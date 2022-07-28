ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grundy County, MO

MoDOT Resurfacing In Davies, Grundy, And Harrison Counties

By Tom Tingerthal
kchi.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
kchi.com

Comments / 0

Related
kchi.com

Carroll County Bridge Projects Delayed

Aug. 15 – November. One lane, each direction, will remain open throughout construction. US 24/65 over Moss Creek Drainage Ditch, approximately 4 miles south of Missouri Route 10. Aug. 15 – December. The road will be narrowed to one lane only, with temporary traffic signals directing motorists through...
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Two Injured In Daviess County Crash

Two Kansas City residents had minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Daviess County Sunday afternoon. State Troopers report 25-year-old Jacob T Lewis was northbound on I-35, north of Winston, when he ran off the left shoulder, lost control, and his car overturned. The car traveled across the southbound lanes before coming to rest. Lewis and his passenger, 22-year-old Hallie A Dickson of Kansas City, had minor injuries and were taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment. They were wearing safety belts.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Livingston County Poling Places For August 2nd Primary

The August 2nd Missouri Primary Election is Tuesday. Polls will open Tuesday from 6:00 am to 7:00 pm. Livingston County Election authority Sherry Parks says she is expecting a 35-40% turnout for this election. The polling places for Tuesday’s election are:. PRECINCT POLLING PLACE. 1ST Ward, Chillicothe City United...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grundy County, MO
County
Daviess County, MO
Daviess County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
Grundy County, MO
Government
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Secretary of State Reminds Voters of Election Rules

John R. Ashcroft, Missouri Secretary of State. (MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s much-anticipated primary election is almost here. Polls will be open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft expects about 32-percent of Missouri’s registered voters to cast a ballot. Ashcroft reminds voters that taking a photo of your ballot is against the law…
Washington Missourian

St. Clair residents to vote Tuesday on $15K grant project

With a $15,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Missouri Department of Social Services, Jefferson Franklin Community Action Corp. (JFCAC) is organizing a community project within the St. Clair R-XIII School District’s boundaries, said Tasha Skouby, community development manager for JFCAC. What the project...
SAINT CLAIR, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
kttn.com

Missouri recognized as nationwide leader in election security

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft was pleased with the results of a review of House Bill 1878 by the America First Policy Institute’s Center for Election Integrity. Last week the AFPI recognized Missouri as a nationwide leader in election integrity. Ashcroft believes this recognition is appropriate in light of...
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Missouri primary election: What to know when the polls open

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The candidates representing each political party in the November general election will be decided Tuesday. Primaries in several federal, state, and local races will take place on Tuesday, August 2. Here’s what you need to know before heading to the polls. What identification do you need to take to be able to vote? […]
suntimesnews.com

COVID numbers drop again in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — The number of new COVID-19 cases has fallen slightly in Missouri. The CDC reports the number of new confirmed and probable cases in Missouri for the past seven days was 12,749, down 432 or 3.3 percent from the previous week’s 13,181. There were 12 new...
MISSOURI STATE
CJ Coombs

The Mount Mora Cemetery constructed in 1851 in St. Joseph, Missouri holds historical persons of interest

Mount Mora Cemetery in St. Joseph, Missouri. Photo by poster in September 2007.Author unkn., CCA-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. The oldest public cemetery in St. Joseph, Missouri is Mount Mora Cemetery. This cemetery was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2006. It's been said this cemetery was for the elite and considering who was buried there, that might be true.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Modot#North End#Urban Construction#Daviess#Herzog Contracting Corp#Route K
kchi.com

Chillicothe Police Report For The Weekend

The Chillicothe Police Report for the Weekend includes a Theft Investigation, Special Detail and investigations. Items reported stolen from a vehicle in Chillicothe Friday were recovered Saturday in Caldwell County. Chillicothe Police report they began investigating the incident late Friday. By early Saturday, with the assistance of the victim, officers tracked some of the items to Hamilton. The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the recovery of the items. The report indicates the investigation has led to multiple suspects. Charges are pending.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
FOX2now.com

Hancock & Kelley: Missouri primary homestretch

ST. LOUIS – We start with the shifting landscape in Missouri politics. Until recently, polls were showing former Governor Eric Greitens in the lead in the Republican primary. Some new polls show state Attorney General Eric Schmitt racing into the lead with Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler in second and Greitens trailing in third place.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kchi.com

Carrollton Town Board Meets Tonight

The Carrollton Town Board meets this evening at Carrollton City Hall. The agenda includes reports from the Wastewater Supervisor, Street Director, Planning and Zoning, and from the Administrative assistant. There are no action items on the agenda. A closed executive session is planned.
Awesome 92.3

The History Of The World Can Thank Missouri For These 10 Inventions

I was watching a rerun of Shark Tank the other day and I enjoy the show because of some of the amazing inventions and business ideas that come on the show. So I started to think about our state, and some of the inventions that came from Missouri. I bet you will be surprised at a few of them. The people who came up with them were either from here, or were based here at one time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy