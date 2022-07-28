ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

How Eddie Munson Saved ‘Stranger Things’ Actor Joseph Quinn at Immigration

By Chad Childers
Loudwire
Loudwire
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
loudwire.com

Comments / 0

Related
Loudwire

‘Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson Actor Meets Metallica at Lollapalooza

Lollapalooza was turned "Upside Down" on the festival's opening night this past Thursday as headliner Metallica met Eddie Munson. Actor Joseph Quinn, who plays the mysterious metalhead introduced in Stranger Things Season 4, filmed a video in which he appears to catch the soundcheck and meets up with the band backstage, sharing that he feels "very connected to you guys."
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Fallon
wmagazine.com

The Wild History Behind Brad Pitt’s New $40 Million Carmel Highlands Home

Brad Pitt is moving on up. Well, up the coast of California, at least. According to The Wall Street Journal, Pitt splashed out $40 million for a historic home in the quiet cliffs of the unincorporated Carmel Highlands area (think Big Little Lies). While Pitt still owns a 50 percent stake in the French chateau Miraval, and is still believed to own his longtime home in the Los Angeles area, the new purchase adds a seaside retreat to Pitt’s property portfolio.
CELEBRITIES
pethelpful.com

Frenchie Becomes Unlikely Mama to Group of Baby Skunks and It's So Heartwarming

The parental instinct can run pretty deep. So much so, that sometimes animals can play Mom or Dad to babies of a completely different species. Take a French Bulldog on TikTok who fell in love with some skunk babies that his mama was rescuing. The pup was so enamored with the skunks that he's taken them under his wing. And TBH, we think they love him just as much.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Stranger Things#Nbc#British
pethelpful.com

Video of Mama Labrador Caring for Her Only Surviving Puppy Is Breaking Hearts

The sad reality about giving birth is that not everything always ends in smiles and tears of joy. There are oftentimes complications associated with giving birth. And not just for humans. Animals unfortunately can feel the pain of losing a baby too. Our hearts break for these instances just as much as it does for humans. But human or not, all these moms are so resilient.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Loudwire

Poll: What’s the Best Disturbed Album? – Vote Now

Disturbed released their first new song in four years last month, "Hey You," which likely means we'll be getting a new album from the rockers soon. But which of their previous releases in the best? That's what we want to hear from you in this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.
ELECTIONS
pethelpful.com

Actor Shares Video of Absolutely Beautiful and Tender Moment Between Baby and Dog

The connection between kids and animals is so innocent. They just get each other and treat each other with total love and trust. So when actor Mandy Patinkin shared footage of a baby and a dog having a moment together, the internet fell completely in love with them. And we don't blame them. These two are definitely each other's BFFs.
PETS
ohmymag.co.uk

Brad Pitt reveals his unexpected favourite TV show, and it's British

The Great Pottery Throw Down counts Brad Pittas one of its fans. The British show is an amateur pottery competition. During a recent interview with Joe to promote his upcoming film Bullet Train, Pitt and his co-stars Brian Tyree Henry and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, were asked what their favourite show is when they just 'want to watch stuff explode.'
CELEBRITIES
pethelpful.com

Viral Video of Great Dane Playing With Tiny Puppy Gives Us all the Feels

Who doesn't love a well done big guy, little guy trope? Classics such as Timon and Pumba from Lion King and Sully and Mike from Monster's Inc. show us how wonderful it is to see a sweet, high energy little guy protected by a big, towering friend. One TikTok video is showing us a real life version of this dynamic in the form of a tiny Chihuahua pup and a Great Dane.
ANIMALS
Loudwire

Demi Lovato Shares Clip Rehearsing ‘Substance’ With Nita Strauss

One of the bigger surprises of this summer so far was when guitarist Nita Strauss announced that she was leaving Alice Cooper's band after eight years to pursue another gig. We've since learned that she's joined Demi Lovato's band, and the pop-rocker just shared a new video clip rehearsing for their upcoming tour.
MUSIC
TVLine

Flowers in the Attic: The Origin's Hannah Dodd Talks Full-Circle Ending, Whether a Follow-Up Series Is Possible

Click here to read the full article. That’s a wrap on Flowers in the Attic: The Origin. Saturday’s packed finale came full circle when Olivia and Corrine locked the latter’s four children in the attic with the promise that it would be just for one night. (In Flowers in the Attic, they spend years sequestered away.) In the episode’s final seconds, the camera focuses on Corrine’s seemingly neutral face before turning to Olivia’s harsher expression and finally, that wooden door with the lock on the outside — all hinting at the fresh new horrors still to come. If Corrine’s expression felt a...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Britney Spears: My Mom Is a LIAR! She Abused Me, and I Can Prove It!

Earlier this week, Britney Spears posted screenshots of text conversations that took place while she was a resident at a mental healthcare facility in 2019. Britney posted texts that she sent to her mother, Lynne Spears, and a friend named Jansen, in which the singer asked for their help. She...
CELEBRITIES
Loudwire

Loudwire

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy