Labor market still considered strong after weeks of mixed jobless benefit numbers

 4 days ago
Daily Mail

Is the property bubble FINALLY about to burst? House prices are on verge of plunging by up to 20%, economist says, thanks to soaring prices that have 'cratered demand', rising mortgage rates and a glut of supply

House prices in the US could be on the verge of dropping by up to 20 per cent because of cratering demand caused by rising mortgage rates, a leading economist warned. Ian Shepherdson, a chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, pointed out in a note to investors on Tuesday that there are now 40 percent more single-family homes available than four months ago.
BUSINESS
EconoMonitor

Is the U.S. Economy in Recession?

The preliminary GDP (Gross Domestic Product) results of the U.S. for the second quarter, released by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) on Thursday, July 28, came with a drop of 0.9% in annualized terms. In the first quarter, it also showed a decline, in the order of 1.6% in annual terms, after the overheated GDP growing 6.9% a year in the last quarter of 2021.
BUSINESS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Home prices slow dramatically on the West Coast but remain strong in Tampa, Miami, and Dallas as pending home sales drop 20% nationwide from a year ago amid rising mortgage rates

Major West Coast cities are seeing the slowest growth in home prices as mortgage rates rise, while growth remains strongest in Tampa, Miami and Dallas. Tuesday's report from S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller showed that national home prices increased 19.7 percent in May from a year ago, after surging 20.6 percent in April.
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

Stocks slide to start August after best month since 2020

Stocks on Wall Street gave up early gains and are falling in afternoon trading Monday as investors face another busy week of corporate earnings reports and economic updates. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 2:31 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 70 points, or 0.2%, to 32,772 and the Nasdaq fell 0.3%. Banks, health care companies and tech stocks were among the biggest weights on the benchmark S&P 500 index. JPMorgan Chase fell 1.6%, UnitedHealth Group dropped 1.9% and Intuit slid 1.8%. U.S. crude oil prices fell 4.8%, dragging energy stocks lower. Exxon Mobil lost 2.7%.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Euro Zone Factory Activity Contracted in July as Recession Fears Grow

LONDON (Reuters) - Manufacturing activity across the euro zone contracted last month with factories forced to stockpile unsold goods due to weak demand, a survey showed on Monday, adding to concerns the bloc could fall into a recession. S&P Global's final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 49.8 in...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Fed Inflation Gauge Spikes Higher In June, Pushing Rate Hike Bets

The Federal Reserve's preferred measure of U.S. inflation spiked higher last month, data indicated Friday, suggesting consumer prices pressures are unlikely fade over the near-term amid elevated crude prices and global supply chain disruptions. The June core PCE Price Index rose 4.8% from last year, near the highest levels since...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Fewer Americans applied for jobless benefits last week

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fewer Americans applied for jobless benefits last week, but the previous week’s number was revised upward significantly, with claims breaching the 250,000 level in back-to-back weeks for the first time in more than eight months. Applications for jobless aid for the week ending July 23 declined by 5,000 to 256,000 from the previous week’s 261,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The number of claims for the week of July 16 was revised upward by 10,000 from the previous estimate of 251,000. First-time applications generally reflect layoffs. The four-week average for claims, which smooths out some of the week-to-week volatility, rose by 6,250 from the previous week, to 249,500. That number is also at its highest level since November of last year.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Asian shares, oil prices mostly higher after Fed rate hike

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mostly higher in Asia on Thursday after the Federal Reserve ratcheted up its campaign against surging inflation by raising its key interest rate three-quarters of a point. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng index slipped 0.6% to 20,554.09 after the territory’s Monetary Authority matched the Fed’s 0.75 percentage point rate hike with one of its own. The HKMA aligns its policies with U.S. monetary moves to keep the Hong Kong dollar at a stable rate with the U.S. dollar. Elsewhere in the region, shares advanced, tracking gains on Wall Street after the Fed did exactly as expected and its chair, Jerome Powell, suggested the Fed’s rate hikes have already had some success in slowing the economy and possibly easing inflationary pressures. Investors are awaiting an update on U.S. economic growth and a call between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
MARKETS
US News and World Report

U.S. Manufacturing Slows Modestly; Excess Inventories a Major Concern

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. manufacturing activity slowed less than expected in July and there were signs that supply constraints are easing, with a measure of prices paid for inputs by factories falling to a two-year low, suggesting inflation has probably peaked. While the Institute for Supply Management survey on Monday...
BUSINESS
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

