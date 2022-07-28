ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grover Beach, CA

29-year-old Arroyo Grande bicyclist dead after collision with fire engine

By Bethany Reeves
 4 days ago
A crash Wednesday night left a man on a bicycle dead in Grover Beach, after authorities say he crossed in front of an oncoming fire engine.

California Highway Patrol has released more details on the investigation.

The crash was first reported at 10:20 p.m. at the intersection of Trouville Ave. and 13th St. in Grover Beach.

CHP says the fire engine was heading north on 13th St. towards the intersection, when a man riding an electric bike crossed into the intersection in front of the fire engine.

The engine hit the man from the left with an impact that threw him from the bike.

Three firefighters were in the truck when the crash happened. CHP says they got out right away and started first aid on the bicyclist.

The man was taken to Arroyo Grande hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities have not released the man's name but identified him as a 29-year-old Arroyo Grande resident.

The Five Cities Fire Authority engine involved in the crash, identified as a a 2017 Pierce truck, was on its way back to the Grover Beach station at the time of the crash, Fire Chief Steve Lieberman said in a release.

The three fire crew members involved in the accident were placed off-duty this morning, Lieberman said. He did not say how soon they could return to duty.

The crash investigation is ongoing.

