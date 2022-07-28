Halcyon House Washington Page Amy Green

www.kciiradio.com
Related
kciiradio.com
Iowa Great Places Designation Brings Washington Front and Center According to Mayor Rosien
The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs recently designated Washington as one of a handful of new communities that will be listed as an official Iowa Great Place. Iowa Great Places have collectively received more than $22 million in state support while leveraging millions more in local investments since the program started in 2005. Funding for the program comes from the Iowa Legislature through an annual appropriation from the Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund. Washington Mayor Jaron Rosien says that while the funding is nice, the designation confirms what he already knew.
kciiradio.com
Christina Bohannan Honored by Endorsement of Longtime Republican
Christina Bohannan, the Democratic nominee for Iowa’s new 1st Congressional District, hosted a meet and greet at Chautauqua Park in Fairfield. Bohannan was joined by special guest Mike Heaton who is running for the Iowa House of Representatives in District 87. During her speech, Bohannan promised voters that if elected, she would work willingly with the other side of the aisle bringing up her track record in the Iowa House of Representatives.
kciiradio.com
City Council Preview
The Washington City Council will meet in regular session this week. On the agenda will be a possible first reading for various parking and street regulation changes based on council consensus from the July 19th meeting. The entire list of these proposed changes can be found on KCIIradio.com. A workshopping session will also take place to discuss more contentious parking and street regulations. Public comment will be available at the beginning of the meeting, with each participant receiving three minutes. The meeting will be Tuesday, August 2nd, in the Council Chambers of City Hall at 6 pm.
kciiradio.com
Board of Supervisors Preview
The Washington County Board of Supervisors will meet in regular session this week. The Board will hear a pair of reports from Washington County Ambulance and will oversee a pair of personnel change requests from the Sheriff’s Office and Public Health. A renewal of the Class C Commercial Liquor License for the Washington Golf & Country Club will also be discussed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kciiradio.com
Henry County Conservation to Teach Candle Making
Women. Woods. Wine is a new club for women looking to meet with other like-minded individuals to learn new outdoor skills and discuss conservation related topics presented by the Henry County Conservation Department. The next meeting for this group is Thursday, August 18, 6-7:30 p.m. at Oakland Mills Nature Center...
kciiradio.com
Free Dental Screenings at Washington County Public Health
Washington County Public Health will provide free dental screenings on Monday, August 15th, from 3-6 pm. The screenings will take place in their offices on the fifth floor of Federation Bank in Washington and will be part of the I-Smile program. The I-Smile program aims to connect local families with dental providers, and it just underwent its first full year of operations after the COVID pandemic. All Iowa children enrolling in kindergarten through the ninth grade must have a dental screening before the start of the school year. More information about the clinic can be found online at the Washington Public Health website.
kciiradio.com
Soil and Water Conservation Set to Meet This Week
The Washington Soil and Water Conservation District will meet Thursday, August 4th at 7:30p.m. at the USDA office in Washington. Items on their agenda include upcoming conservation plans, a yearly audit, CRP incentives and approval of cost-share applications. This meeting is open to the public.
A Cedar Rapids Restaurant is Expanding into Jones County
On Saturday night (July 30th), a popular Cedar Rapids bar and restaurant made a big announcement on Facebook. The Blind Pig, located at 3325 Center Point Rd NE, is officially expanding into Jones County! The post reads:. "Yes, we have purchased a building in Monticello and it will be home...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRG.com
City council in Iowa City to discuss consideration of direct payments
Golf fundraiser held for Lorena Schulte and Robert McFarland Scholarship Foundation. A foundation created in honor of two Anamosa Prison workers who were killed at work last year, held a fundraising event on Saturday. Investigation underway after Cedar Rapids officer-involved shooting. Updated: 10 hours ago. One person is in the...
kciiradio.com
Henry County Conservation to Teach Ancient Stone and Weapon Crafting
Boys, Backwoods, Beer is a new club for guys looking to meet with other like-minded individuals to learn new outdoor skills and discuss conservation related topics presented by the Henry County Conservation Department. The next meeting for this group is Tuesday, August 16, 6-7:30 p.m. at Oakland Mills Nature Center...
ktvo.com
Iowa continues to see increase of COVID cases
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Iowa continues to see an increase in COVID cases this summer. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there has been a total of 7,264 new COVID-19 cases in the past week. This brings Iowa's total number of cases since the start of the pandemic...
KCRG.com
Iowa DNR recommends not swimming at multiple lakes
Iowa (KCRG) - Many Iowans like to escape the Midwestern heat at a lake during the summer. But the Iowa DNR is telling swimmers to avoid some lakes, including two in Eastern Iowa. Daniel Kendall, an environmental specialist with Iowa DNR says right now multiple Iowa lakes have swimming advisories...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Iowa farmer grows African crops not found at most farmers markets
Most Iowans don't know how to cook with pumpkin leaves, hibiscus leaves and amaranth, but Alfred Matiyabo grew up with these African crops and believes he can find new markets.
kciiradio.com
ISU Extension & Outreach to Offer Master Conservationist Program
The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach office will offer the Iowa Master Conservationist Program starting September 8th, 2022. The program will take place in Washington and Keokuk Counties and will provide participants with hands-on interaction with the diversity of the state’s natural resources. The program will consist of...
point2homes.com
310 E Main, Lisbon, Linn County, IA, 52253
OPEN HOUSE SUN 7/31 2:30 - 4pm Come see this adorable 4 bedroom Bungalo Cottage with ideal location just north of Iowa City. It boasts a main level primary bedroom and full bath with charming claw foot tub, along with main level laundry for ranch style living. There are two more bedrooms on the second story with a large room between that would finish nicely as a second full bath or a fabulous walk in closet. The kitchen has been beautifully updated with granite and stainless appliances. There is a formal dining room to host get togethers or feature that legacy piece of family furniture. Rare, this home features a main level rec room which could also function as an ideal office. There are multiple walk in closets found throughout and tons of smart storage. Charm, character and quality is apparent everywhere you turn from gleaming hardwood floors to the beautiful wood trim and doors. The oversized 2 stall garage is extra deep to accommodate a large work truck. And there is rear alley access for those equipment or recreational vehicles needing extra parking space. Walk to the city park with splash pad and play area. Easy drive to Mount Vernon for coffee, pizza, Drs and groceries. Deck is large and is located on the cooler north side of the home, it is As Is. Lower level has a shower area and toilet and has been used as a second bathroom in previous years and is currently As Is as well. One of bedrooms is non conforming.
kciiradio.com
John R. Clark
No services will be held at this time for 72-year old John R. Clark of Wayland. Memorial donations for Wayland Fire and Rescue or Every Step Hospice of Mt. Pleasant may be sent to Sandie Clark, PO Box 111, Wayland, Iowa. The Beatty Peterseim Funeral Home is assisting the family.
The Richest City in Iowa is About an Hour from the Tri-States
A recent study by the website MoneyWise took a look at the richest and poorest cities in all fifty states. As fate would have it, the most affluent community in the state of Iowa is roughly 70 miles outside of Dubuque. MoneyWise found that Robins is the richest city in...
KCJJ
Year-long search for new health care system leads Mercy Iowa City back to MercyOne
A year-long search for a new health care system had led Mercy Iowa City right back where it started. Hospital officials announced in an email to staff Thursday that Mercy Iowa City would be sticking with MercyOne. That move comes a year after Mercy Iowa City officials said they were dropping MercyOne to look for a larger network.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa DCI investigates after CRPD shoots driver overnight
Cedar Rapids, Iowa — According to the Iowa DCI, two Cedar Rapids police officers shot a driver after the driver pulled out a gun. Earlier Saturday morning, around 3:52 a.m., the officers conducted a vehicle stop of an erratic driver near the 2200 block of Glass Road NE. Iowa DCI says that once the driver pulled out a gun, gunfire was exchanged between law enforcement and the driver.
kciiradio.com
Juvenile Charged with Reckless Use of a Firearm in Washington County
The Washington Sheriff’s Department responded to a call about someone sitting on the passenger window ledge and shooting at signs while the car was driving down the road. The initial traffic stop was made at 2831 Palm Ave in Washington, and three units responded to the scene. The Juvenile in question was charged with reckless use of a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor, and person ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon. After the stop was finished, the Juvenile was transported back to Eldora.
Comments / 0