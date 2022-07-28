JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA with Danika Cox

www.kciiradio.com
Iowa continues to see increase of COVID cases
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Iowa continues to see an increase in COVID cases this summer. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there has been a total of 7,264 new COVID-19 cases in the past week. This brings Iowa's total number of cases since the start of the pandemic...
Halcyon House Washington Page Jaron Rosien
On today’s program, I’m talking with Washington Mayor Jaron Rosien about Washington’s Designation as an Iowa Great Place.
Iowa DNR recommends not swimming at multiple lakes
Iowa (KCRG) - Many Iowans like to escape the Midwestern heat at a lake during the summer. But the Iowa DNR is telling swimmers to avoid some lakes, including two in Eastern Iowa. Daniel Kendall, an environmental specialist with Iowa DNR says right now multiple Iowa lakes have swimming advisories...
Iowa farmer grows African crops not found at most farmers markets
Most Iowans don't know how to cook with pumpkin leaves, hibiscus leaves and amaranth, but Alfred Matiyabo grew up with these African crops and believes he can find new markets.
ISU Extension & Outreach to Offer Master Conservationist Program
The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach office will offer the Iowa Master Conservationist Program starting September 8th, 2022. The program will take place in Washington and Keokuk Counties and will provide participants with hands-on interaction with the diversity of the state’s natural resources. The program will consist of...
Lottery officials say 5 Iowa tickets were a number off of Mega Millions jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) — Multiple Mega Millions tickets in Iowa were tantalizingly close to a gigantic payout, according to lottery officials. Five tickets were one number away from joining a ticket in Illinois to split the $1.337 billion jackpot, based on statistics provided by the Iowa Lottery. The Illinois ticket was the sole one to match all five white numbers and the Mega Ball in Friday’s drawing.
Henry County Conservation to Teach Ancient Stone and Weapon Crafting
Boys, Backwoods, Beer is a new club for guys looking to meet with other like-minded individuals to learn new outdoor skills and discuss conservation related topics presented by the Henry County Conservation Department. The next meeting for this group is Tuesday, August 16, 6-7:30 p.m. at Oakland Mills Nature Center...
Bill and Mickey Blum to be Recognized at Iowa State Fair
The late Bill Blum was represented by his wife Mickey at the Washington County Fair as the couple was recognized as Washington County’s 2022 4-H Hall of Fame recipient. As the Rabbit Superintendent for the Washington County Fair Bill Blum helped grow the Washington County rabbit program by substantially increasing the number of participants, upgrading the rabbit facilities, and aligning the show with the American Rabbit Breeders Association (ARBA) standards.
Henry County Conservation to Teach Candle Making
Women. Woods. Wine is a new club for women looking to meet with other like-minded individuals to learn new outdoor skills and discuss conservation related topics presented by the Henry County Conservation Department. The next meeting for this group is Thursday, August 18, 6-7:30 p.m. at Oakland Mills Nature Center...
John Deere Has Revitalization Plans For Eastern Iowa Plant
John Deere says it’s relocating more of its manufacturing to Mexico but announced plans to revitalize an Iowa-based plant. In a statement-the company says it will transition its mower conditioner production at its Ottumwa facility to Monterrey, Mexico over the next 18 months. Deere says these changes will consolidate its hay and forage mowing implements in a single location. The company says it plans to revitalize its Ottumwa operations, and does not anticipate major impacts to dealers, customers, suppliers, and service providers. John Deere made a similar move in June when it announced plans to relocate tractor cab production from its Waterloo plant to Mexico by 2024.
Christina Bohannan Honored by Endorsement of Longtime Republican
Christina Bohannan, the Democratic nominee for Iowa’s new 1st Congressional District, hosted a meet and greet at Chautauqua Park in Fairfield. Bohannan was joined by special guest Mike Heaton who is running for the Iowa House of Representatives in District 87. During her speech, Bohannan promised voters that if elected, she would work willingly with the other side of the aisle bringing up her track record in the Iowa House of Representatives.
Iowa Farmer Dies In Tragic Farm Accident
Its never easy when a family member or friend passes away, especially one that people in the community know. The community of Wapello County mourns a local farmer after a tragic farm accident. At 10:40 am, the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office and the Mahaska Ambulance Service were called to a...
Year-long search for new health care system leads Mercy Iowa City back to MercyOne
A year-long search for a new health care system had led Mercy Iowa City right back where it started. Hospital officials announced in an email to staff Thursday that Mercy Iowa City would be sticking with MercyOne. That move comes a year after Mercy Iowa City officials said they were dropping MercyOne to look for a larger network.
Free Dental Screenings at Washington County Public Health
Washington County Public Health will provide free dental screenings on Monday, August 15th, from 3-6 pm. The screenings will take place in their offices on the fifth floor of Federation Bank in Washington and will be part of the I-Smile program. The I-Smile program aims to connect local families with dental providers, and it just underwent its first full year of operations after the COVID pandemic. All Iowa children enrolling in kindergarten through the ninth grade must have a dental screening before the start of the school year. More information about the clinic can be found online at the Washington Public Health website.
University of Iowa transplant surgeon sanctioned for 2017 operating-room death
A University of Iowa transplant surgeon has been sanctioned by state licensing authorities after being accused of being under the influence of drugs while operating on a patient who died during the procedure. The patient death occurred in 2017 when Dr. Alan Hemming was the director of the Center for Hepatobiliary Disease and Transplantation at […] The post University of Iowa transplant surgeon sanctioned for 2017 operating-room death appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
MPW prepares to put Transmission Line 106 in service
MUSCATINE, Iowa–The week of Aug. 7, Muscatine Power and Water plans to bring Transmission Line 106 online for the first time. The completion of this long-term project will allow Muscatine Power and Water greater flexibility in selling excess power into the grid while also providing increased reliability should one of their transmission lines elsewhere get knocked out of service by severe weather.
Crooked Creek Days Returns
Winfield Crooked Creek Days returns August 5th through 7th. This year’s theme is “Grow With Us”. Activities include a golf tournament, dance and family fun night at Twin Lakes Country Club on Friday, a fun run, parade, and more on Saturday. Find a full schedule of events on the Winfield Crooked Creek Days Facebook page.
Farm Accident Kills Iowa Man
(Mahaska County, IA) -- A rural Wapello County man is dead after authorities say he was run over by his own pick-up truck. The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office says 65-year-old Duane Davis was hauling a large round bale of hay in a pasture in the 33-hundred block of James Trail, northwest of Eddyville, when the accident happened around 10:30 this (Friday) morning. A family member performed CPR until first responders arrived, but they were unable to revive Davis.
City Council Preview
The Washington City Council will meet in regular session this week. On the agenda will be a possible first reading for various parking and street regulation changes based on council consensus from the July 19th meeting. The entire list of these proposed changes can be found on KCIIradio.com. A workshopping session will also take place to discuss more contentious parking and street regulations. Public comment will be available at the beginning of the meeting, with each participant receiving three minutes. The meeting will be Tuesday, August 2nd, in the Council Chambers of City Hall at 6 pm.
