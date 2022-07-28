SUNY gets $113 million in state funding to increase enrollment

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — The State University of New York Board of Trustees announced on Thursday that they approved $133 million in state funding.

The board said this direct funding will “bolster enrollment at SUNY institutions, and support college completion rates.” Additionally, Gov. Kathy Hochul said that, of that total, $53 million will be used to hire faculty members across the SUNY system.

The board also announced an automatic application fee waiver program. It will apply to high school students that have more than 75% of their population eligible for free or reduced lunches.

Finally, the Board said they voted to keep campus tuition rates, and “board-based” fees flat at 2021-2022 levels.

“SUNY has provided life-changing educational opportunities for countless of students and we must continue to provide the resources needed for the next generation of students seeking a world-class education,” Governor Hochul said in a statement. “With today’s approval by the SUNY Board of Trustees, we have delivered on the commitment made in the budget to revitalize the SUNY system, hire additional faculty, increase diversity among the student body, and expand the reach of our campuses to attract and retain students.”

