Labor market still considered strong after weeks of mixed jobless benefit numbers

Dow Jones soars by 655 points as fears ease Fed will raise interest rates by an entire percentage points to tackle soaring 9.1 per cent inflation
The Dow Jones closed up by more than 600 points on Friday, as market fears of an entire percentage point interest rate rise to tame inflation eased. As trading ceased at 4pm, the Dow rose 655.85 points to reach 31,286.02 - a 2.14 percent increase over Thursday's closing figure. The...
U.S. Headed for Massive Layoffs: Economist
"This is going to be a brutal recession," Peter Schiff told Newsweek. "I think it's going to be more of a depression by the time it's over."
Is the property bubble FINALLY about to burst? House prices are on verge of plunging by up to 20%, economist says, thanks to soaring prices that have 'cratered demand', rising mortgage rates and a glut of supply
House prices in the US could be on the verge of dropping by up to 20 per cent because of cratering demand caused by rising mortgage rates, a leading economist warned. Ian Shepherdson, a chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, pointed out in a note to investors on Tuesday that there are now 40 percent more single-family homes available than four months ago.
Is the U.S. Economy in Recession?
The preliminary GDP (Gross Domestic Product) results of the U.S. for the second quarter, released by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) on Thursday, July 28, came with a drop of 0.9% in annualized terms. In the first quarter, it also showed a decline, in the order of 1.6% in annual terms, after the overheated GDP growing 6.9% a year in the last quarter of 2021.
Mortgage rates fall as fears about the US economy loom
Mortgage rates dropped last week, as rates continue to fluctuate fears that the US economy is entering a recession build.
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
AT&T says more people are paying their phone bills late. It's another sign that rising wages and pandemic savings are no match for inflation.
AT&T is seeing an uptick in late payments, the company said in its recent earnings call. This is yet another example of how inflation is increasingly weighing on US consumers. While consumer spending and the job market are still strong, other signs point to a slowing economy. If you can't...
Home prices slow dramatically on the West Coast but remain strong in Tampa, Miami, and Dallas as pending home sales drop 20% nationwide from a year ago amid rising mortgage rates
Major West Coast cities are seeing the slowest growth in home prices as mortgage rates rise, while growth remains strongest in Tampa, Miami and Dallas. Tuesday's report from S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller showed that national home prices increased 19.7 percent in May from a year ago, after surging 20.6 percent in April.
Stocks slide to start August after best month since 2020
Stocks on Wall Street gave up early gains and are falling in afternoon trading Monday as investors face another busy week of corporate earnings reports and economic updates. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 2:31 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 70 points, or 0.2%, to 32,772 and the Nasdaq fell 0.3%. Banks, health care companies and tech stocks were among the biggest weights on the benchmark S&P 500 index. JPMorgan Chase fell 1.6%, UnitedHealth Group dropped 1.9% and Intuit slid 1.8%. U.S. crude oil prices fell 4.8%, dragging energy stocks lower. Exxon Mobil lost 2.7%.
CNBC
Mortgage rates fall sharply after negative GDP report and Fed's latest hike
The average rate on the popular 30-year fixed mortgage fell to 5.22% on Thursday from 5.54% on Wednesday. "This is an exceptionally fast drop!" wrote Matthew Graham of Mortgage News Daily. The rate fell even further Friday to 5.13%. The slide in mortgage rates came after a negative GDP report...
Inflation rises to highest rate in 40 years in gauge favored by Fed
Inflation hit the highest annual rate in 40 years in June, according to the metric favored by officials at the Federal Reserve.
US News and World Report
Euro Zone Factory Activity Contracted in July as Recession Fears Grow
LONDON (Reuters) - Manufacturing activity across the euro zone contracted last month with factories forced to stockpile unsold goods due to weak demand, a survey showed on Monday, adding to concerns the bloc could fall into a recession. S&P Global's final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 49.8 in...
Fed Inflation Gauge Spikes Higher In June, Pushing Rate Hike Bets
The Federal Reserve's preferred measure of U.S. inflation spiked higher last month, data indicated Friday, suggesting consumer prices pressures are unlikely fade over the near-term amid elevated crude prices and global supply chain disruptions. The June core PCE Price Index rose 4.8% from last year, near the highest levels since...
WATCH: Federal Reserve imposes another big rate hike to fight inflation
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate by a hefty three-quarters of a point for a second straight time in its most aggressive drive in three decades to tame high inflation. Watch the meeting in the player above. The Fed’s move will raise...
South Korea July factory activity weakens for first time in 2 years - PMI
SEOUL, Aug 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's factory activity shrank in July for the first time in nearly two years, as output and new orders weakened amid continued inflation and supply chain woes, a private-sector survey showed on Monday.
Fewer Americans applied for jobless benefits last week
WASHINGTON (AP) — Fewer Americans applied for jobless benefits last week, but the previous week’s number was revised upward significantly, with claims breaching the 250,000 level in back-to-back weeks for the first time in more than eight months. Applications for jobless aid for the week ending July 23 declined by 5,000 to 256,000 from the previous week’s 261,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The number of claims for the week of July 16 was revised upward by 10,000 from the previous estimate of 251,000. First-time applications generally reflect layoffs. The four-week average for claims, which smooths out some of the week-to-week volatility, rose by 6,250 from the previous week, to 249,500. That number is also at its highest level since November of last year.
WATCH: Biden downplays troubling economic report, focuses on measures to tame inflation
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and his administration went all out Thursday to play down a troubling new economic report that added to the evidence of a recession, trying to pull focus instead to major legislative progress on measures to tame inflation, reduce debt and preserve America’s competitive edge.
Workers' wages continue to climb, but not as fast as inflation
Employers continued hiking workers' pay at a brisker-than-expected pace, but the increases still weren't enough to compensate for the even faster rise in inflation.
Asian shares, oil prices mostly higher after Fed rate hike
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mostly higher in Asia on Thursday after the Federal Reserve ratcheted up its campaign against surging inflation by raising its key interest rate three-quarters of a point. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng index slipped 0.6% to 20,554.09 after the territory’s Monetary Authority matched the Fed’s 0.75 percentage point rate hike with one of its own. The HKMA aligns its policies with U.S. monetary moves to keep the Hong Kong dollar at a stable rate with the U.S. dollar. Elsewhere in the region, shares advanced, tracking gains on Wall Street after the Fed did exactly as expected and its chair, Jerome Powell, suggested the Fed’s rate hikes have already had some success in slowing the economy and possibly easing inflationary pressures. Investors are awaiting an update on U.S. economic growth and a call between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
US News and World Report
U.S. Manufacturing Slows Modestly; Excess Inventories a Major Concern
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. manufacturing activity slowed less than expected in July and there were signs that supply constraints are easing, with a measure of prices paid for inputs by factories falling to a two-year low, suggesting inflation has probably peaked. While the Institute for Supply Management survey on Monday...
