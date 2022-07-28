Marshall man found dead, police and medical examiner’s office investigating

go955.com
Person found dead with apparent gunshot wound in Grand Rapids, police say
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids Police are investigating after a person was found dead early Saturday. Around 4 a.m., officers responded to a call of a body on the 1300 block of College Ave. NE. Police say the victim had an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead...
GRPD: Weekend shooting death ruled a homicide
A death in Grand Rapids over the weekend has been ruled a homicide.
One shot, two injured during home invasion at Gull Run Apartments
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — One person was shot, and two others were injured during a home invasion Friday night, July 29. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s office working to piece together of what exactly took place when shots were fired during the incident that happened 11:48 p.m. at Gull Run Apartments in in Comstock Township.
19-year-old from Albion arrested in connection with several area crimes
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI (WNWN) – A suspect was taken into custody by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department on Saturday night in connection with several crimes in the area. The Sheriff’s Office Deputies was called to the area of 27 Mile Road near H Drive N in Sheridan Township to check on a subject in a vehicle.
wkzo.com
Battle Creek house fire under investigation; no injuries reported
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — No injuries were reported after a fire struck a home in Battle Creek early Saturday morning, July 31. Firefighters responded to 178 Weber Street around 12:13 a.m. and found smoke coming from the front door of the single-family dwelling. After a coordinated interior...
Two area vehicle thefts being investigated by MSP
UNDATED (WTVB) – The Michigan State Police are investigating a pair of area vehicle thefts. One took place in the 67000 block of Burg Rd in St. Joseph County sometime between 10:00 p.m. last Thursday night and 7:00 a.m. Friday morning. Troopers say the vehicle was unlocked with the...
Fire outside Kalamazoo’s Planned Parenthood building under investigation
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A fire that erupted outside of Kalamazoo’s Planned Parenthood building on Sunday, July 31, is under investigation. According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, it happened outside the health clinic around 4:10 p.m. in the 4200 block of West Michigan Avenue. Responders...
Hastings couple look for answers after house fire
A Hastings couple who had their home catch fire over the weekend believes it may have been arson.
WWMTCw
Driver given sobriety test after two-car crash in Schoolcraft
SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. — Michigan State Police is investigating a two-car crash that happened on South 16th Street and West Avenue Saturday afternoon in Schoolcraft. Multiple children in one vehicle had non-life threatening injuries, officials on scene said. It's unclear to what caused the crash, but one driver was given...
Vehicle hits utility pole in Saturday morning Westnedge Avenue crash
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police were called out to what they say was a two-vehicle accident with one of the vehicles leaving the scene. Authorities say it happened around 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, on Westnedge Avenue when a vehicle hit a...
Police search for missing endangered man, 24, in Grand Rapids area
KENT COUNTY, MI - The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 24-year-old man. Tucker Laws was last seen leaving a residence near Plainfield Avenue and 5 Mile Road Tuesday, July 26 around 3:15 p.m. Police said friends and family have not...
KDPS: Two arrested after chase, crash with stolen vehicle
Two people were arrested after a chase with a stolen vehicle on Thursday, Kalamazoo police say.
Kent County prosecutor discusses vehicle thefts
Vehicle thefts across Kent County are continuing to trouble law enforcement and Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker.
‘Pure evil’: Man sentenced for killing hostage, injuring officers
A man who shot and killed a young father after breaking into a Kalamazoo-area home in 2019 will spend the rest of his life behind bars.
Two armed robberies within minutes of each other in Osthemo Township
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office responded to two armed robberies in Osthemo Township early Thursday morning, July 28. The first incident occurred around 2:48 a.m. at the Speedway gas station on Drake Road and KL Avenue. A short time later, a call of...
Ex-Forest Hills school board VP pleads guilty to drunken driving
An ex-Forest Hills school board vice president has been sentenced to a February drunken driving crash after she pleaded guilty.
DNR: Girl, 11, dies after struck by boat in southern MI lake
An 11-year-old girl died after she fell off of an inflatable banana boat and was struck by the motorized vessel towing it, authorities said Thursday.
11-year-old dies in boat accident on Southern Michigan lake
HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An 11-year-old girl is dead after a boating accident near a Christian summer camp in Hilldale County. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says about 12 kids were riding on an inflatable banana boat towed by a 1989 Supra Sunsport owned by the Michindoh Conference Center on Lake Michindoh.
Body of Michigan man missing since Sunday found
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police confirmed the body of Logan Thayer Sweet was found Wednesday afternoon. Sweet was reported missing Tuesday. He was last seen Sunday at a concert at the Listening Room in Grand Rapids. Michigan State Police troopers used a helicopter Tuesday to search the...
'We all just froze': Kids tee-ball game cut short after shooting sends 3 to the hospital in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Grand Rapids, police say. The suspect is still on the loose. The shooting happened on Benjamin Street SE, south of Alexander Street SE around 7:28 p.m. Police believe all are expected to survive. When the shooting...
