How Eddie Munson Saved ‘Stranger Things’ Actor Joseph Quinn at Immigration

loudwire.com
Related
What Makes Metallica x ‘Stranger Things’ So Epic + More (With Nik Nocturnal)
At the end of each month, Twitch and YouTube personality Nik Nocturnal will be recapping the most viral rock and metal news that had whole internet buzzing in a Loudwire video series. The last month has given us plenty of Metallica-Stranger Things crossover love, with the hugely popular Netflix series...
You Can Get ‘Stranger Things’ Metalhead Eddie Munson’s Ring at CVS
By now, you're probably aware that the latest season of Stranger Things featured a metalhead named Eddie Munson. In case you ever wanted to adopt his style or create a cosplay of the character, you can complete the look for a very low price — his ring can be purchased at CVS.
‘Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson Actor Meets Metallica at Lollapalooza
Lollapalooza was turned "Upside Down" on the festival's opening night this past Thursday as headliner Metallica met Eddie Munson. Actor Joseph Quinn, who plays the mysterious metalhead introduced in Stranger Things Season 4, filmed a video in which he appears to catch the soundcheck and meets up with the band backstage, sharing that he feels "very connected to you guys."
Internet Cry-Laughs as Mom Admits She Nearly Choked at Ultrasound Image
"Douse it with holy water" joked one TikTok user after the woman shared her baby's scary-looking scan.
RELATED PEOPLE
WATCH: Tom Morello Accidentally Tackled Off Stage by Security in Toronto
It seems as if Rage Against the Machine guitarist can’t catch a break lately. Last night – mere days after All That Remains vocalist Phil Labonte chastised him for referencing Vladimir Lenin on his wah pedal – Morello was accidentally tackled by security while performing in Toronto.
wmagazine.com
The Wild History Behind Brad Pitt’s New $40 Million Carmel Highlands Home
Brad Pitt is moving on up. Well, up the coast of California, at least. According to The Wall Street Journal, Pitt splashed out $40 million for a historic home in the quiet cliffs of the unincorporated Carmel Highlands area (think Big Little Lies). While Pitt still owns a 50 percent stake in the French chateau Miraval, and is still believed to own his longtime home in the Los Angeles area, the new purchase adds a seaside retreat to Pitt’s property portfolio.
pethelpful.com
Frenchie Becomes Unlikely Mama to Group of Baby Skunks and It's So Heartwarming
The parental instinct can run pretty deep. So much so, that sometimes animals can play Mom or Dad to babies of a completely different species. Take a French Bulldog on TikTok who fell in love with some skunk babies that his mama was rescuing. The pup was so enamored with the skunks that he's taken them under his wing. And TBH, we think they love him just as much.
pethelpful.com
Sweet Video of Baby Cow Frolicking Through a Field Is the Serenity We All Need
There are some videos on the internet that are just too precious for words. And this one from @aurorathecow is probably the best. The video features a mini-Hereford cow named Aurora from Florida who was living her best life. And if we can be honest, we're totally wish we were as cool as Aurora is.
IN THIS ARTICLE
pethelpful.com
Video of Mama Labrador Caring for Her Only Surviving Puppy Is Breaking Hearts
The sad reality about giving birth is that not everything always ends in smiles and tears of joy. There are oftentimes complications associated with giving birth. And not just for humans. Animals unfortunately can feel the pain of losing a baby too. Our hearts break for these instances just as much as it does for humans. But human or not, all these moms are so resilient.
pethelpful.com
Mom Shows Off The Creepy Way Her Dog Stares at Her at Night and We're Cracking Up
Your dog loves you. But sometimes they have the weirdest way of letting you know it. One mom on TikTok knows that she's the object of her Wolfdog's affection, but the strange way he looks at her at night was just a bit unnerving and she had to share. Kylo...
PETS・
Joey Jordison’s Family Shares 15-Minute Memorial Video of Photos From the Years
The family of late Slipknot and Murderdolls legend Joey Jordison has shared a 15-minute memorial video in honor of the first anniversary of his death, which shows dozens of photos from his early childhood through his decorated musical career. Jordison died on July 26, 2021 at the age of 46....
Kevin Bacon Sings About Wife Kyra Sedgwick in New Bacon Brothers Music Video Featuring Family Videos
Thirty-three years after their wedding, Kevin Bacon still has the sweetest words for wife Kyra Sedgwick — and he's putting them into a song. PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the music video for "Dark Chocolate Eyes," the single from the Bacon Brothers' (Kevin, 64, and brother Michael) newest EP, Erato.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Poll: What’s the Best Disturbed Album? – Vote Now
Disturbed released their first new song in four years last month, "Hey You," which likely means we'll be getting a new album from the rockers soon. But which of their previous releases in the best? That's what we want to hear from you in this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.
pethelpful.com
Actor Shares Video of Absolutely Beautiful and Tender Moment Between Baby and Dog
The connection between kids and animals is so innocent. They just get each other and treat each other with total love and trust. So when actor Mandy Patinkin shared footage of a baby and a dog having a moment together, the internet fell completely in love with them. And we don't blame them. These two are definitely each other's BFFs.
PETS・
ohmymag.co.uk
Brad Pitt reveals his unexpected favourite TV show, and it's British
The Great Pottery Throw Down counts Brad Pittas one of its fans. The British show is an amateur pottery competition. During a recent interview with Joe to promote his upcoming film Bullet Train, Pitt and his co-stars Brian Tyree Henry and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, were asked what their favourite show is when they just 'want to watch stuff explode.'
pethelpful.com
Viral Video of Great Dane Playing With Tiny Puppy Gives Us all the Feels
Who doesn't love a well done big guy, little guy trope? Classics such as Timon and Pumba from Lion King and Sully and Mike from Monster's Inc. show us how wonderful it is to see a sweet, high energy little guy protected by a big, towering friend. One TikTok video is showing us a real life version of this dynamic in the form of a tiny Chihuahua pup and a Great Dane.
Demi Lovato Shares Clip Rehearsing ‘Substance’ With Nita Strauss
One of the bigger surprises of this summer so far was when guitarist Nita Strauss announced that she was leaving Alice Cooper's band after eight years to pursue another gig. We've since learned that she's joined Demi Lovato's band, and the pop-rocker just shared a new video clip rehearsing for their upcoming tour.
Billy Corgan Plays Song Inspired by Highland Park Shooting During Benefit Livestream
Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan debuted a new song called "Photograph" during a benefit show last night (July 27) at his tea house Madame Zuzu's in Chicago. The song was inspired by the tragic mass shooting that took place in Chicago suburb Highland Park during a Fourth of July parade earlier this month.
Flowers in the Attic: The Origin's Hannah Dodd Talks Full-Circle Ending, Whether a Follow-Up Series Is Possible
Click here to read the full article. That’s a wrap on Flowers in the Attic: The Origin. Saturday’s packed finale came full circle when Olivia and Corrine locked the latter’s four children in the attic with the promise that it would be just for one night. (In Flowers in the Attic, they spend years sequestered away.) In the episode’s final seconds, the camera focuses on Corrine’s seemingly neutral face before turning to Olivia’s harsher expression and finally, that wooden door with the lock on the outside — all hinting at the fresh new horrors still to come. If Corrine’s expression felt a...
The Hollywood Gossip
Britney Spears: My Mom Is a LIAR! She Abused Me, and I Can Prove It!
Earlier this week, Britney Spears posted screenshots of text conversations that took place while she was a resident at a mental healthcare facility in 2019. Britney posted texts that she sent to her mother, Lynne Spears, and a friend named Jansen, in which the singer asked for their help. She...
Loudwire
19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.
Comments / 0