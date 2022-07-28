Marshall man found dead, police and medical examiner’s office investigating

wkzo.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
GRPD: Weekend shooting death ruled a homicide
A death in Grand Rapids over the weekend has been ruled a homicide.
wkzo.com
One shot, two injured during home invasion at Gull Run Apartments
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — One person was shot, and two others were injured during a home invasion Friday night, July 29. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s office working to piece together of what exactly took place when shots were fired during the incident that happened 11:48 p.m. at Gull Run Apartments in in Comstock Township.
wkzo.com
19-year-old from Albion arrested in connection with several area crimes
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI (WNWN) – A suspect was taken into custody by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department on Saturday night in connection with several crimes in the area. The Sheriff’s Office Deputies was called to the area of 27 Mile Road near H Drive N in Sheridan Township to check on a subject in a vehicle.
wkzo.com
Fire outside Kalamazoo’s Planned Parenthood building under investigation
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A fire that erupted outside of Kalamazoo’s Planned Parenthood building on Sunday, July 31, is under investigation. According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, it happened outside the health clinic around 4:10 p.m. in the 4200 block of West Michigan Avenue. Responders...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wkzo.com
Two area vehicle thefts being investigated by MSP
UNDATED (WTVB) – The Michigan State Police are investigating a pair of area vehicle thefts. One took place in the 67000 block of Burg Rd in St. Joseph County sometime between 10:00 p.m. last Thursday night and 7:00 a.m. Friday morning. Troopers say the vehicle was unlocked with the...
wkzo.com
Battle Creek house fire under investigation; no injuries reported
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — No injuries were reported after a fire struck a home in Battle Creek early Saturday morning, July 31. Firefighters responded to 178 Weber Street around 12:13 a.m. and found smoke coming from the front door of the single-family dwelling. After a coordinated interior...
WILX-TV
Lansing police investigate fatal single-car crash
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officers from the Lansing Police Department were dispatched to the intersection S. King Blvd and the entrance ramp to eastbound I-96 for a single-car vehicle accident around 3 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle was being driven northbound when it lost control and hit a large utility pole on the east side of King. The driver of the vehicle, and only occupant, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Officers and Ingham County Sheriffs Deputies are currently at the scene investigating with other members of the Ingham Regional Crash Investigation Team. The investigation is in its early stages, and more information will be released when it becomes available. Identification of the victim will be determined later today.
WILX-TV
Lansing police investigate fatal motorcycle crash early Saturday morning
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officers from the Lansing Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of E. Cesar Chavez Ave and Fernhill court for a motorcycle accident. The motorcycle appears to have been driving eastbound when it lost control. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Lansing Fire Ambulance. The victim was pronounced deceased a short time later. Officers were interviewing witnesses at the scene, and the Ingham County Accident Investigation Team is investigating.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspected Drunk Driver Kills Bicyclists Doing Endurance Ride for Make-A-Wish
A suspected drunk driver hit and killed bicyclists while they were cycling across the state for the Make-A-Wish foundation. The crash happened while the group was in Ionia County. Investigators say two men were killed and at least three other cyclists were severely hurt. The group was taking part in...
Fox17
Deputies: Semi truck stolen from Byron Township, may have left state
The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the semi was stolen near the intersection of Gordon Industrial Drive and 76th Street on Saturday. The company the semi belonged to reported the theft after discovering it was gone, deputies say. We’re told the truck may have traveled outside the state.
2 cyclists killed, 3 injured in crash with SUV that crossed over center line
July 31 (UPI) -- Two cyclists were killed and three others were severely injured in Michigan over the weekend in a crash involving an SUV that crossed over the center line while trying to pass another vehicle, authorities said. The incident happened shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday in Ionia County,...
Search for missing West MI man ends after body discovered near site of motorcycle crash
A missing man last seen in Grand Rapids four days ago was found deceased at an apparent crash site Thursday afternoon in West Michigan, state troopers announced.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hastings couple look for answers after house fire
A Hastings couple who had their home catch fire over the weekend believes it may have been arson.
wkzo.com
1 injured in overnight shooting in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 700 block of Hawley Street near Douglass Avenue and north of West Kalamazoo Avenue overnight on Friday, July 29. Authorities confirm that a 36-year-old male was treated for a non-life-threatening...
WWMTCw
Driver given sobriety test after two-car crash in Schoolcraft
SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. — Michigan State Police is investigating a two-car crash that happened on South 16th Street and West Avenue Saturday afternoon in Schoolcraft. Multiple children in one vehicle had non-life threatening injuries, officials on scene said. It's unclear to what caused the crash, but one driver was given...
wkzo.com
Vehicle hits utility pole in Saturday morning Westnedge Avenue crash
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police were called out to what they say was a two-vehicle accident with one of the vehicles leaving the scene. Authorities say it happened around 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, on Westnedge Avenue when a vehicle hit a...
KDPS: Two arrested after chase, crash with stolen vehicle
Two people were arrested after a chase with a stolen vehicle on Thursday, Kalamazoo police say.
Minor damage in Battle Creek house fire overnight
A house fire just after midnight left behind an estimated $23,000 damage. At 12:13 a.m. Saturday, the Battle Creek Fire Department responded to a report of a single-family structure fire
UPDATE: 36-Year-Old Marshall Man Found Deceased
UPDATE: A sad update to this story. Marshall Police say Michael Treciak was found deceased within the city limits. Cause of death has yet to be determined. No further information has been shared. ORIGINAL STORY: The Marshall, Mich. Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 36-year-old...
deadlinedetroit.com
Metro Detroit Police Chief who Urged 'Body Bags' for Looters Trashes Media, Murder Charge for GR Cop
Shelby Township Police Chief Robert Shelide says the media is "evil," the charging of Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr was one of the most "disgusting" things he's ever seen, and that he'd rather have his officers not work than face the prospect of going to jail for "doing their jobs."
Comments / 0