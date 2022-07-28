Man shot dead in Bloomington apartment during argument, police say

BLOOMINGTON — A man was killed in a shooting early Wednesday near an apartment complex on the city's north side during an argument with another person, police say.

The 28-year-old lived at the apartment complex where police found him, according to a Thursday news release from the Bloomington Police Department.

Officers found the man while responding about 4:50 a.m. to the 1600 block of North Kinser Pike for a report of a man found dead in an apartment. He was inside a bathroom of a first-floor apartment when officers arrived.

Police provided medical aid to the man until an ambulance arrived. Their efforts were unsuccessful and he was later pronounced dead.

An investigation found the shooting stemmed from an argument between the victim and a male suspect. Police say they were both in the bedroom of the apartment when the suspect fired one round into the victim's head, left the apartment and then fled the area.

Police didn't clarify whether the suspect left in a vehicle or on foot.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact Bloomington Police Detective Jon Muscato at 812-349-3325.

Authorities have not released any additional information, including the victim's name.

This is a developing story.