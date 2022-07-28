Woman drove 104 miles per hour before crash that seriously injured child, MPD says

www.localmemphis.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Related
5 charged with murder after fatal armed robbery at local apartment, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five people have been arrested after a man was gunned down during an armed robbery at a local apartment building. On June 5, Memphis Police officers responded to a wounding call at an apartment on N. Claybrook Street at 9:21 p.m. According to an affidavit, police...
localmemphis.com
Pedestrian dead after being hit by driver in Parkway Village
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Saturday night, a car crash lead to the death of a pedestrian, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police said they arrived on the scene—the area of Knight Arnold Road and Boxdale Street—at about 7 p.m. and located the male victim. He was taken to Regional One Health but later pronounced deceased, according to MPD.
Police looking for suspects who pointed a gun at a UofM police officer during traffic stop
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for three suspects who allegedly pointed a gun at a University of Memphis police officer during a traffic stop in June. On Friday, June 10, 2022, at around 4:30 p.m., University of Memphis police officers spotted a stolen Volkswagen with Tennessee license plate CRB084 on Central Avenue near Central Cove, according to Memphis Police.
Memphis Police searching for suspects who broke into more than a dozen vehicles in hotel parking lot
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have released surveillance pictures after more than a dozen car break-ins at an East Memphis hotel. Officers said about 1:15 a.m. Friday, July 29, 2022, the suspects pulled into the parking lot of the Double Tree Hotel in the 5000 block of Sanderlin Avenue. They were in a white four-door sedan.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Riverdale, Shelby Drive crash kills 1, injures 3
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died after being involved in an overnight crash at Riverdale Road and Shelby Drive. The crash happened around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers said the two-vehicle accident also injured three other people. All four victims were taken to the hospital where one person died from their injuries. This is […]
2 pedestrians killed within two days in separate crashes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have died after being struck by vehicles between July 30 and July 31. The first hit-and-run accident happened Saturday evening just before 7 p.m. near Knight Arnold Road and Boxdale Street. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where he later died. Seven hours later around 1:30 a.m., a second […]
Man dead after hit-and-run accident overnight, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a hit-and-run accident overnight. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to the area of Park Avenue and Estate Drive just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday for an accident involving a hit and run. One man was found in the roadway and...
‘Your father’s dead’: Man killed on his front porch
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A daughter will never get to see her father again after he was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting almost two years ago, and his killer has still not been caught. Memphis police responded to the shooting in the 1700 block of Preston Street on Sept. 21, 2020 just after 7 […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man dies after getting hit by car in Parkway Village, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a crash on Saturday in Parkway Village. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to the area of Knight Arnold Road and Boxdale Street just before 7 p.m. on July 30 for an accident involving a car and a person. One victim...
Missing child safely located, Memphis police said
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said they safely located the missing one-year-old boy who was seen with his aunt on July 24, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The child's aunt left Winter Tree Drive with the one-year-old in a Black Honda being driven by another woman, according...
3 dead in separate overnight crashes within one hour
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people have died after being involved in two separate crashes Saturday morning, according to police. The first crash happened around 12 a.m. on I-240 near Airways Boulevard. Officers said the two-vehicle accident involved a motorcycle. One person was pronounced dead on the scene. Another person was taken to the hospital in […]
Frayser shooting leaves 3 people injured, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left three people injured. Officers responded to the 2600 block of Woodcliff Drive just after 2 a.m. for a shooting. Two people were found and taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, police said. According...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localmemphis.com
3 in critical condition following North Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting took place early Saturday morning that left three in critical condition, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police found two victims at about 2 a.m. in the 2600 block of Woodcliff Drive, according to MPD. These two were transported to Regional One Health and placed in critical condition, police said. A third victim of the shooting arrived at Regional One by a private vehicle and was placed in critical condition, according to MPD.
actionnews5.com
Parents of victim in viral Oakland arrest video speak out
OAKLAND, Tenn. (WMC) - Saturday marks two weeks since footage of Oakland Police officers brutally beating 25-year-old Brandon Calloway in his Fayette county home was shared on social media. TBI continues to investigate this case. One officer has been relieved of duty, but Brandon Calloway’s parents say they want accountability...
10-year-old among 14 arrested for auto theft
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Seven juveniles and seven adults were arrested Friday for auto theft, and one suspect was 10 years old, according to Memphis police. Officers conducted a one-day joint operation to suppress crime. One suspect, an 18-year-old, was also charged with evading arrest. MPD did not release the names of the juveniles. Police […]
MPD officer cited in overnight red light crash that left 4 injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis police officer and three others were hurt in a car crash Thursday night. The crash happened at East Person Avenue and Elvis Presley Boulevard in South Memphis just before midnight when the MPD officer ran a red light and crashed into a white Infiniti. The officer involved, the driver of […]
Man found dead in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in South Memphis Sunday evening. Police said they located the man in the 1700 block of Majorie Street around 5 p.m. MPD stated there were no signs of visible trauma. This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story when more information is released.
Teens accused in murder of Memphis pastor make first court appearance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two teens accused in the murder of a Memphis pastor made their first court appearances Monday morning. Rev. Eason-Williams died after being shot multiple times during a carjacking in Whitehaven on July 18. Brayan Carrillo and Miguel Andrade, both 15, faced a judge via Zoom. Both...
No, there was not a school shooting at a Frayser Elementary School
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An article posted on a website Monday claimed that there was an active shooter at a Frayser elementary school at the 1600 block of Dalewood Avenue, which is Frayser Achievement Elementary School. The article claimed that as many as 12 children were injured in the shooting,...
Teen dead after North Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A teen is dead after a shooting in North Memphis Friday night. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 1000 block of University at 7:31 p.m. The victim, between the ages of 14 and 15, was transported to LeBonheur but did not survive his injuries. Investigators say the suspects fled the […]
WATN Local Memphis
Memphis, TN
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Memphis local newshttps://www.localmemphis.com/
Comments / 0