Booz Allen, CACI, Mission Essential Settle No-Poach Lawsuit

Cision, Sales Reps Win Court Nod for Deal Ending Overtime Suit
Cision US Inc. and sales representatives who say it deliberately cheated them out of overtime pay can settle their wage-and-hour dispute for $325,000 after a federal judge in New York signed off on the deal. The public relations software firm allegedly ran afoul of federal and state wage laws by...
Punching In: High Court Signals Coming Curbs on Agency Deference
Monday morning musings for workplace watchers. Rebecca Rainey: Recent rulings from the US Supreme Court reining in executive agencies’ regulatory authority signal that the high court’s conservative majority could take aim at the legal framework used to determine judicial review, known as the Chevron doctrine next, attorneys say.
Climate Ruling Offers Opening to Challenge USDA Antitrust Role
The Senate’s top agriculture Republican is challenging the Biden administration’s authority to impose new rules on chicken farmers in his home state, and looking to a recent Supreme Court decision to buttress his case. Proposed regulations to boost competition in the meat and poultry industries “arguably carry substantial...
General Aluminum Faces $480,240 Fine for Alleged Worker Hazards
General Aluminum Manufacturing Co. has been cited for one repeat, two willful, and 10 serious violations and proposed $480,240 in penalties for alleged machine hazards at its Wapakoneta, Ohio, facility, the Department of Labor announced Monday. Occupational Safety and Health Administration inspectors determined the vehicle parts manufacturer allegedly didn’t provide...
Family Dollar Retailer Faces $1.2 Million in OSHA Fines in Ohio
OSHA has proposed $685,777 in penalties and citations for one repeat and four willful violations at Family Dollar’s Maple Heights, Ohio, store as well as citations for one serious, one repeat, and four willful violations and $547,587 in proposed penalties at its Columbus, Ohio, store, the Department of Labor announced Monday.
Arizona official refutes review that counted 282 dead voters
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Monday his investigators found just one dead voter after thoroughly reviewing findings from a partisan review of the 2020 election that alleged 282 ballots were cast in the name of someone who had died. The finding by the Republican attorney general, who is running for U.S. Senate in Tuesday’s primary, further discredits the review conducted last year. The review was led by an inexperienced firm, Cyber Ninjas, and conducted largely by supporters of Donald Trump who falsely believe the election was stolen from him. “Our agents investigated all individuals that...
CarePoint Backers Beat Claim They Funneled Cash to Clover Health
Founders of New Jersey’s CarePoint hospital system on Friday dodged claims in Delaware that they bilked it out of more than $150 million in bogus fees and reached intentionally bad deals with Clover Health Investment Corp., an insurer one of them started. Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick narrowed the...
Infowars’ Parent Free Speech Systems Files for Bankruptcy
Free Speech Systems LLC, the ultimate parent company of Infowars, filed for bankruptcy in a southern Texas court on Friday. The company has liabilities of between $50 million and $100 million, and assets of $10 million to $50 million, according to a court filing. Earlier this year, far-right radio host.
Tennessee High Court Amends Rules to Clarify Disciplinary Reach
Mirrors existing language in Rule 8, RPC 8.5(a) The Tennessee Supreme Court amended its rules to clarify that lawyers who aren’t admitted to practice law in the state are nevertheless subject to the court’s disciplinary jurisdiction if they render legal services in the state. The Supreme Court performed...
Musk Sued by Twitter Investor Over Busted $44 Billion Deal (1)
A Twitter Inc. shareholder hit Elon Musk with a proposed class action, effectively joining the tech giant’s bid to block the world’s richest man from backing out of his pledge to pay $44 billion to acquire the influential social networking platform. The lawsuit was filed in Delaware Chancery...
JPMorgan Gold Boss No Spoofing ‘Mastermind,’ His Lawyer Says (1)
Defense lawyer says evidence shows Nowak was good trader, boss. Prosecutors allege gold desk used spoofing to manipulate price. precious-metals desk, isn’t the cheater and crook that federal prosecutors painted him out to be in a massive market-rigging case against him and two others, his lawyer told a jury in Chicago.
Orrick Lawyers Must Answer Summons in Jones Day Arbitration (1)
Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP and two of its top attorneys must comply with a summons requiring them to appear at an international arbitration hearing in which Jones Day is also a party, the Ninth Circuit ruled on Monday. Jones Day filed the petition to compel compliance with a summons...
Deutsche Bank Pays $5 Million to Exit Libor Antitrust Lawsuit
Deutsche Bank AG will pay $5 million to resolve antitrust litigation over its alleged role in a scheme by top global banks to manipulate the Sterling Libor, a key interest benchmark for financial instruments denominated in British pounds, according to federal court filings in Manhattan. Derivative traders leading the lawsuit...
Abortion Travel Reimbursements Raise Tax Issues for Employers
On June 24, 2022, the US Supreme Court held in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that there is no constitutional right to abortion. While Dobbs doesntprohibit abortions, it gives each state the right to determine its own laws related to abortion services. Since the decision, numerous states have implemented laws that severely restrict abortion services through civil and criminal penalties.
What’s Next After West Virginia v. EPA?
The US Supreme Court’s decision in West Virginia v. EPA was a setback for the Environmental Protection Agency, but it leaves plenty of room for the Biden administration to prepare a new proposal this year to reduce power plant emissions. In a 6-3 decision, the high court said that...
N.Y.'s Narrow School Vaccine Medical Exemption Is Constitutional
Addresses concern parents would request unwarranted exemptions. A group of parents of school-aged children in New York lost their fight against narrower medical exemptions for school immunizations because the state’s new regulations are rationally related to legitimate state interests, under a Second Circuit ruling. New York’s health department requires...
Giuliani’s 2020 Election Lies Merit Revising Attorney Ethics Rules
We find ourselves in a precarious moment in our democracy. The 2020 elections highlighted how vulnerable our nation’s election officials and workers are to harassment and abuse. These threats were spawned by baseless conspiracy theories and came not only from political operatives, but also from lawyers with a duty to abide by strict ethics standards.
