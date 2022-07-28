Why Etsy Stock Surged on Thursday

www.fool.com
Related
Nancy Pelosi Makes Trades In These 3 Tech Stocks: How She Booked $1.8M Profit On $110K
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul have made some big bets on technology stocks over the last year. Here’s the latest three trades made in the Pelosi portfolio. What Happened: A new filing reported by CongressTrading on Thursday shows the Pelosis made three recent trades.
2 Buffett Stocks to Buy More of in August
These Buffett-backed stocks could be great summer buys.
Motley Fool
These Beaten-Down Stocks Could Reap Monster Returns From Strong Consumer Spending
Ruth's Hospitality is enjoying an uptick in "just because" and "special occasion" dining. Texas Roadhouse's namesake chain and Bubba's 33 concept are both seeing revenue increase. Callaway Golf's Topgolf has plenty of room to run as consumers spend on new experiences. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock With 850% Upside, According to Cathie Wood
ARK Invest believes Roku stock could reach $605 a share by 2026. Roku is the most popular streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Ad-supported video services will generate nearly $260 billion in revenue by 2025. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
Why Lemonade Stock Was Mashing the Market Today
The company has sold a business operated by its recent acquisition, Metromile. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
2 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
The technology sector has been beaten down hard after a decades-long run higher.
Motley Fool
3 Reasons Claiming Social Security at Age 62 Is a Bad Idea
While it may be nice to get your money sooner, there can be some negative consequences. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
71% of Americans Are Cutting Back on This Expense Due to Inflation. Should You?
It may not be a bad idea. Many people are struggling with higher-than-average living costs. Consumers are cutting spending in one key category to make their bills more manageable. It's hardly a secret that inflation has been rampant since this time last year. These days, consumers are spending a fortune...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These 4 Companies Could Be the Next Stock-Split Stocks After Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify
Amazon and Alphabet split their shares 20-for-1, with Shopify enacting a 10-for-1 split. The following four high-flying stocks could be next to follow in their footsteps.
Is Coca-Cola Stock a Buy?
The company has excellent prospects in the near term as economies reopen worldwide.
Motley Fool
This Fast-Growing Dividend Stock Has Lofty International Growth Ambitions
A key growth driver has been its international tower operations. The REIT has grand plans to continue growing that business. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Tesla, Nio, and Li Auto Stocks All Jumped Monday
Tesla reportedly inked deals through 2025 with battery-material suppliers in China. Tesla now has four global EV factories it needs to supply. Nio and other Chinese domestic EV manufacturers continue to recover from supply chain challenges. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Stocks rally again, close out best month since Nov. 2020
Stocks racked up more gains Friday as Wall Street closed out its best month since November 2020, a welcome breather for investors after a punishing year for the market. The S&P 500 index, a benchmark for many stock funds, rose 1.4% and finished 9.1% higher for July. A rebound in technology stocks, big retailers and other companies that rely on direct consumer spending helped power the index’s broad gains this month. The index is still down 13.3% for the year.
srnnews.com
Ford shares bounce on upbeat results, dividend boost
DETROIT (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Wednesday reported better than expected second-quarter net income and reaffirmed its profit outlook for the year, but said management is “actively looking” at how to offset surging costs. The Michigan-based automaker’s results and comments partially mirrored those of crosstown rival General Motors...
Motley Fool
3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
The market is offering investors an easy win in video game maker Activision Blizzard. Adobe and Salesforce are two software stocks that can power your retirement. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Sure, We're in a "Recession," but There's a Far Greater Concern for Wall Street
U.S. gross domestic product has declined for two consecutive quarters, which most investors would say indicates a recession. The parameters that define a recession are actually much more complex. One telltale data point stands out as far more worrisome for Wall Street than the debate over whether we're in a...
Motley Fool
Why Wayfair Stock Jumped 24% in July
The upcoming earnings report will answer many investors' questions about the timing of any sales rebound. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CNBC
McDonald's says higher prices, value items helped boost U.S. sales
McDonald's second-quarter earnings topped estimates, but its revenue fell short of expectations. Its net sales dropped 3%, hurt in part by the closure of McDonald's Russian and Ukrainian restaurants. Global same-store sales rose 9.7% in the quarter, fueled by strong international growth. McDonald's on Tuesday said both price hikes and...
Motley Fool
Why I Have an ‘In Case I Die’ Folder With Important Financial Info
Organizing important financial information now could help your loved ones sort out your finances after your death. If you are the primary manager for the household finances, your partner or family may be left in a difficult situation after your death. When one family member handles money matters, other family...
Comments / 0