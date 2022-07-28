3 MLB FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Thursday 7/28/22

www.numberfire.com
Tommy Edman sitting for Cardinals on Sunday
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Edman is being replaced at second base by Nolan Gorman versus Nationals starter Josiah Gray. In 430 plate appearances this season, Edman has a .254 batting average with a .686...
Gavin Lux kept on Dodgers' bench on Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers utility-man Gavin Lux is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Lux will watch from the bench after Hanser Alberto was announced as Saturday's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 236 batted balls this season, Lux has produced a 5.9% barrel rate and a...
Albert Pujols sitting Saturday for St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals infeilder Albert Pujols is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Pujols is being replaced at designated hitter by Nolan Gorman versus Nationals starter Paolo Espino. In 191 plate appearances this season, Pujols has a .235 batting average with a .724...
Victor Caratini not in Brewers' Saturday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is sitting Saturday in the team's gme against the Boston Red Sox. Caratini is being replaced behind the plate by Omar Narvaez versus Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta. In 169 plate appearances this season, Caratini has a .234 batting average with a .773 OPS, 7...
Javier Baez sitting for Tigers Monday
The Detroit Tigers did not include Javier Baez in their lineup for Monday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Baez will take the evening off while Willi Castro takes over at shortstop and Jonathan Schoop starts at second base. Schoop is listed sixth in the batting order. The veteran has made...
Marlins' Avisail Garcia batting fourth on Sunday
Miami Marlins outfielder Avisail Garcia is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Mets. Garcia will start in right field on Sunday and bat fourth versus right-hander Pablo Lopez and the Marlins. Bryan De La Cruz moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Garcia for 9.3...
Rafael Ortega not in Cubs' Sunday lineup
Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Ortega is being replaced in center field by Nelson Velazquez versus Giants starter Carlos Rodon. In 281 plate appearances this season, Ortega has a .233 batting average with a .677 OPS, 5 home...
Brewers trade reliever Josh Hader to Padres
The Milwaukee Brewers have traded reliever Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres. The Padres will send the Brewers a package of left-handed closer Taylor Rogers, LHP prospect Robert Gasser, outfielder Esteury Ruiz, and right-hander Dinelson Lamet in return for Hader, whose 29 saves currently lead the league. With Hader off to San Diego, Devin Williams could step into the closer role for the Brewers in the near future. Hader, who has spent each of his first six seasons with the Brewers, will be a free agent after the 2023 season.
Jesse Winker batting second for Mariners on Sunday
Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Houston Astros. Winker will start in left field on Sunday and bat second versus right-hander Jake Odorizzi and Houston. Dylan Moore is being placed on the injured list. numberFire's models project Winker for 9.9 FanDuel...
Jackie Bradley Jr. not in lineup for Red Sox Saturday afternoon
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Bradley is being replaced in right field by Jaylin Davis versus Brewers starter Eric Lauer. In 286 plate appearances this season, Bradley has a .206 batting average with a .564 OPS, 3...
Matt Carpenter moving to Yankees' bench Monday
New York Yankees outfielder Matt Carpenter is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. The Yankees are holding the lefty-hitting Carpenter out against Seattle's southpaw. Aaron Judge will cover right field while Aaron Hicks starts in center and bats seventh.
Aledmys Diaz starting for Houston Monday
The Houston Astros listed Aledmys Diaz as their starting left fielder for Monday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Diaz will bat sixth and cover left field for the Astros Monday while Chas McCormick catches a breather. Diaz has a $2,600 salary on FanDuel and carries a .725 OPS into...
Alex Bregman (paternity) scratched Monday for Astros
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (paternity) has been scratched from Monday's lineup against right-hander Nathan Eovaldi and the Boston Red Sox. Bregman was scratched because his wife went into labor and not because he was traded. Chas McCormick was added to the lineup in place of Bregman, and he will start in left field and bat seventh. Aledmys Diaz will cover third base and the cleanup spot.
Ryan Mountcastle heads to Baltimore's bench on Saturday evening
Baltimore Orioles infielder Ryan Mountcastle is not starting in Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Mountcastle will take a break after Trey Mancini was shifted to first base and Terrin Vavra was named Saturday's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 253 batted balls this season, Mountcastle has accounted for a...
Astros' Martin Maldonado sitting on Sunday
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Maldonado will move to the bench on Sunday with Korey Lee catching for right-hander Jake Odorizzi. Lee will bat ninth versus right-hander George Kirby and the Mariners. numberFire's models project Lee for...
Josh Naylor (ankle) back in Guardians' lineup Monday
The Cleveland Guardians listed Josh Naylor (ankle) as their designated hitter for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Naylor missed the last three games with an ankle injury but will bat fourth as the Guardians' designated hitter Monday. Franmil Reyes will take the evening off. Naylor has a $3,300 salary...
Alex Call sitting for Guardians Monday
The Cleveland Guardians did not list Alex Call in their lineup for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Call will take a seat Monday while fellow rookie Nolan Jones starts in right field and bats seventh against the Diamondbacks. Call has made 16 plate appearances with the Guardians so far...
Maikel Franco on third base Monday for Washington
Washington Nationals infielder Maikel Franco is in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Max Scherzer and the New York Mets. Franco will replace Ehire Adrianza on third base and bat ninth. The Nationals traded Adrianza to the Atlanta Braves earlier Monday. Franco has a $2,200 salary on...
Michael A. Taylor in Royals' lineup on Saturday
Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael A. Taylor is starting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Taylor is getting the nod in center field, batting sixth in the order versus Yankees starter Nestor Cortes Jr. Our models project Taylor for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
Alek Thomas batting second for Arizona Monday
The Arizona Diamondbacks will start Alek Thomas in centerfield for Monday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Thomas will bat second and cover centerfield Monday while Daulton Varsho moves to right field and Jordan Luplow takes a seat. Our models project Thomas, who has a $2,400 salary on FanDuel, to score...
