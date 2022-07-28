USC career over for Rick Sandidge, the Gamecocks’ top signee in 2018 recruiting class

Rick Sandidge’s South Carolina football career is over.

The senior defensive lineman from Concord, North Carolina, is taking a medical hardship waiver, “which essentially means his playing career here at South Carolina is done,” head coach Shane Beamer announced Thursday.

Sandidge missed all of the 2021 season after undergoing surgery on his left ankle. That ankle injury has not improved enough to where Sandidge can play, Beamer said. A medical hardship allows Sandidge to remain on scholarship even though he’s not eligible to compete.

Sandidge will remain around the team this season, according to Beamer. Sandidge, in a statement posted to social media, said he plans to “continue my football career by beginning work as a recruiter” for the program.

“He’s a Gamecock,” Beamer said. “Whether he’s out there on the field or not, that will not change.”

Sandidge signed under former coach Will Muschamp as a four-star recruit. He was the top-rated signee in USC’s 2018 class .

He appeared in 34 of 35 games from 2018-20. His most productive season came in 2018, when he recorded 19 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss as a true freshman. Sandidge finished his USC career with 30 tackles, four tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

Here’s Sandidge’s full statement about the decision and his future:

“It is with great sadness that I must announce my retirement from the game of football due to injury. From little league to the SEC, football has held a very special place in my hear and always will.

“I’m eternally grateful to my Lord and Savior for blessing me with the gift to play this game. I am also extremely thankful for the University of South Carolina for providing me the opportunity to represent them on and off the field for the last 4 years.

“Also, thank you to my family, friends, and the Gamecock Nation for your continuous support and love. The best is yet to come!

“I plan to continue my football career by beginning work as a recruiter with the University of South Carolina.”