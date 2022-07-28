Woman dies while trying to find 'secret infinity pool' she saw on TikTok

A special education needs teacher tragically died after she fell 150 feet off a ridge while searching for a “secret” infinity pool she saw on TikTok.

Although the incident happened on December 19, 2021, the devastating details didn’t emerge until a Wednesday investigation into her untimely death, North Wales Live stated.

The tragedy occurred while the UK ’s Victoria Naomi Luck, 47, was hiking with her boyfriend Matthew Radnor and their dog in Snowdonia National Park, Wales.

The site’s infinity pool has received nearly 90 million viral video views in numerous TikTok clips.

Luck’s beau took her to Snowdonia as an early Christmas gift last year after they met that summer, “hitting it off” immediately.

The mother of two was reportedly interested in visiting a hidden swimming hole near the Llanberis Pass.

Wales Online noted that the pool was initially built by a farmer in 2016 as a green energy project.

The seclusive spot since then has become a hot tourist attraction, drawing visitors from all over the UK.

@ukhiddengems Secret pool in Snowdonia #snowdonia #fyp #foryou #hiking #travel #travellife

Regrettably, Radnor and Luck’s adventure to visit the pool took a turn after they didn’t have a map or navigation on their phones and got lost on the notorious Crib Goch ridge while trying to find it.

“There were no established paths in the area, and this was not a known route to descend Crib Goch,” the presiding coroner Sarah Riley said in the inquest.

The two split up with Luck climbing down into a gully. Radnor decided to go down a route easier for the dog, as noted in NWL.

And several minutes later, Luck fell 150 feet to her death, ITV reported.

Radnor said he heard Luck “yelp” but didn’t witness the plunge.

“I called 999 on my mobile, but my battery ran out when I was on to Mountain Rescue,” he said.

And fortunately, he managed to flag down hikers in the area.

A Coastguard rescue helicopter arrived at the scene where they located Luck- but she sadly succumbed to her injuries before 3pm that very day.

Luck’s family has since paid tribute to her.

“She would always help others, and her home was always open to those who needed her,” said her father, Gordon Victor Luck. “She will be and is so very sadly missed by everyone.”

