Sutter County man allegedly sprays deputy with bear spray

www.crimevoice.com
Related
krcrtv.com
Burglary suspect arrested in Chico earlier Sunday morning
REDDING, Calif. — A burglary suspect used a chainsaw to break into Chico cafe according to police. On July 31, around 4:30 a.m. a Chico Police Officer patrolling the area of Esplanade and Cohasset Road spotted a suspicious male walking out of the Garden Vila business park. Due to the businesses being closed and other suspicious behavior observed, the officer turned around to investigate and saw the male running north on the adjacent bike path.
actionnewsnow.com
Police follow trail of money to nab 'Foodie Cafe' burglary suspect
CHICO, Calif. - A man was arrested for burglary in Chico early Sunday. Police said a trail of money and bank bags helped them track down the suspect. Angel Tapia, 29, faces charges of burglary, vandalism and probation violation. Chico police said Sunday around 4:30 a.m. they saw a man...
davisvanguard.org
Man with 11 Open Cases Fails to Appear – He’s in Hospital after Jumping off Bridge onto Freeway
WOODLAND, CA – Despite 11 open cases against him, Alan Nelson was absent in Yolo County Superior Court Friday morning, with a warrant out for him after violating his pretrial release—turns out he’s in the hospital with serious injuries. His attorney, Deputy Public Defender Monica Brushia, informed...
krcrtv.com
Oroville Woman says she was scammed by jailed lawyer Femino
Chico, Calif.--- — A lawyer in Chico has been arrested for harboring a fugitive who was also her boyfriend and client, prosecutors say. According to the Butte County District Attorney's Office, Stephana Femino, 47, Chico, was arrested outside Butte County Superior Court Friday after a judge issued a warrant for her arrest Thursday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRA.com
8 U-Haul trucks in Sacramento damaged after fire; officials suspect fuel theft as possible cause
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fire in Sacramento that seriously damaged seven U-Haul trucks might have stemmed from fuel theft, officials said. The Sacramento Fire Department said the cause remains under investigation but said there has been an increase in fuel thefts. This fire happened at the U-Haul center at Franklin Boulevard and Broadway.
Grandparents of deadly Solano County crash victim urge everyone to 'wear a seatbelt'
VACAVILLE, Calif. — The grandparents of a teenager who died in a head-on crash that killed three others in Rio Vista are urging everyone to wear their seat belts and to drive sober. Bob Conway, 77, and wife Dianne, 72, say they are devastated by the death of their...
None hurt after SUV smashes into Grass Valley CVS store
GRASS VALLEY -- No one was hurt Sunday when an SUV slammed into a CVS store in Grass Valley. The local police department says the crash happed around 1 p.m. at the pharmacy on the 1000 block of Sutton Way. Neither the driver nor anyone else was hurt. The store is closed for repairs but is expected to reopen Monday. Grass Valley is roughly 60 miles northeast of Sacramento.
krcrtv.com
Chico lawyer arrested for harboring fugitive client, boyfriend
CHICO, Calif. — A lawyer in Chico has been arrested for harboring a fugitive who was also her boyfriend and client, prosecutors say. According to the Butte County District Attorney's Office, Stephana Femino, 47, Chico, was arrested outside Butte County Superior Court Friday after a judge issued a warrant for her arrest Thursday night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: DUIs, warrants, public intoxication
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. July 15. Jose M. Cardoza Zetino, 46, was arrested at 9:14 p.m. on suspicion of public intoxication in the Highway 49 and Shale...
crimevoice.com
Three arrested after allegedly shoplifting Napa Sunglass Hut, leading police pursuit all the way to SF
Above: K9 Officer Mike with the recovered sunglasses | Photos courtesy of Napa PD. Three suspects were recently arrested after allegedly shoplifting a store in Napa and leading police on a pursuit all the way to San Francisco. On the evening of July 13, three individuals — two adult males...
Car crashes into Grass Valley CVS
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — A CVS in Grass Valley is closed Sunday evening after a car drove into the store, shown in photos posted to Facebook by the Grass Valley Police Department. Around 1 p.m. Sunday, Grass Valley Police officers say they received 911 calls reporting a car that...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman arrested for attempting to kidnap a child from Oroville preschool
OROVILLE, Calif. - A woman was arrested after she walked into a preschool and attempted to kidnap a child, according to the Oroville Police Department. Officers responded to A Bright Star Preschool located at 1276 Feather River Blvd. Thursday afternoon. Police said they received a report that a woman walked...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Family of victim in deadly Rio Vista crash speaks out
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — The family of a teen killed in a quadruple fatal crash in Rio Vista says they’re still in shock. It happened Wednesday night on Highway 12, which is an area that has a history of major crashes. KRON4 spoke with the 19-year-old’s grandparents to learn more about who the 19-year-old and […]
Arrest made in Arden-Arcade homeless encampment shooting
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said that it has made an arrest in a shooting near a homeless encampment that left one man with life-threatening injuries. Chad Jones, 36, of Sacramento County, was arrested for attempted murder in connection with the shooting that took place near Glendale Lane and Alta […]
actionnewsnow.com
Chico armed robbery suspect arrested, gun found in tent at Windchime Park
CHICO, Calif. - Chico police arrested a man for an armed robbery on Tuesday, according to the police department. On Tuesday, a man said that two people robbed him at gunpoint along East Lindo Avenue around 11:30 a.m. The victim lived in a tent near one of the suspects at...
crimevoice.com
Yuba City woman allegedly burglarizes home while resident sleeps
Originally published as a Yuba City Police Department Facebook post:. “On July 5, 2022 officers from the Yuba City Police Department responded to a residence in the 1700 block of Gray Avenue for an in-progress hot prowl/burglary. The victim said when she awoke, she noticed her house had been burglarized...
Person killed, 2 others hurt in early morning North Sacramento crash
SACRAMENTO -- One person has died and two more were critically injured after an overnight crash in Sacramento.Sacramento Fire responded to a solo motor vehicle accident at Marconi Avenue and Connie Drive around 1 a.m. Monday.Officials say one person was pronounced dead on scene, while the other two were transported to the hospital. The name of the person killed has not been released.Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.
Yuba County man sentenced in connection to 2021 attempted murder
LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — A man who broke into a 59-year-old man’s Linda home on Oct. 1, 2021 was sentenced to 11-years-to-life in prison for attempted murder according to the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office. The District Attorney’s Office said that on Oct. 1, Daniel Solis, 30, knocked on the front door of the man’s […]
Man arrested for allegedly fighting teen at basketball game in Woodland
WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Police arrested a 39-year-old for allegedly being involved in a fight with a teenager earlier this month in Woodland. Christopher Bruhn of Woodland was arrested on Monday and is facing charges of battery with serious bodily injury. Police said the teen, who is 16 years old, has injuries resulting from the […]
tncontentexchange.com
Person critically injured in crash near Lake Berryessa
One person was airlifted to a hospital with critical injuries suffered in a vehicle crash Saturday night in rural Napa County, the California Highway Patrol reported. Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today!. Shortly before 10:30 p.m., a helicopter from CHP’s Golden Gate Division Air Operations was called...
Comments / 0