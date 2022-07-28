ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Etsy Stock Surged on Thursday

By John Ballard
Motley Fool
 4 days ago
Motley Fool

These Beaten-Down Stocks Could Reap Monster Returns From Strong Consumer Spending

Ruth's Hospitality is enjoying an uptick in "just because" and "special occasion" dining. Texas Roadhouse's namesake chain and Bubba's 33 concept are both seeing revenue increase. Callaway Golf's Topgolf has plenty of room to run as consumers spend on new experiences. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock With 850% Upside, According to Cathie Wood

ARK Invest believes Roku stock could reach $605 a share by 2026. Roku is the most popular streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Ad-supported video services will generate nearly $260 billion in revenue by 2025. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Lemonade Stock Was Mashing the Market Today

The company has sold a business operated by its recent acquisition, Metromile. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

3 Reasons Claiming Social Security at Age 62 Is a Bad Idea

While it may be nice to get your money sooner, there can be some negative consequences. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

This Fast-Growing Dividend Stock Has Lofty International Growth Ambitions

A key growth driver has been its international tower operations. The REIT has grand plans to continue growing that business. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Tesla, Nio, and Li Auto Stocks All Jumped Monday

Tesla reportedly inked deals through 2025 with battery-material suppliers in China. Tesla now has four global EV factories it needs to supply. Nio and other Chinese domestic EV manufacturers continue to recover from supply chain challenges. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Stocks rally again, close out best month since Nov. 2020

Stocks racked up more gains Friday as Wall Street closed out its best month since November 2020, a welcome breather for investors after a punishing year for the market. The S&P 500 index, a benchmark for many stock funds, rose 1.4% and finished 9.1% higher for July. A rebound in technology stocks, big retailers and other companies that rely on direct consumer spending helped power the index’s broad gains this month. The index is still down 13.3% for the year.
STOCKS
srnnews.com

Ford shares bounce on upbeat results, dividend boost

DETROIT (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Wednesday reported better than expected second-quarter net income and reaffirmed its profit outlook for the year, but said management is “actively looking” at how to offset surging costs. The Michigan-based automaker’s results and comments partially mirrored those of crosstown rival General Motors...
DETROIT, MI
Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

The market is offering investors an easy win in video game maker Activision Blizzard. Adobe and Salesforce are two software stocks that can power your retirement. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Wayfair Stock Jumped 24% in July

The upcoming earnings report will answer many investors' questions about the timing of any sales rebound. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
CNBC

McDonald's says higher prices, value items helped boost U.S. sales

McDonald's second-quarter earnings topped estimates, but its revenue fell short of expectations. Its net sales dropped 3%, hurt in part by the closure of McDonald's Russian and Ukrainian restaurants. Global same-store sales rose 9.7% in the quarter, fueled by strong international growth. McDonald's on Tuesday said both price hikes and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Why I Have an ‘In Case I Die’ Folder With Important Financial Info

Organizing important financial information now could help your loved ones sort out your finances after your death. If you are the primary manager for the household finances, your partner or family may be left in a difficult situation after your death. When one family member handles money matters, other family...
PERSONAL FINANCE

