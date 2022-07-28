Oak Fire Containment And Losses Increase

sierranewsonline.com
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Oak Fire update: Containment inches higher, as firefighters gain ground on blaze near Yosemite
Firefighters continued to make gains containing the Oak Fire burning in Mariposa County near Yosemite National Park over the weekend, reporting no new growth and containment improvement to 67% Sunday evening. The fire that started more than a week ago near Yosemite has burned 19,244 acres, destroyed over 180 residential...
yourcentralvalley.com
Civilians injured, evacuations in Fresno County fire
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Another wildland fire has broken out, this time in Fresno County. Cal Fire has dubbed this the Pebble Incident and it was first reported around 2:30 p.m. Sunday near Ripple Lane and Pebble Lane in Squaw Valley. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is now ordering evacuations...
KCRA.com
'This was really aggressive fire behavior': Over 100 homes destroyed as the Oak Fire tears through Mariposa County
MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. — Burning over nine days, the Oak Fire has now destroyed over 160 structures, most of which are homes, according to officials. Containment surpassing 50% has now allowed Cal Fire damage inspection teams the chance to assess the thousands of properties in the fire’s path.
2 injured in wildfire in Fresno County, officials say
The fire started around 2 Sunday afternoon on Pebble Lane and Ripple Lane, in the Squaw Valley area east of Fresno.
sierranewsonline.com
Oak Fire Local Assistance Center Opens
MARIPOSA COUNTY — Starting tomorrow August 1st, at 9:00 am, the Mariposa County Local Assistance Center will open for those impacted by the Oak Fire. The Local Assistance Center (LAC) will be held on August 1st, 2nd, and 3rd at the Mariposa High School Gym (5074 Old Hwy N.) from 9:00 am – 7:00 pm.
Madera Tribune
Riley’s Brewing goes up in flames
Fire sweeps toward a crane at Riley’s Brewing on Tuesday night. The brewery was destroyed. The popular Riley’s Brewing beer warehouse went up in flames and the entire warehouse was burned. Riley’s Brewing, owned by Dan Riley, will be a total loss, according to Riley. The fire took...
sierranewsonline.com
PG&E Donates To Agencies Assisting Oak Fire Victims
MARIPOSA, Calif. — To help Mariposa County customers affected by the ongoing Oak Fire, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has presented $90,000 to two organizations dedicated to helping with the recovery process. “These donations reflect the dedication that PG&E has to our hometowns. Many of our coworkers responded...
Man pulled from Millerton Lake, officials say
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was pulled from Millerton Lake after he went underwater for several minutes on Saturday afternoon, according to the California Department of Parks and Recreation. Around 3:30 p.m., state parks lifeguards and deputies from the Madera County Sheriff’s Office were called out to the lake after it was reported that a […]
Oak Fire near Yosemite claims at least 135 structures, including homes
At least 135 homes and other structures have been destroyed by a California forest fire near Yosemite National Park, officials said Thursday. The Oak Fire in Mariposa County has charred nearly 30 square miles (77.7 square kilometers) of trees and brush, with 42% containment, Cal Fire said in an incident update. Assessment teams are moving […]
Merced fire chief’s Oak Fire battle is where he grew up
MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fire chief from Merced is battling the Oak Fire near Yosemite National Park in the same place he grew up. Merced Fire Chief Derek Parker has roots in Mariposa as his late grandmother has a property that can oversee the entire mountainside. At the top of Allred Road is 1,100 […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Hit-and-Run Motorcycle Accident on Highway 99 in Merced County
A hit-and-run motorcycle crash occurred near the Merced area on the morning of July 29, 2022. The incident was said to have occurred shortly after 10:50 a.m. on southbound State Route 99 and the Atwater Merced Expressway offramp. Details on the Hit-and-Run Motorcycle Crash Near Merced. The California Highway Patrol...
mynspr.org
Unsafe drinking water is a reality for nearly a million Californians, especially in Central Valley, new audit finds
Nearly a million Californians have unsafe drinking water and the agency charged with helping them is ill-equipped to do so. That’s according to a new state audit of the California Water Resources Control Board, which says 920,000 residents are at increased risk of liver and kidney problems — and even cancer — because they get water from systems that fail to meet contaminant standards for safe drinking water.
mymotherlode.com
Mariposa Sheriff Warns Of Devastation Caused By Oak Fire
Mariposa, CA — Leaders of the Oak Fire response are beginning to transition from the fire suppression efforts to clean-up. There has been minimal growth of the fire over recent days. Mariposa Sheriff Jeremy Briese says the entire community needs to unite during the next phase. At a town...
Caltrans: Sweeping your Tax Dollars Away
We’re still waiting for a report from Caltrans on how much it costs to sweep the average homeless camp along one of California’s freeways. We do know that last November, Caltrans estimated it would spend $36 million on homeless camp cleanups in this year alone. Caltrans workers assigned...
clovisroundup.com
Clovis PD assisting with Oak Fire
In an effort to help with the Oak Fire, the Clovis Police Department is helping allied agencies in Mariposa County. According to the Cal Fire incident report, as of Thursday, July 28 at 1:15 PM, the Oak Fire in Mariposa County continues to remain active and is now 39% contained.
point2homes.com
mymotherlode.com
Double Fatal Crash In Oakdale
Oakdale, CA – A double fatal crash on 26 Mile Road in the Oakdale area near Woodward Reservoir yesterday afternoon backed up traffic. The CHP reported that a Chevy Tahoe SUV and a Ford F-150 pickup hit head-on. One person was pinned inside of a vehicle and had to be freed by first responders. They detailed that both drivers succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.
yourcentralvalley.com
CHP: 1 injured after 7-vehicle accident; downed utility poles
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – The driver of a sweeper truck allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel and crashed into another vehicle Friday morning, according to California Highway Patrol officers. The crash led to downed utility poles and a 7-car accident. Officials say a van was at a red...
KMPH.com
Next of kin needed for woman who died in Madera County
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community for help in locating a next of kin for 56-year-old Diane Lynne Doubts, who was born on 05/23/1966. Deputies say she died on July 29th in Madera County. Authorities say she was living...
2 hospitalized after being pulled from northeast Fresno pond
Two people were pulled from a pond off the San Joaquin River in northeast Fresno. It happened at Fort Washington Beach, just west of Friant Road.
