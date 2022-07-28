ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Mayor Lightfoot signs executive order to protect those traveling to Chicago for abortions

By Christine Flores
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49FqF8_0gwRDDe800

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued an executive order that would prohibit city workers and police from helping another state prosecute anyone traveling to Chicago to seek an abortion.

Lightfoot said this is a pre-emptive step as some states are looking at laws to make it illegal to cross state lines for abortions.

“You have a right to make medical decisions without fear of retaliation, prosecution or further harm, period. And while we cannot stop anti-abortion states from trying to take action in court against providers or patients in Chicago, we can ensure that as a city government we are never complicit in aiding and abetting these efforts,” Lightfoot said.

Indiana lawmakers add criminal penalties, tighter restrictions to proposed abortion ban

The mayor, along with several city and state elected leaders, were on hand for the signing of the executive order Thursday morning at city hall.

Lightfoot expects the city council to codify the order at a meeting when they next meet in September.

The Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v Wade states have been working on anti-abortion legislation. It is estimated that Illinois and Chicago could see more than 20,000 patients traveling here over the next fiscal year.

The mayor was asked what the city would do about any court orders coming from other states.

“We have to take a long hard look at facts and circumstances at any such order or inquiry that comes. But we want to make sure that we set the lines in an unambiguous way that we’re not going to be complicit in living out the dreams of another state that wants to criminalize women for seeking access to healthcare,” said Lightfoot.

Indiana abortion debate draws protest crowds, vice president

Some state lawmakers are also working on legislation that would help those traveling to Illinois avoid prosecution either civilly or criminally by another state. The state is also looking at ways they can support companies that will pay for their employees, who are seeking reproductive health, including abortions, to travel out of state.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Inside Indiana Business

Mayor Prince on changing perception of Gary

Moving the needle in a city like Gary, Indiana is no easy task. But since taking office in 2020, Mayor Jerome Prince has found uncommon success. Around IN Reporter Mary-Rachel Redman has more.
GARY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
State
Indiana State
WGN News

State compliance deadline approaching for people with disabilities ruling

EVANSTON, Ill. — The deadline is next year for Illinois to be in compliance with a landmark ruling for people with disabilities. Shore Community Services is already preparing for the deadline. Jerry Berg lives in Evanston in an apartment owned by Shore Community Services. He does maintenance work for the Skokie-based organization and he’s always […]
EVANSTON, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Lightfoot
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Veterans protest Soldier Field proposal

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago’s mayor wants to sell the naming rights for Soldier Field, but some veterans are saying not so fast. Gold Star families stood outside of Soldier Field Sunday to protest the proposal. Part of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s plan to keep the Chicago Bears from moving to Arlington Heights includes adding a […]
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Patrick Quinn could make a run at Lori Lightfoot

Patrick Quinn is on the run. Parades. Breakfasts. Fetes. Events. Here. There. Everywhere. It’s his sweet button; glad handing; being around people; actually loving church pancakes and political punditry — and the connection of a quick handshake. To the former governor, lieutenant governor, Illinois treasurer and commissioner of...
CHICAGO, IL
1470 WMBD

Democratic Party battle leads to state party chair’s ouster

CHICAGO, Ill. – The chairperson of the Democratic Party of Illinois is apparently out. Just two years after she ousted now-former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, Robin Kelly reportedly has been forced out of the job. Chicago media outlets report Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has waged a party battle ahead of a gathering Saturday.
ILLINOIS STATE
spotonillinois.com

Kim Foxx fiddles as Chicago crumbles

Editor's note: This article was first published by Prairie State WireKim Foxx, the Cook County prosecutor who won't prosecute, has an agenda, but it's not equal justice for all under the law. And instead of holding Foxx to account for not doing her job, current Attorney General Kwame...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Governor#The Supreme Court
NBC Chicago

Is COVID Still a Pandemic? Chicago's Top Doctor Weighs In

COVID-19 has been around for two years and counting, but is it still considered a pandemic?. According to Chicago Department of Public Health commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, COVID-19 continues to be a "major pandemic" as more infections are occurring throughout the city — and world — with the spread of new variants.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
fox32chicago.com

Top Cook County prosecutor abruptly resigns, rips into Kim Foxx: report

COOK COUNTY - There was a shocking announcement in the Cook County State's Attorney's Office Friday night. According to a report, one of Kim Foxx’s top prosecutors has abruptly quit, leaving behind a scorched-Earth resignation e-mail. CWB Chicago posted the resignation letter from James Murphy III. Murphy has been...
WGN News

Gov. JB Pritzker announces executive order to combat opioid crisis

CHICAGO — Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday signed an executive order aimed at battling the state’s opioid crisis. The executive order establishes an advisory board on opioid settlement, which will work to make recommendations on how to spend opioid relief funds to the Illinois Opioid Steering Committee. The relief funds will be coming to the […]
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

New Report Details Inequities Across West Suburbs, West Side

A vulnerability map that’s shown inside of the Oak Park-River Forest Community Foundation’s “Community Voices” report. The map is based “15 factors of vulnerability,” including educational attainment, income and wealth levels, and homeownership. | Screenshot. Saturday, July 30, 2022 || By Community Editor ||...
OAK PARK, IL
WGN News

WGN News

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy