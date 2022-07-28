Things to Do With Kids in Hot Springs, Arkansas

travelnowsmart.com
Related
goworldtravel.com
‘Take the Waters’ and Soak up the History in Hot Springs Arkansas
Go World Travel is reader-supported and may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this piece. It’s perfectly legal to be naked in Arkansas’ Hot Springs National Park. Yes, you read that right – the caveat being as long as you’re in the Buckstaff Bathhouse.
onlyinark.com
Lake Ouachita, Arkansas’s Largest Lake
Arkansas’s lakes are one of its best attractions. With over 2,400 named ponds, lakes and reservoirs, the state has a lot of water. Its largest lake is Lake Ouachita, which sprawls through the Ozark National Forest just west of Hot Springs. Lake Ouachita didn’t always exist, though. It was created by the Army Corps of Engineers as part of flood control measures for the Ouachita River. Fortunately for the state, those flood control measures also created the largest and most pristine lake in Arkansas.
travelnowsmart.com
Best Pizza Places in Hot Springs, Arkansas
When in town for a visit, one of the top things to do is try a slice of the town’s famous pizza. In this article, we’ll go over some of the best places to get a slice of Hot Springs’ famous pizza. From Rod’s Pizza Cellar to Beano’s Pizzeria, there’s something for everyone. And, of course, we can’t forget about the local legend of Rod’s Pizza Cellar!
travelnowsmart.com
The Best Hot Springs Hotels in Arkansas
If you’re planning a trip to Hot Springs, Arkansas, it will be worth your while to stay in one of the best hotels in the area. This article will highlight some of the best options, including the Hotel Hale, Hilltop Manor Bed & Breakfast, and Microtel Inn & Suites. You can also check out our reviews of the other best hotels in Hot Springs. We hope these reviews will help you make the right decision when choosing a hotel!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Little Rock and Baptist Health break ground on new health clinic in Rose City
North Little Rock officials broke ground on a much-needed health clinic for one neighborhood.
Over 23,000 acres of Arkansas forest land burned so far in 2022
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture reported Friday that over 23,000 acres of state forests have burned so far this year.
tigerdroppings.com
Tell me about Hot Springs, AR
I live in a big city, and I'm looking to relocate to a more quiet setting. What areas to avoid? Crime issues? Any insight would be greatly appreciated. Has some really nice and pretty areas, but then also some run down shitty areas. LSU Fan. Member since Jun 2011. 9249...
Benton cycle shop to renovate concessions building at Tyndall Park
BENTON, Ark. — The family behind Holy Roller Bike Shop in downtown Benton is turning an old concession stand behind Tyndall Park into a fresh snack bar and sports gear rental shop. Scott Elliott, the owner of Holy Roller, discovered his first taste of freedom when he learned how...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Russellville ‘Hobbit House’ more than just Airbnb listing
RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – There’s something about playing pretend that sparks the imagination. But for one man in Central Arkansas with an inspiring backstory, he was able to take that imagination and bring it to life – one brick at a time. A quick turn-off of I-40 in...
Hot Springs Village reverend publishes new religious deliberation
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, Ark. — Rev. Richard W. Ames of Hot Springs Village has published a new book titled "God, Our Servant: That We Might Also Become Servants" through Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. The book is an examination of biblical knowledge meant to encourage the broadening of one's own...
arkadelphian.com
WEEK IN CLARK COUNTY HISTORY: July 31-Aug. 6
For the Week in Clark County History, we combed through bound copies of the Daily Siftings Herald, housed in the archives of Riley-Hickingbotham Library at Ouachita Baptist University. We choose some front-page news from editions dating back 10, 15 and 20 years ago. 10 years ago in Clark County. July...
littlerocksoiree.com
Building on Our House's Open Door Policy
In 2013, Cynthia Walton Frazier was rocking babies at Arkansas Children’s Hospital while fate was busy pulling together the right people to build something that would impact her, her family, another one across town and homelessness in central Arkansas forever. “Every week [at ACH], I was waiting on DHS...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Abandoned dog left under overpass in Little Rock overnight, finally picked up by animal control
An abandoned dog spent the night chained up under an overpass in West Little Rock before finally being rescued by animal control late Friday morning.
Arkansas animal shelters have seen an increase in surrenders
SHERWOOD, Arkansas — During the pandemic, lots of animals were adopted while people worked from home. Now that the trend has flipped in the opposite direction, shelters have recently seen an increase in surrenders. At first, it was linked to the return of full-time work outside the home...and now...
El Sur & Chick Fil A opening in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Over the last few weeks there's been so much news in the local food scene. New restaurants are coming, while others are saying goodbye. Let's take a look at who's staying and who's leaving. Most notable is rumors of Wright’s BBQ opening a Little Rock...
aymag.com
Food Bites: Chick-Fil-A, Yarnell’s Freeze Fest, Soul Fish Cafe Closing and more
We have no shortage of food news throughout Arkansas, so each week, we’ll be providing you with a snapshot of the goings-on inside the culinary world, from events to specials to restaurant openings to awards. Do you have news to share? Please email our Associate Editor Sarah Coleman at [email protected]
Clarksville hotel fire leads Plainview family to relive early July house fire
Clarksville fire crews were called to the Best Western motel at around 2:20 pm after they received reports that the motel has caught fire.
Arkansas public schools keeping students fed while federal free meal program ends
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — During the pandemic, all students in public schools ate for free— but the federal funding that made that possible is about to come to an end. There are still some ways that Arkansas families can keep hungry kids fed while going into the new school year.
KATV
'Don't wanna be outside:' Spring Valley apartment residents address sewer-like smell
A Little Rock apartment complex is experiencing a sewage line issue that's causing some residents to believe it's becoming a health hazard. The corporate office for Spring Valley apartments said they thought the sewer like smell issue was resolved a few weeks ago, but the problem become bigger than expected.
Little Rock police investigating homicide on Lombardy Lane
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police have started investigating a homicide that happened on Lombardy Lane on Monday. According to reports, the incident left one person dead. Police have not released the name of the victim, any potential suspects, or what led up to the incident. Authorities are...
Comments / 0