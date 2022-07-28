Alert Issued For Missing Sykesville Teen Known To Frequent Different Parts Of The State

Parker Fick Photo Credit: Sykesville Police Department

An alert was issued by law enforcement agencies in Maryland for a 17-year-old teen who has been reported missing and has ties to multiple areas of the state and Pennsylvania.

Parker Fick was last seen on Wednesday, July 27 in the Westminster area, according to the Sykesville Police Department, and last had phone contact during the week of Monday, July 11.

Officials noted that Fick has family in Sykesville, Westminster, and Hanover in Maryland and in parts of Pennsylvania. He also has friends in the downtown Westminster area and is known to frequent City Park, the Greens, and the skate park.

Fick is most likely on foot and does not have a vehicle, according to the department. He is not considered a crucially missing person.

He was last reported to be staying at a residence on Main Street in Westminster.

Fick was described as being between 5-foot-7 and 6-foot, weighing an estimated 155 pounds to 175 pounds. He has a medium build and shoulder-length, dirty blonde curly hair.

Anyone with information regarding the teen’s whereabouts has been asked to contact Officer A. Young at the Sykesville Police Department by calling (667) 324-9745 or emailing ayoung@sykesville.net.

