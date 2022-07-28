Philadelphia Ceasefire Recruiting ‘Messengers' to Help Curb Gun Violence

www.nbcphiladelphia.com
Philadelphia Police: 2 Men Critically Injured In Summerdale Shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men were injured during a shooting in Philadelphia’s Summerdale neighborhood on Sunday night, police say. The shooting occurred on the 800 block of Brill Street around 5:15 p.m. Police say a 37-year-old man was shot once in his chest, back and left leg. Another 37-year-old man was shot in the neck and right leg. Both men were taken to Jefferson Frankford Hospital and placed in critical condition, authorities say. No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered, according to police. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Man Shot 3 Times In Nicetown, Philadelphia Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 29-year-old man was shot three times in Philadelphia’s Nicetown section on Sunday evening, police say. The shooting happened on the 3900 block of Priscilla Street around 5:30 p.m. Police say he was shot twice in the chest and once in the abdomen. He was transported to Temple University Hospital by a private vehicle and placed in critical condition. No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
North Philly community members against gun violence stage 'peace ride'
Community members against gun violence traveled from 15th and Diamond streets to the Mander Recreation Center by foot, bicycle and car on a “peace ride” Saturday morning.
Man Shot 5 Times, Killed In Point Breeze: Philadelphia Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 45-year-old man was shot five times and killed in Philadelphia’s Point Breeze section on Saturday evening, police say. The shooting happened on the 2000 block of Dickinson Street around 5:30 p.m. Police say he was shot three times in the torso, once in the back and in the right leg. He was transported to Presbyterian Hospital by police and pronounced dead at 5:41 p.m. No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
‘Different temperature’ on Wilmington streets: Gun homicides down sharply after 2021’s record carnage
The streets of Wilmington were beset by bloodshed last year, with a record 39 people killed by bullets. The carnage led the mayor to decry the street “assassinations” in a handful of neighborhoods that ring the downtown area. This year, however, while gun fatalities in much larger neighbors...
phl17.com
Man shot 5 times in West Philadelphia, pronounced dead at Presbyterian Hospital
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man was shot five times and later pronounced dead in West Philadelphia Saturday. The incident happened on the 2000 block of Dickinson Street around 5:25 pm. According to police, a 45-year-old man was shot three times in the torso, back, and leg. The victim was rushed to...
Man, Mother Attacked By Their Own Dog In Kensington: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man and his mother were rushed to the hospital after being attacked by their own dog in Kensington. The vicious attack happened at a home on East Tioga Street. Police say just after 3 a.m. Monday, a man who lives at the home got into a heated argument with his ex-girlfriend in the basement. The dog became agitated and attacked the man’s mother, biting her multiple times. The son tried to get control of the dog. The dog in turn attacked him biting mostly his arm. Police say the dog is a pit bull. Animal control removed the dog from the home and the mother and son were transported to a nearby hospital where they are in critical condition. Police say the son is right now undergoing surgery on his arm.
Two Males Rob Philly Bar at Gunpoint: Surveillance Video Released
PHILADELPHIA, PA — In a terrifying turn of events, two males armed with handguns robbed Phil’s Place Bar in Philadelphia at gunpoint. The robbery occurred on July 26, 2022, at 12:30 am. Video surveillance from the bar shows that the two offenders entered the establishment around 11 pm and stayed there for approximately 1.5 hours before committing the robbery. Offender #1 took out a handgun and pointed it at two patrons and the bartender, while offender #2 jumped over the bar and grabbed the bartender. They made off with $1500 and fled north on 2nd street after shooting one round into the air.
Vigil held for 54-year-old grandmother shot and killed in Philadelphia
"She was going to go pick my child up, and how do you just get shot?" said the victim's daughter.
Who killed Kyle Singleton in Philadelphia? $20,000 reward being offered for info
"You didn't just hurt Kyle, you've hurt so many people: kids, sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles. And this is something we have to live with every day," said the victim's sister Curtisha Neal.
phl17.com
2 men fired multiple gunshots into a crowd in Wister Townhomes Complex, only striking a child
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Two men wearing all black with ski masks in 90-degree weather fired multiple gunshots into a crowd in Philadelphia’s Wister section. The incident happened on the 200 block of Armstrong Street around 8:05 pm Wednesday. According to police, two men inside a white BMW X3 were following...
Former ACCT Philly employee charged with cruelty in death of pit bull
A former Philadelphia Animal Care and Control Team employee has been arrested and charged with animal cruelty in connection with the death of a family dog last August.
1-Year-Old Girl Shot After Argument at Party Leads to Gunfire, Police Say
A 1-year-old girl was shot in the hand in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood Sunday morning, police said. The child was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children after being wounded on the 3400 block of Emerald Street, the Philadelphia Police Department said. The girl's condition was not immediately known.
Philadelphia Man Sentenced for Carrying Loaded Gun
PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Kevin Jamelle Archie, 40, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced Thursday to eight years and four months in prison, and three years of supervised release by United States Court Judge Joel H. Slomsky for illegally possessing a loaded firearm.
Woman Sentenced for Arson of Two Philadelphia Police Department Vehicles
PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Lore Elisabeth Blumenthal, 35, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced this week to two and a half years in prison (30 months), two years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay more than $95,000 restitution by United States District Court Judge R. Barclay Surrick in connection with the arson of two Philadelphia Police Department (PPD) vehicles during the Spring 2020 civil unrest in Philadelphia.
Residents, Community Leaders And Police Hold Peace Walk In Germantown With Hopes Of Preventing Gun Violence
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –The community came together to work to prevent gun violence in Philadelphia. Germantown residents, community leaders and the 14th Police District chaplains held a peace walk Thursday night. It’s part of the Third Thursday Initiative. State Rep. Stephen Kinsey has been working with the mayor’s office and fellow elected officials on ways to stop the violence. “In a few weeks we’re going to announce a project that we hope to do throughout the northwest section of Philadelphia,” Kinsey said. “I’m not at liberty to talk about it right now, we’re going to meet, but we got to make a change and we can’t just expect things, trying the normal stuff and think that things are going to change automatically.” The walkers formed a prayer circle before heading off into the neighborhood.
14-Year-Old Boy Accidentally Shoots Himself While Playing With Gun In Holmesburg, Philadelphia Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 14-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the leg while playing with a gun in Philadelphia’s Holmesburg neighborhood on Saturday evening, police say. It happened on the 4200 block of Vista Street around 7 p.m. The teenage boy was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital by medical services, where he was placed in stable condition. No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Child, 3, Airlifted After Shooting Himself With Handgun In Suburban Philly Parking Lot
A 3-year-old child was airlifted to the hospital after accidentally shooting himself with a firearm in Suburban Philadelphia over the weekend, authorities said. The toddler was struck once in the lower abdomen while in a black Dodge Durango, parked in the Caln Plaza shopping center around 11:45 a.m. Saturday, July 30, local police said.
Miguel A. Barea Arrested In Connection With Fatal Shooting In Vineland, Cumberland County
VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — Police arrested a suspect they say shot and killed a 27-year-old man in Vineland, Cumberland County on Saturday night. Miguel A. Barea, 26, was charged with murder and weapons offenses for the alleged killing of George Gonzalez of Vineland. The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s office says officers responded to a report of a vehicle striking a residence in the 1100 block of E. Elmer Road on Saturday around 11:45 p.m. Once police arrived, they found Gonzalez and pronounced him dead at the scene. Police say they arrested Barea without incident. He’s currently being held at the Cumberland County Jail. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Vineland Police Department or the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.
Woman Arrested for Lying on Firearm Purchase Forms
MORGANTOWN, PA — The Caernarvon Township Police Department announced the arrest of 50-year-old Erica Fields who was taken into custody on Monday, July 25, 2022. The suspect was arrested in connection with providing false information in an attempt to purchase a firearm at the Eagle Arms Gun Show at the Morgantown Center.
