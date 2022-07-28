iOS 16 will allow you to unsend and edit sent messages with some limitations

www.techspot.com
Apple warning for all iPhone users – never click OK on these dangerous alerts
A TIKTOK video has highlighted the perils of clicking notifications that come from third parties. Be on the lookout for this devious scam. TikToker Jamie Nyland posted a video warning his 23million followers against following a specific pop-up ad on the iPhone. The pop-up reads "Virus Warning! Your iPhone has...
Android Authority
How to clear cache on your Android device
It just takes a couple of taps. Cached files are temporary data an app on your phone saves to make using the app easier. This could be login information, your favorite playlists, and other saved default info. Along the same lines are cookies, which are saved browsing information that makes using the browser on your phone easier. You might want to occasionally clear the phone’s app cache and cookies to save space, speed up the device, and troubleshoot. Here’s how to clear the cache and cookies on Android.
knowtechie.com
iOS 16 is on the way, but not for all iPhones – here’s how to check
The iOS 16 update is set to roll out to the public come this fall. Currently in beta, it comes with a slew of new and exciting features. With the new iOS 16 update, you’ll be able to lock photo albums with Face ID. You can also see Wi-Fi passwords, unsend iMessages, and remove photo backgrounds, among others.
How to delete messages from Messenger app
Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
ZDNet
How to know if someone blocked your number
If you follow these steps and find out you were blocked by someone, don't keep trying to contact them. They have their own reasons for blocking you, and you don't want your efforts to fall under harassment. It's important to remember your feelings are valid, but so is the other person's right to privacy.
ZDNet
iOS 16: Here's how easy it is to edit or delete messages in the Messages app
Apple released the first public beta of iOS 16 for the iPhone, and with it comes plenty of new features. There's a new lock screen that you can completely customize, and the Mail app has a handful of new features that make it more Gmail-like. iOS 16 preview hands-on |...
ohmymag.co.uk
Delete now!: Millions of Android devices infected with bug that drains your account
Google has by far some of the strict security policies, but hackers still manage to find ways to sneak in malware that are costly to users. In a latest investigation, it was discovered that some 28 apps laced with dangerous malware were in the Google Play Store. Millions of people have already downloaded these apps. Read on to know if you have any of these money-draining apps.
The Verge
Apple Pay may finally work on Chrome, Edge, and Firefox in iOS 16
Apple Pay could finally be compatible with Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, and Mozilla Firefox in iOS 16. MacRumors contributor Steve Moser found that Apple Pay works with Edge and Chrome in the iOS 16 beta 4, and shared his findings on Twitter. Moser’s screenshots show a “Continue with Apple Pay”...
Swipe your texts away — or don't — in the latest Google Messages beta
Today, life on Android is all about convenience and familiarity. Tech giants like Google are trying (or so we like to think) to ensure all their apps look cohesive and work similarly. It is perhaps for this reason Google is finally bringing the Gmail app’s old customizable swipe actions to the latest Messages beta.
technewstoday.com
How To Clear Keyboard History On Your Android
The keyboard on your phone is now easy to use with the development of autocorrect and predictive text. Equipped with AI, these keyboards observe your typing habits to enhance your experience. But, if you don’t like what is showing up in the predictive texts, you can clear the keyboard history....
TechSpot
Indonesian law MR5 bans access to many online services, including Steam, Epic Games, and PayPal
In context: We have seen a trend where many western nations are passing laws protecting online privacy and internet users' civil rights. However, there is another trend of doing the exact opposite in more repressive countries. Indonesia is the latest to tell online services to hand over customer data and censor the posts they say or else.
iOS 16 beta 4 brings Apple Pay support to third party browsers
Apple recently released iOS 16 beta 4 for the iPhone, we previously heard about some new features and now we have some details on changes to Apple Pay. Previously Apple Pay on iOS in a web browser would only work with Safari, this has now changed with the release of the new iOS 16 beta 4.
Google denies rumors that Stadia is shutting down
In context: In what is more evidence that you shouldn't believe anonymous online rumors, Google has confirmed it is not planning on shutting down its Stadia game streaming service this summer. The tech giant says it is working on bringing more "great games" to the platform, though it's understandable why reports of Stadia's death were so convincing.
Engadget
Discord’s overhauled Android app will shorten the wait for new features
Discord has begun rolling out an overhauled Android app that addresses one of the most consistent complaints with the software. If you follow the company, you’ve probably seen it often announce new features only to note they will launch on iOS and desktop first before arriving on Google’s operating system. We saw that recently with the release of . According to Discord, that’s about to become a thing of the past.
DIY Photography
New YouTube app update lets you convert your long-form videos into shorts on iOS and Android
YouTube has updated its iOS and Android apps with a new feature that lets you convert up to 60 seconds from your existing long-form content YouTube videos into Shorts. The new feature offers all of the usual editing tools you’re used to from the YouTube app including text, timeline editor filters, etc. and will let you bring some of your older content back to the forefront of your feed.
CNET
Apple's iOS 15.6 Update: Everything New on Your iPhone
Apple's iOS 15.6 is here and ready to be downloaded to your iPhone. Released on July 20, the follow-up to iOS 15.5 folds in bug fixes -- including for an error that incorrectly showed phone storage as full -- and a new feature for watching live sports in the TV app.
CNET
Apple's iOS 15.6: iPhone Update Fixes Bugs, Boosts Security
Apple's iOS 15.6 is here. Released on July 20, the follow-up to iOS 15.5 is ready to be downloaded to your iPhone. The software update folds in bug fixes, a lengthy list of security updates and a new feature for watching live sports in the TV app. With iOS 15.6,...
Google Pixel Buds Pro
These are Google's best Pixel Buds yet, but Apple's 'Pro' earbuds still win in the long run. While the Pixel Buds Pro are $20 more than what we got two years ago, the 2022 version is much improved. Active noise cancellation and the refined sound quality are equally impressive, and well worth the extra money. As long as Google can deliver spatial audio quickly and it works well, the only thing lacking is call quality, which may not be a dealbreaker for you.
makeuseof.com
How to Update Apps on Windows 11
Updates are your answer to random bugs and corruptions in your Windows apps. Moreover, they also patch up any security loopholes that hackers might exploit later. App publishers release frequent updates that help you patch up all the above issues. On Windows 11, you have different ways to get these updates. In this article, we take a look at all of them.
TechSpot
Samsung tests smartphone feature that hides your data from repair shops
In a nutshell: Samsung is experimenting with a new feature in South Korea called "repair mode." As the name suggests, it's a special setting that you can toggle on when you take your phone in for repairs that protects your data from nosy repair technicians. Now that Samsung has pointed...
TechSpot
ABOUT
TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.https://www.techspot.com
