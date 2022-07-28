ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

India Blocks Krafton's Game Under Law It Has Used to Ban China Apps-Source

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Britain Says Russia Has Continued to Attempt Tactical Assaults on Bakhmut Axis

(Reuters) - Britain said on Monday that Russia had continued to attempt tactical assaults on the Bakhmut axis in eastern Ukraine over the last four days, but had only managed to make slow progress. "As briefed by the Ukrainian authorities last week, Russia is likely reallocating a significant number of...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Narendra Modi
US News and World Report

HSBC Gears up to Meet Hong Kong Investors After Pushing Back Break-Up Call

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Bosses of HSBC will meet retail investors on Tuesday in Hong Kong, the biggest market for Europe's largest lender, as they seek to convince shareholders that their strategy to operate as a global bank is vital to boosting growth. The London-headquartered group is under pressure from its...
WORLD
US News and World Report

'You Can't Switch off Death,' German Crematorium Boss Warns as Energy Crisis Looms

DACHSENHAUSEN, (Germany) (Reuters) - Germans more often than not choose to be cremated when they die - which would be a problem if Russia turns off the gas. As Western sanctions heighten tensions between Europe and Moscow, the whole nation is on alert for a possible cut-off of supply by Russian state gas giant Gazprom.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters#South Korean#Tencent#Chinese#Battlegrounds Mobile#Alphabet Inc#Apple Inc#Playerunknown#Pubg#Sea Ltd
US News and World Report

On Navy Day, Putin Says United States Is Main Threat to Russia

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin on Sunday signed a new naval doctrine which cast the United States as Russia's main rival and set out Russia's global maritime ambitions for crucial areas such as the Arctic and in the Black Sea. Speaking on Russia's Navy Day in the former...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Havana Announces Blackouts, Cancels Carnival as Crisis Deepens

HAVANA (Reuters) - The Cuban capital of Havana will begin electricity blackouts in August, has canceled carnival and is taking other measures as the country’s energy crisis worsens, state media reported on Saturday. The capital, home to a fifth of the population of 11.2 million and center of economic...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Several Chinese Warplanes Fly Close to Median Line of Taiwan Strait - Source

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Several Chinese warplanes flew close to the median line of the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Tuesday morning, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters, as tensions mounted on news U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was set to visit Taiwan during the day. The source...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alphabet
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Mobile Apps
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Google
Country
China
US News and World Report

U.S. Senators Schumer, Warner Join Calls to Blacklist Chinese Chipmaker YMTC

(Reuters) - Top Democrats including Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer have joined an effort to place China's fast-growing chip manufacturer, Yangtze Memory Technologies Company (YMTC), on a U.S. trade blacklist. In a letter to U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo dated July 28, Schumer and a half-dozen other senators from both...
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

China's XTransfer to Expand From Payments Into Wealth Management, Lending

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - XTransfer, which facilitates cross-border payments for small businesses in China, said it is moving into wealth management and lending for clients underserved by traditional banking. The fintech firm's founder and CEO Bill Deng said that XTransfer - which competes in China with PayPal and PingPong - is...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Brazil Posts $5.4 Billion Trade Surplus in July, Lower Than Expected

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil posted a lower than expected trade surplus of $5.444 billion in July, official data showed on Monday, with growth in imports again strongly outpacing that of exports. The figure came below the median forecast of a $6.993 billion surplus in a Reuters poll. Imports rose 41.6%...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Philippine Ex-President Ramos, Warrior and Survivor, Dies at 94

MANILA (Reuters) -Former Philippine President Fidel Valdez Ramos, who died on Sunday, was a fighter during wars in Korea and Vietnam and a survivor in the political arena, emerging from a high-ranking security role during the dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos Sr to win the vote for the nation's highest office. He was 94.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Trump Fundraiser Says UAE Investment Was Not 'Quid Pro Quo'

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A fundraiser for former U.S. President Donald Trump said prosecutors were wrong to imply that his firm sought investment from United Arab Emirates sovereign wealth funds as a "quid pro quo" for lobbying for the Gulf country. Thomas Barrack, who chaired Trump's 2017 inaugural fund and...
BROOKLYN, NY
US News and World Report

U.S. Stocks Slip, Crude Slides as Soft Data Feed Recession Jitters

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street ended a three-day winning streak and crude prices plunged on Monday as economic data from the U.S., Europe and China showed demand weakening under inflation pressures, while the looming possibility of recession curbed risk appetite. All three major U.S. indexes ended the choppy session...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Pakistan Helicopter Goes Missing With High-Ranking Army Officers on Board

QUETTA, Pakistan (Reuters) -A military helicopter with an army general and five others went missing on Monday during a flood relief operation in southern Pakistan, the army said. The army aviation helicopter, which was helping with the operation in Lasbela district in southern Balochistan province had lost contact with air...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy