Family awarded over $7 billion after cable guy stabs Texas grandma to death in her home

Woman killed by pickup truck in Fort Worth, driver gets away on foot
A woman has died in Fort Worth where she was struck by a pick-up that then crashed into a home in the Glenwood Triangle neighborhood. The pick-up veered out of control on Bessie Street near Highway 287
nypressnews.com
Former FBI Top 10 fugitive to stand trial in Dallas over deaths of his two daughters
IRVING, Texas — Sarah, 17, and Amina Said, 18, had big hopes of going to college and living the American dream. Until those dreams were cut short after they were shot and killed. Their accused killer is their father, Yaser Said. Home videos give a glimpse into their lives....
Dallas man shoots woman, kills self with same bullet, police say
DALLAS — Authorities in Dallas are investigating the bizarre death of a man whom they believe died after being struck by a bullet he fired at a woman Saturday morning. According to KDFW, the shooting occurred just after 11:30 a.m. local time, and responding officers found a large amount of blood and a blood trail – but no victims – in front of a Medical District apartment.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth 95-year-old woman shot while sleeping
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are trying to find out why a home where a 95-year-old woman was sleeping was targeted with gunfire from the street. She was shot but survived. A witness tells FOX 4 he saw three people shoot up the home from the street. Investigators...
Woman killed in hit-and-run accident on I-20 in Fort Worth
Fort Worth police are looking for the hit-and-run driver who killed a woman yesterday. Investigators say the woman was a passenger in a car that pulled over to the shoulder on I-20
fox4news.com
Motorcyclist crashes after being shot by motorist on North Texas highway
AZLE, Texas - A man was flown to a Fort Worth hospital after being shot while riding a motorcycle along Highway 199 in Azle Sunday afternoon. This happened just before 12:30 p.m., when authorities were called about a crash and shots fired in the eastbound lanes in the 1400 block of Hwy 199. Azle police and fire crews responded to the scene.
1 critically injured in shooting at Fort Worth home
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after one person was critically injured in a shooting at a Fort Worth home early Friday morning.At 2:30 a.m. July 29, police were sent to a shooting call at 2504 Refugio Ave. When officers arrived, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.The victim was then taken to a local hospital where he is in critical condition, police say.This is an ongoing investigation.
More than 600,000 Acres Have Burned Across Texas
Fire crews are battling fires across the state.Matt C/Unsplash. As temperatures continue to soar, Texas saw 17 new fires ignite across the state. On Saturday, 10 were still active. NBC 5 reports that this trend is not expected to end any time soon. The conditions have become hot and dry, and it's supposed to continue for a while. According to Texas A&M Forest Service's spokeswoman Erin O'Conner says that since the start of 2022, over 6,900 wildfires have burned more than 600,000 acres. A combination of little rest and triple-digit heat is making fire crews jobs harder and more dangerous.
Exclusive: Sister of man killed by police speaks out, defends her brother
DALLAS — Kyle Dail was shot and killed late Thursday after officers investigated complaints about drug deals outside LBJ Food Mart in the 13000 block of Jupiter Road. Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said an undercover officer saw the 30-year-old making multiple hand-to-hand drug sales. Garcia said the officer followed Dail who took off in a Nissan Versa.
Motorcyclist shot and injured by another driver on SH 199 in Azle
AZLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A motorcyclist was shot and injured in Azle on Sunday by another motorist in a possible road rage incident.Azle police said that officers and the Azle Fire Department were dispatched to the 1400 block of eastbound Hwy 199 East in response to a major accidents with shots fired.When they arrived, officers found a man lying in the roadway with injuries. Fire and EMS personnel began providing first aid, and the he was taken by Careflight to a hospital in Fort Worth, where he remains. His condition was not immediately known.The victim was riding a motorcycle and was was shot by another motorist, and police are still collecting evidence. No suspects have been publicly named.Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 817-444-3221.
Dallas suspect dies after attempted break-ins, charging at homeowner, police say
DALLAS — Police have opened an investigation on the death of a man that was allegedly harassing a Dallas neighborhood late Saturday night. The police department said officers responded to a shooting on Quinto Drive at about 11 p.m. A preliminary investigation determined that the man shot was bothering...
'Don't be angry:' North Texas dad's reaction after Dillard's employee hurls racial slur at son goes viral
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — It was hate caught on tape. Over the past several days, video of a North Texas father calmly confronting a Dillard's clerk at Dallas' NorthPark Center has gone viral – viewed more than a million times and counting. The clerk, witnesses confirmed, hurled a racial slur at the man's 10-year-old son."I ask the question: what could he have done? What could the 10-year-old do to Homer to deserve to be called a 'f****** n*****?'" Muhammad Karim, the child's father, doesn't really expect an answer, but he wants the world to ponder, "Why is there so much hate?"He says...
Victims' families say they're scared that Julio Guerrero has posted bond and will soon be out of Dallas County jail
DALLAS — Julio Guerrero has been called a danger to society by police, victims’ families and even the initial judge in the case who lowered his bonds and then raised them again to nearly $2 million after public outcry. But now, Guerrero is set to be released after...
This Fort Worth rancher has given away $600 million including $25 million this week
Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
Man murdered in Fort Worth identified
The man gunned down at a Fort Worth gas station Monday has now been identified. Iyad Khalifah was shot multiple times Monday night and died in the parking lot of the Conoco station on Meadowbrook near Oakland and I-30.
Felony suspect escapes capture in White Settlement, search continues
White Settlement police are still looking for an armed felony suspect who got away yesterday. Police had a warrant for a man wanted by Fort Worth PD. They were trying to pull over a car when the driver slowed down near an apartment complex
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Watch Again: Dallas County Police Chase Ends in Irving With 3 in Custody
Three people are in custody after a driver led officers on a chase from Dallas to Irving Thursday afternoon, authorities say. In a statement, the Dallas Police Department said officers on Thursday tried to stop a vehicle that was taken Wednesday during a carjacking in Lancaster. Texas Sky Ranger caught...
Long waitlist for defendants incompetent to stand trial at Texas mental health hospitals
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Court records show Portia Odufuwa, accused of firing a gun inside a Dallas Love Field terminal this week, has a history of being deemed incompetent to stand trial on prior criminal charges because of mental health issues.Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot said Friday once Odufuwa is officially charged in the airport case, authorities will once again have to determine whether she's able to stand trial. "If she isn't competent to stand trial, then we start right back over, except this time with a felony that involves violence. She'll have to wait for those types of beds, the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Solar Panels Catch Fire on Roof of Plano Bank of America Building
Solar panels on the roof of a six-story office building in Plano caught fire Friday morning. The 2-alarm fire was reported at about 10:20 a.m. on the roof of a Bank of America building on the 7100 block of Corporate Drive, not far from the Legacy development at Sam Rayburn Tollway and the Dallas North Tollway.
KTEN.com
Gainesville residents seriously hurt in Dallas-area crash
(KTEN) — Two Grayson County residents received "incapacitating injuries" in a head-on crash late Wednesday night on the President George Bush Turnpike in Garland, Texas. The Texas Department of Public Safety said a Volkswagen Jetta driven by 33-year-old Brandon Thompson of Gainesville was headed east on the toll road when it turned around and began driving against the flow of traffic.
