to haul in a pass in the back right corner of the end zone, it drew some of the loudest cheers from Day 2 of training camp.

“It’s like we’re playing a video game,” said third-year right tackle Tristan Wirfs.

That pass came from Blaine Gabbert, but Tom Brady motioned to Jones early in practice to ensure they shared many of the same reps.

“It’s going to be hard to guard us, man,” said veteran outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett. “I will feel bad for any defensive coordinator who’s game-planning for us, because you pick your poison.”

Jones also got acquainted with former head coach Bruce Arians, who got off his golf cart to chat as Jones caught passes on the side.

Jones, center, greets Bruce Arians while catching passes on the side early in practice. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

General manager Jason Licht, meanwhile, said he had talked with Jones’ agent throughout the summer and did his “homework” on Jones’ struggles with injury the last two seasons.

“He looked damn good today,” Licht said.

• • •

