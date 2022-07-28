Bustling Chestertown Farmers Market offers produce, art, music and community

www.lakegeorgeexaminer.com
Related
saratogaliving.com
Inside the Most Expensive Private Residence Ever to Be Sold on Lake George
It goes without saying that the home of a luxury residential builder would probably be one heck of a house, but we’ll say it anyway: The former home of Kevin Maschewski, owner of Bolton Landing–based Adirondack Designers & Builders, is, actually, one hell of a house. The 11,000-square-foot...
Producing for paddlers and people
Essex Industries turns out lightweight canoes, prideful workers. Adirondack canoe aficionados, who collect boats as ants collect crumbs, at some point in their paddling adventures may have been exposed to beautiful, handcrafted components made at an Adirondack plant they have probably never heard of. Lacking an iconic name like Hornbeck,...
WNYT
New spa opening in Schuylerville
SCHUYLERVILLE – A community near the Spa City will soon have a new spa. It’s located on a 100-acre thoroughbred farm, within a converted former horse stable. Sacred will provide a place for people to retreat. Some of the luxury offerings include organic facials, massages, acupuncture, yoga, meditation...
informnny.com
Most popular Stewart’s half-gallon ice cream flavors
(WWTI) — In honor of National Ice Cream Month, Stewart’s Shops shared their top 10 half-gallon ice cream flavors. Stewart’s credits their milk picked up daily from local dairy farms for their award-winning ice cream. The company works with 20 dairy farms in Washington, Saratoga and Rensselaer counties.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saratogian
Area nurse launches medical spa service business in Saratoga Springs
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Local nurse Laura Newey is launching her business, Bellatas Medical Aesthetics, in the Spa City. Originally founded in 2019 in Clifton Park, the med spa recently established its new location in the Blackmer Building at 28 Clinton St. in Saratoga Springs. Bellatas Medical Aesthetics is...
newyorkalmanack.com
French & Indian War Encampment at Crown Point August 6th
During this program, living history participants will bring the site to life and encourage the public to spend the day exploring, observing, and learning about 18th century military life. Gates will open at 9:30 am, with battle demonstrations taking place at 11 am and 2 pm, as French, British and indigenous allies clash in recreated 18th century line and skirmish warfare. Food vendors will be available for lunch and ice-cream thanks to the Crab Shack and Mr. Ding-A-Ling.
Abandoned Power House In Amsterdam Is Off Limits! Want To See Inside?
For many years the city of Amsterdam, New York had been trying to complete a 4-mile walking loop along the Chuctanunda Creek Trail. Only one thing stood in their way, the abandoned Mohasco Power House. WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily...
Own an Old Home in Upstate? Reality TV Show May Restore It!
This sounds pretty exciting and might be the opportunity of a lifetime for at least one homeowner in Upstate New York. We have gotten word from producers of a reality show on a "major" TV network that they're in search of old Upstate NY homes to feature in a new "home restoration" show.
IN THIS ARTICLE
On one Vermont dairy farm, the farmers churn but the devotion endures
A brother-and-sister duo have worked with animals since they were children, but they only had the idea of starting their own farm in May 2020. This summer, their butter will finally be ready for sale. Read the story on VTDigger here: On one Vermont dairy farm, the farmers churn but the devotion endures.
WCAX
Channel 3′s Catherine Hughes remembered as tough, no-nonsense reporter
CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - A sad note from the WCAX family-- former Channel 3 News reporter Catherine Hughes has died. Hughes worked for Channel 3 from 1979 to 1994, spending 12 of those years in our Rutland bureau. She was known as a tough, no-nonsense reporter who wasn’t afraid to hold public officials accountable.
suncommunitynews.com
NOTICE OF ADOPTION PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on the 15th day of July, 2022, the Board of Supervisors of the County of Warren, New York
NOTICE OF ADOPTION PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on the 15th day of July, 2022, the Board of Supervisors of the County of Warren, New York adopted Local Law No. 2 for the year 2022, entitled "A Local Law Amending and Updating Local Law No. 6 of 2021, 'A Local Law Amending and Updating Local Law No. 5 of 2021, A Local Law Amending and Updating Local Law No. 6 of 2014, Warren County Ethics and Disclosure Law'". The purpose of the Local Law is to revise and update the Ethics and Disclosure Law for Warren County in accordance with the provisions of Article 18 of the General Municipal Law. Local Law No. 2 of 2022 supersedes Warren County Local Law No. 6 of 2021 which amended and superseded the ethical principles and standards set forth by Local Law No. 6 of 2014 to be followed by certain covered persons including Warren County's Elected and Appointed Officials, its Officers and certain employees in policy making positions or who have discretionary authority, and instituted requirements regarding the disclosure of certain "interests" as defined in the Local Law in accordance with the required annual filing of written disclosure statements.
mychamplainvalley.com
Amtrak launches first train to New York City
Amtrak has launched their expanded service on the Ethan Allen Line that goes through Vergennes, Middlebury, and onto the Big Apple. On Friday morning, Burlington sent off its first train filled with passengers, all on a different journey. “I have been looking forward for the Ethan Allen to be extended...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 charged in Saratoga County underage drinking sting
New York State Police conducted an underage drinking enforcement detail in Saratoga County on July 30. Out of the 21 businesses checked for compliance, four were charged for selling alcohol to someone under 21 years old.
newportdispatch.com
Crash on Vermont Route 31 in Wells
WELLS — A 43-year-old woman from New York was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Wells on Tuesday. The crash took place on Vermont Route 31 south of Hill Top Road at around 5:10 p.m. According to the report, Ingrid A. Gevry, of Granville, NY, was traveling south on...
Drivers ticketed during seatbelt check near Moreau State Park
The New York State Police partnered with New York State Park Police to hold a "Buckle Up New York" checkpoint. The checkpoint was on Old Saratoga Road in the area of the Moreau State Park entrance.
WNYT
Older couple’s car found in Saratoga Springs
Saratoga Springs police say they have found an older couple’s car on South Federal Street. Police say an older couple visiting the area earlier this week was walking around downtown Saratoga, and could not find their way back to their vehicle. Officers drove the couple around the city to...
Saratogian
Narcotics arrest nets area trio in Wilton
WILTON, N.Y. — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit recently arrested Tracy P. Whipple, 40, of Saratoga Springs, Corey A. Saxton, 36, of Greenwich, and Jamie R. Brewer, 26, of Stillwater, following a surveillance operation in the town. Whipple is accused of possessing a quantity of methamphetamine...
Woman charged with killing her mom in N.Y.; both are ex-Harrisburg residents: reports
A 26-year-old woman has been charged in the death of her mother July 28 in northern New York, and online public records shows both formerly lived in Harrisburg. A news release from the New York State Police said that Melissa A. Guisewhite, 51, of Tupper Lake, was found dead around 1 p.m. Thursday at a home on Lakeview Avenue, according to a syracuse.com story. Alexa J. Gallagher, 26, of Tupper Lake, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder later in the day, police said.
Addison Independent
Two towns ask sheriff to resign
The selectboards of at least two Addison County communities have joined the chorus of calls for Addison County Sheriff Peter Newton’s resignation in wake of his arrest last month on two felony sexual assault charges. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for...
WRGB
Friday night crash sends motorcyclist to hospital; occupants of other vehicle unhurt
WILTON, NY (WRGB) — A motorcyclist was transported for care with significant injuries, after a two-vehicle crash Friday night in Wilton. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office responded to a serious injury motor vehicle crash on at 9:54 PM on US Route 9 at Dandelion Drive in the town of Wilton.
Comments / 0