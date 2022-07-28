All Aboard For a Fun Day at Monmouth County, NJ’s Historic Railroad

wobm.com
Two things we love to lead within our articles for you at home are "delicious" and "local". This time around we have both for you in this story. This story comes to you from Southern Ocean County. The new Ocean County shop is located in Tuckerton right along Route 9 (161 E. Main Street) in the Seaport Plaza.
LINDEN — A 2-year-old boy drowned Sunday afternoon in a backyard pool at his grandmother's house. Linden police spokesman Chrisopher Guenther said family members found the toddler in the pool on McKinley Avenue around 5:15 p.m. and began administering CPR after getting him out. The boy was taken to Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth where he was pronounced dead a short while later.
Craft beer lovers, listen up: there is a tour coming up that will let you sample some of the best beers being brewed in Monmouth and Ocean counties. The Original Jersey Shore Brew Tour offers an all-inclusive journey through the Jersey Shore's craft beer scene. You'll get to visit four local breweries, taste up to 16 beers and enjoy a beer-paired meal. Transportation is provided and beer expert tour guide will explain things as you go.
Thanks to its many miles of gorgeous coastline, there is no shortage of fresh and delicious seafood in New Jersey. From upscale eateries in the north to easygoing coastal favorites in the south, this list is comprised of some of the highest-rated seafood restaurants throughout the state broken down by region. Keep reading to learn more about these restaurants and where you can find them.
What better way to celebrate an anniversary than to get a personal greeting from the Boss?. Asbury Park’s legendary Wonder Bar music club was the subject of a personal video anniversary greeting from Bruce Springsteen, hitting Twitter on Sunday afternoon, hours before a 20th anniversary show featuring former E-Street band drummer Vini Lopez and his current band, the Wonderful Winos.
Mike Schulze says it was a "once in a lifetime" experience. He was in a group of paddleboarders who often take to the Shrewsbury River to enjoy the sunrise and the sounds of nature. On Sunday, they were joined by a small pod of dolphins. The dolphins playfully swam alongside...
Rescue teams were on the scene of a capsized boat earlier today in Barnegat Bay with people in water. Swimmers were rescued and scene changed to a salvage operation per NJSP.
New Jersey lost a hero recently. Dr. Terry Zealand, of Howell, NJ, along with his wife Faye, made a huge impact assisting children and families affected by AIDS. It all started in 1985 when Terry and Faye formed The AIDS Resource Foundation, which was started as a result of the couple learning about the plight of a 2-year-old orphan with HIV/AIDS living in the hospital.
