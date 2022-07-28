Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell presented the Tom Tellepsen Award

navasotanews.com
Related
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
LAKE RESCUE IN PROGRESS
10PM-Fire units and Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable Lake Patrol units are responding to the Adkins Creek area of Lake Conroe where a person is reporting a capsized boat with debris in the water near the boat ramp. 11pm-The John Boat has been removed from the water and a search...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
STABBING IN RIVER PLANTATION
12:30am-Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene along with Caney Creek Fire and Conroe Fire, MCHD in the 500 block of Gunston Ct. in the River Plantation Subdivision. Report of a male stabbed multiple times.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
DPS ALWAYS GETS THEIR MAN-BUT WILL THE BOND KEEP THE TWO WHO WERE DEPORTED ON TWO OCCASSIONS IN JAIL????
Just after 4 pm Thursday a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe slammed into a Ford F150 at FM 1314 and Louis Lane. When Porter Fire arrived on the scene they found a male in the Ford with a severe injury to the leg and foot. They also learned that the driver of the Tahoe fled the scene. Fire notified the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office who due to manpower shortages and volume of calls had no deputies available. A little over an hour later as a DPS Trooper came on shift he learned of the crash and responded immediately. As he investigated the crash he noticed a bystander taking great interest in the crash. He talked with the bystander but the bystander said he did not see the crash. A short time later the Trooper again became suspicious as the male continued to show interest. That is when he confessed to the Trooper that he was actually the passenger of the Tahoe that struck the Ford. He said the only thing he knew was that his friends went by “Cano”. The trooper learned that the passenger had the driver’s phone number in his phone and asked the passenger to call his friend. As he did a cell phone began to ring in the vehicle. When looking at that phone it showed the passenger was trying to call it. With the driver’s information in hand, the trooper began an almost a full 8-hour shift investigation. He ran the license number which came back to a female in New Caney on South Park. He went to that location and confronted a female who stated she was the hit and run driver’s girlfriend and he had been driving her Tahoe. As they talked a silver car slowly drove by and the driver was quite interested in what was happening. The girlfriend told the trooper she had no knowledge of who the male in the silver car was. She allowed the trooper to search her home. The trooper then learned that the driver’s mother lived at a location on Big Oak in New Caney. The trooper requested another unit and went to the Big Oak location. As the troopers arrived at the Big Oak location the silver car from earlier drove by again. Once again very slowly watched what was happening. Thinking this may be the actual hit and run driver the trooper attempted to stop him. The vehicle sped off and after running through multiple stop signs was apprehended as he attempted to turn into a private drive at Lords Drive and Woods Drive. He was taken into custody for evading but was not the hit-and-run driver. The trooper identified this driver as Nestor Villafanna Mondragon, 37, of 20412 Lowe in New Caney. He also learned that Villafanna Mondragon was a two-time felon who had been deported in both 2013 and again in 2017. He was taken into custody. The trooper then returned to the home of the hit and run driver’s mother’s home where it was believed the wanted driver was. Additional units responded to the scene to assist in the arrest. The hit-and-run driver attempted to flee out the back door but was quickly apprehended. He was identified as Alejandro Sanchez Perez, 46, also known as “Cano” of 19355 Big Horn in New Caney. It was then the trooper also learned that Sanchez Perez was also a two-time felon and he too was deported on two previous occasions in both 2014 and 2015. Sanchez Perez was booked into the Montgomery County jail on Failure to Stop and Render Aid Accident Involving Injury. The Montgomery County Assistant District Attorney asked for a $60,000 bond on each of the two arrested due to the prior charges and deportations. However, Montgomery County 410th District Court Judge Robin set both bonds at $10,000 each. Both remain in the Montgomery County Jail. Meanwhile, the victim who was transported to HCA Northwest had to be transferred to Methodist on SH 249 due to the severity of his injuries. As of Friday he has gone through multiple surgeries.
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Former Navasota ag teacher and retire NISD maintenance director inducted into the Ag Teachers Hall of Fame
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Former Navasota High School Ag teacher and retired NISD maintenance director, Pierce Key was inducted into the Ag Teachers Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame is sponsored by the Agriculture Teachers Association of Texas and its purpose is to honor agricultural science teachers for exemplary careers, achievements, and contributions.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MANHUNT IN THE WOODLANDS AREA
9 PM-About 6 pm Montgomery County Deputies stopped a vehicle in traffic in The Woodlands. The driver fled on foot. K-9 units and deputies have been searching the area of the Village of Panther Creek. He is not believed to be a threat.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 7/29/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 7-29-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 07-27-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
WARNING-HARRIS COUNTY THIEVES- MCSO AND SHENANDOAH DO NOT TAKE LIGHTLY TO BIG BOX STORE THEFTS
Shenandoah and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are not taking lightly to the large number of thefts from the big box stores along the. I-45 corridor. Going back on records over the past year, 73% of the big box store theft arrests along the I-45 corridor were persons from Harris County. Earlier this year County Judge Mark Keough, using his campaign funds posted a sign at the Montgomery/Harris County line warning criminals coming into the county that Montgomery County will prosecute. Multiple arrests have been made this past week from the Big 3, Lowes, Home Depot, and Walmart. Below is the response from last weekend that these thieves met after a theft from the stores on College Park.
wtaw.com
Brazos County’s County Attorney Declines To File Charges Following The Arrest Of Texas A&M Football Player Ainias Smith
Brazos County’s county attorney decides not to prosecute Texas A&M football player Ainias Smith following an arrest by Texas A&M police. Earl Gray tells WTAW News one of the primary reasons for not pursuing a DWI charge after Smith was stopped for speeding, was because Smith’s two breath alcohol samples were under the legal limit.
KBTX.com
Cause of death of deceased person found at College Station park released
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police Department responded to a call at St. Andrews Park Saturday morning where a body was found. According to CSPD, the cause of death was determined to be suicide. If you or someone you know is having a mental health emergency you can...
Click2Houston.com
Firefighters battle flames at Humble tire shop, according to officials
HUMBLE, Texas – Fire officials say they were able to put out flames which were said to have started Sunday afternoon. According to the Eastex Fire Department, the flames began in the Humble area around 1:52 p.m. in the 14300 block of Old Humble Road. Mutual agencies were sent...
KBTX.com
Authorities are investigating a deceased person found at College Station park
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police Department is currently at St. Andrews Park where a body has been found. A cause of death has not been determined and the person has not yet been identified. This is a developing story. We will update it as more details become...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
AIRCRAFT EMERGENCY AT CONROE AIRPORT
531PM-Conroe and North Montgomery County Fire Units just arrived at Conroe Airport after they were alerted to a Piper Twin Comanche was inbound with one engine out. The aircraft landed safely with no further incident.
Click2Houston.com
Voles destroying yards in Willis; Homeowners say infestation is costly
WILLIS, Texas – Homeowners in the Emerald Lakes community in Willis are warning others about a tiny rodent that causes big problems. This particular rodent is known as a vole and it thrives on smalls plant, plant bulbs, and tree roots. “We’ve never heard of these things before, I...
kwhi.com
BURLESON CO. WOMAN WANTED ON WARRANT FOR INTERFERING WITH CHILD CUSTODY
The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who is wanted for the abduction of her child. A felony warrant has been issued for 31-year-old Chelsey Ellen Smith for Interference with Child Custody. According to the sheriff’s office, a writ of attachment was issued by the 335th...
Click2Houston.com
Former mayor of Hempstead faces new charges relating to time in office
The former mayor of Hempstead, Michael Wolfe, is facing new accusations stemming from his time in office. Wolfe was first charged in 2019 with abuse of official capacity. Waller County special prosecutor Warren Diepraam said Wolfe was accused of keeping his daughter’s and his utilities from being disconnected even though they had delinquent account balances in the amounts of $9,863.08 and $10,560.91 respectively.
navasotanews.com
College Station man convicted of Grimes County burglary arrested for five county warrants, new felony charges
A College Station man convicted of Burglary in Grimes County four years ago has been arrested again for four outstanding warrants within the county, plus new drug and weapon charges. Bryan Police say they served a search warrant at an apartment on Old College Road, after an investigation into 25...
KBTX.com
College Station woman charged with DWI after driving through fence
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station woman was arrested on Friday after she drove through a fence. Sarah Walker was found in the 4000 block of Dunlap Loop after a resident heard a loud crash near their yard. Walker was reportedly on her way to pick up her...
KBTX.com
Bryan man previously arrested for arson now charged with 11 total counts of arson
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man is accused of using fireworks to ignite at least 11 grass fires in Bryan during the final week of June, according to arrest documents obtained by KBTX. William Garrett Spangler, 35, was first arrested on July 8 on four counts of arson and...
Police search for multiple people involved in credit card abuse case
Police are asking for the public's assistance for the identities of individuals involved in a credit card abuse case.
Big catalytic converter theft ring bust in Houston connected to murder of sheriff's deputy
HOUSTON, TX (Covering Katy) - There may be fewer catalytic converter thefts in Katy following a huge bust today in Houston. Six men were arrested. They are accused of fencing stolen catalytic converters for three individuals charged with murdering Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Darren Almendarez.
