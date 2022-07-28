OPD investigating Thursday morning stabbing

fox42kptm.com
iheart.com
Omaha Police Investigate Early Monday Shooting
Since around 5 a.m., Omaha Police officers and detectives have been on the scene of a shooting at 60th and Spaulding Streets. They are in the early stages of their investigation, marking possible shell casings, but there is a report one person was taken to a hospital with injuries suffered in the shooting.
KETV.com
Omaha police identify victim who was critically injured in Monday shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — One person was found critically injured at the scene of a shooting early Monday morning. Omaha police arrived at the scene near 60th and Spaulding streets shortly after 5 a.m. Shortly after that, officers closed 60th Street from Spaulding to Ruggles streets for the investigations. Police...
UPDATE: Omaha police identify victims in Sunday morning homicide
Omaha police are investigating an early morning homicide that took place on Sunday at 2225 Lake Street.
WOWT
Fremont Police: Suspect trying to enter home with knife shot by officer
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was shot by an officer as he allegedly tried to enter a home with children while wielding a knife. According to Fremont Police, officers were called to a home near North Hancock Street and Fairacres Drive at 3 a.m. Saturday. Police were told that the 911 caller’s husband had a knife and was trying to get into the home.
News Channel Nebraska
OPD: Weekend homicide being investigated
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in Omaha are investigating a homicide that happened early Sunday morning. The Omaha Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened around 2:30 a.m. on July 31, 2022, in the 2200 block of Lake Street. It was reported that when officers arrived, they found three separate...
klin.com
Arrest Made After Disturbance Saturday At 13th & P
A disturbance sent Lincoln Police to 13th and P around 1:40 Saturday afternoon. Witnesses called about a man throwing tables and chairs in the commons area. Officers then received updated information that the suspect was assaulting another man in the area. Officers located and took 25 year old Jerry Laue...
1011now.com
1 killed, 2 injured in Omaha shooting early Sunday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people are injured and another is dead after an overnight shooting. Police responded to a shooting near 22nd and Lake where multiple people were injured around 2:36 a.m. Sunday. Omaha Police says officers found three people in the area with gunshot wounds. One of the...
KETV.com
Fremont police officer shoots man who was on parole from prison
FREMONT, Neb. — The Fremont Police Department said one of its officers shot a man when officers tried to arrest him. FPD said they were called to a home near Lincoln Avenue and Fairacres Drive around 3:00 Saturday morning. Fremont police said a caller to 911 told dispatchers the...
fox42kptm.com
OPD needs help from witnesses of a shooting that killed one and injured two
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Omaha Police Department (OPD) is looking for information from witnesses of a shooting that killed one and injured two others. Police are aware that a large group was at 2225 Lake St. when the incident occurred. The shooting took place about 2:30 a.m. on...
1011now.com
SCSO: One dead, several hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Sunday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One woman is dead and several other people were injured in a four-vehicle crash in northern Saunders County on Sunday afternoon. In a press release, the sheriff’s office says it happened just after 1:30 p.m. on Highway 77 between Highway 109 and the Platte River bridge.
KETV.com
Omaha police make arrest in Thursday morning stabbing
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police have made an arrest in a Thursday morning stabbing. Officials responded to the stabbing near 20th and Paul streets around 8:48 a.m. Police said they found 43-year-old Kimberly Taylor with several stab wounds. Omaha fire transported Taylor to Nebraska Medicine for non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators...
klkntv.com
Crash near Fremont kills one, injures several others
SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. (KLKN) — The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a four-vehicle crash near Fremont that killed one woman and injured at least four others. Authorities say it happened around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday near Fremont on Highway 77 between Highway 109 and the Platte River...
kmaland.com
1 arrested following pursuit in Council Bluffs
(Omaha) – A Council Bluffs man faces multiple charges following a pursuit on Friday afternoon. According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, an unmarked patrol cruiser came across a stolen 2008 Porsche Cayenne with a Nebraska license plate. The Porsche then accelerated and rammed the front end of the...
WOWT
Omaha Police investigating two overdose deaths
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police said Wednesday that officers are looking into the deaths of two people found dead when paramedics were assisting a woman who was apparently experiencing an overdose. At 6:32 p.m. Monday, police were called to a residence near 30th Street and Larimore Avenue, according to...
KETV.com
Omaha police say one person in critical condition after Thursday crash
OMAHA, Neb. — A crash Thursday night sent one person to the hospital in critical condition. Police responded to the crash just after 7 p.m., near 20th and Cuming streets. Police say the Chevy HHR had four people inside when it collided with a truck. The Chevy's female passenger...
WIBW
Two Iowa men arrested in stolen vehicle in Holton
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two men are in custody following a traffic stop early Saturday morning in Holton. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, just after 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning, deputies were alerted by Richardson Co., Nebraska authorities of a Ford Crown Victoria that was stolen from Dawson, Nebraska.
KETV.com
'Just ridiculous,' Community leaders call for end to gun violence after deadly shooting, offer resources
OMAHA, Neb. — North Omaha leaders call for an end to gun violence after a deadly shooting in the area. Omaha police said it happened around 2:30 Sunday morning near 22nd and Lake streets. Davonta Williams, 31, was killed and two other people were hurt. Investigators said they believe...
News Channel Nebraska
Firearm offenses land former Papillion woman 4.5 years in prison
OMAHA, Neb. -- On Friday, a Papillion woman was sentenced to prison for two different firearm offenses from 2020. Officials said 36-year-old Katherine Woitaszewski received 54 months' imprisonment for being a felon in possession of a firearm and being in possession of a stolen firearm. There is no parole in the federal system and Woitaszewski will serve a three-year term of supervised release after her prison release.
iheart.com
Omaha man identified as motorcyclist killed in Sarpy County crash
(Sarpy County, NE) -- An Omaha man is identified as the motorcyclist killed in a Friday morning Sarpy County crash. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office says just before 6:45 Friday morning sheriff's deputies, along with the Papillion and Bellevue Fire Departments, were called to Platteview Road just west of 36th Street for a vehicle versus motorcycle crash. Investigators say a westbound Ford F-350 collided with an eastbound motorcycle on Platteview Road. The driver of the F-350 is identified as 37 year old Jarrod Morrow, of Bellevue, was not injured in the crash.
Pottawattamie County Man arrested Following Short Pursuit in Stolen Vehicle
(Council Bluffs) A Council Bluffs man faces numerous charges, including felony assault, following a pursuit in Council Bluffs. Council Bluffs Police charged 41-year-old Steven Dale Bascue with 1st Degree Theft, Felony Assault, and several other crimes. A Council Bluffs Police Officer in an unmarked cruiser noticed a stolen Porsche near...
