ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Man shot dead in Bloomington apartment during argument, police say

By Lucas Gonzalez
WRTV
WRTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zg2rP_0gwR9v9700

BLOOMINGTON — A man was killed in a shooting early Wednesday near an apartment complex on the city's north side during an argument with another person, police say.

The 28-year-old lived at the apartment complex where police found him, according to a Thursday news release from the Bloomington Police Department.

Officers found the man while responding about 4:50 a.m. to the 1600 block of North Kinser Pike for a report of a man found dead in an apartment. He was inside a bathroom of a first-floor apartment when officers arrived.

Police provided medical aid to the man until an ambulance arrived. Their efforts were unsuccessful and he was later pronounced dead.

An investigation found the shooting stemmed from an argument between the victim and a male suspect. Police say they were both in the bedroom of the apartment when the suspect fired one round into the victim's head, left the apartment and then fled the area.

Police didn't clarify whether the suspect left in a vehicle or on foot.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact Bloomington Police Detective Jon Muscato at 812-349-3325.

Authorities have not released any additional information, including the victim's name.

This is a developing story.

TOP STORIES: Mass shooting at Greenwood Park Mall leaves multiple dead, injured | What we know about the armed civilian who killed Greenwood gunman | Married Indianapolis couple among those killed in Greenwood Park Mall mass shooting | Toddler killed in hit-and-run crash near Clearwater Village Shopping Center | Greenwood Park Mall mass shooting: First victim had a gun, no time to use it

Comments / 3

David Schleibaum
4d ago

You would think that after spending several million dollars for this building. That they would have a better security system that would not allow firearms in these halfway houses to help keep the residents safe from harm.

Reply
5
Related
WANE-TV

ISP: Man shot, killed by police while assaulting woman

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who was shot by police while he was allegedly assaulting a woman. Police say they arrived at the 700 block of Bobtail Drive to respond to reports from a neighbor of a domestic issue with shots fired on Sunday morning.
GREENFIELD, IN
FOX59

Victim in northwest side shooting dies days later

INDIANAPOLIS — A man found shot outside of a gas station on the northwest side on Friday, July 29, has died. Police say the man was originally taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was found inside a vehicle at the Marathon Gas station at 38th Street and N. High School Road around […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Bloomington, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Bloomington, IN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
WISH-TV

1 person dead after police shooting in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Police have shot and killed a man Sunday morning in Greenfield, according to Indiana State Police. ISP confirmed an adult man is dead after a shooting involving police officers, and that no officers were injured. The man killed has been identified as Darrin Baker, a...
GREENFIELD, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: Man found dead in southern Indiana pond

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who’s body was found in a pond on Saturday afternoon. Police say the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports from a resident claiming to have found a body in a pond at the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road in northern Washington County.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTHR

24-year-old Elwood officer killed; suspect charged with murder

HAMILTON COUNTY, Indiana — State Police is investigating following the deadly overnight shooting of an Elwood police officer. The Elwood police officer was shot during a traffic stop and died after being taken to an Indianapolis hospital. Officer Noah Shahnavaz, 24, of Fishers, graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in April. He had served the community for 11 months and served in the Army for five years prior to becoming an officer.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
ICN

THPD: Woman jamming to music in speeding vehicle crashes into 3 patrol cars during pursuit

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - A Terre Haute woman is behind bars after a high speed chase on the city's east side Saturday night. Brandi L. Hacker, 49, faces multiple charges from the pursuit. She was booked into the Vigo County Jail and charged with: reckless driving, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, criminal recklessness, aggravated battery and resisting law enforcement.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
FOX59

Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run on Indy’s near west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A bicyclist is dead after a hit and run Friday night on Indy’s near west side. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed a call came in about the accident around 8:20 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene at the intersection of West Michigan Street and Goodlet Avenue, they found a bicyclist that […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

1 dead after shooting at Bloomington apartment complex

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A man is dead after a shooting Wednesday morning in Bloomington. Officers responded to the shooting at 4:50 a.m. in the 1600 block of North Kinser Pike at the Kinser Flats Apartments. Officers found a man inside a bedroom of an apartment floor with an apparent...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

Bicyclist dies after struck by SUV on near-west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man on a bicycle has died after being struck by an SUV Friday night near the intersection of West Michigan Street and North Goodlet Avenue, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Police and medics were called to the near-west side intersection shortly after 8:20...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Former Monroe Co. judge, deacon Marc Kellams dies in 4-car crash

INDIANAPOLIS — A retired Indiana county judge, university law instructor and deacon died Friday afternoon on I-465 in Indianapolis after his car was hit from behind by a box truck, state police said. Indiana State Police responded around 4:20 p.m. Friday to a crash involving four cars in the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRTV

WRTV

30K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy