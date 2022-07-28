JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA with Danika Cox

Washington County Public Health will provide free dental screenings on Monday, August 15th, from 3-6 pm. The screenings will take place in their offices on the fifth floor of Federation Bank in Washington and will be part of the I-Smile program. The I-Smile program aims to connect local families with dental providers, and it just underwent its first full year of operations after the COVID pandemic. All Iowa children enrolling in kindergarten through the ninth grade must have a dental screening before the start of the school year. More information about the clinic can be found online at the Washington Public Health website.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO