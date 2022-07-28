Princess Diaries' Heather Matarazzo Clarifies She's Not the Mom of Stranger Things Star Gaten Matarazzo

people.com
'Stranger Things' star Jamie Campbell Bower says the Vecna costume had a crotch 'flap' someone had to help him with so he could pee
Jamie Campbell Bower wore a costume and prosthetics to transform into Vecna in "Stranger Things." The actor said that his suit had a "flap" that went over his crotch. Bower said that a crew member guarded the bathroom while Bower was "hovering" over the urinal to pee. Jamie Campbell Bower...
‘Stranger Things’ Star Millie Bobby Brown’s Dating History Includes Jake Bongiovi, Jacob Sartorius and More
Eleven is finding love! Millie Bobby Brown has had some pretty public romances throughout her time in the public eye, including one with Jon Bon Jovi‘s son Jake Bongiovi. And it appears that the music legend has nothing but love for the Netflix star!. “Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon...
digitalspy.com
Marvel's Ethan Hawke shares pride over Stranger Things daughter Maya
Ethan Hawke joined the MCU earlier this year when he made his debut as Arthur Harrow in Disney+ series Moon Knight, however, it’s not the only big TV show from this year he has a connection to. The actor’s daughter, Maya Hawke, has made a name for herself with...
'Stranger Things' Star Millie Bobby Brown Cozies Up to Jake Bongiovi in Breathtaking Vacation Photos
After the heart-pounding release of Stranger Things Season 4, Millie Bobby Brown is taking a relaxing break with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi. Brown, who plays Eleven in the popular Netflix series, shared a couple of new photos on her Instagram as the couple spent time in nature. The new Instagram post,...
Stranger Things Producers Initially Thought Sadie Sink Was Too "Old" to Play Max
Watch: Stranger Things Season 5: EVERYTHING You Need to Know. It's hard to imagine another actress playing Max in Stranger Things, but that's what almost happened. As Sadie Sink tells it, the producers of the hit Netflix series weren't initially keen on casting her in the show for a specific reason: They thought that she was too "old" even though she was only 14, according to the actress' interview with Fashion.
Donna Mills, 81, Wows in White as Daughter Chloe Mills Accompanies Her to Nope U.K. Premiere
Donna Mills made her latest red carpet a family affair. The Emmy Award winner, 81, looked radiant in a white pantsuit as she coordinated looks with her daughter Chloe Mills on Thursday at the U.K. premiere of Jordan Peele's Nope in London. She donned a white blazer with lace details,...
Mickey Rourke: Amber Heard is ‘abso-f–king-lutely’ a gold digger
Mickey Rourke thinks Amber Heard was only after Johnny Depp’s money in the exes’ defamation trial. “[I’ve known] Johnny for many years, but I don’t really know him intimately,” the “Sin City” star, 69, said on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” Monday. “All I could say is, I was in a situation one time where I got blamed for something that I didn’t do. It cost me movie jobs for several years, and it caused me a bad reputation.”
How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18
Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
Blink-182 fans say it ‘hurts’ to see Travis Barker described as ‘Kourtney Kardashian’s husband’
Travis Barker’s fans have said it “hurts” to see the media describe him as “Kourtney Kardashian’s husband” and not “the amazing drummer of Blink-182”. Barker – who married the reality TV star and entrepreneur earlier this year – was recently admitted to hospital for treatment for “life-threatening pancreatitis”. Barker and Kardashian have both since shared updates over his health condition, which have been widely reported in the media. Some fans have pointed out that many reports identify Barker as “Kourtney Kardashian’s husband” as opposed to the musician of Blink-182. Others accused the reports of reducing the “man’s life achievement”...
David Harbour reveals exact moment he fell in love with wife Lily Allen
Actor David Harbour opened up about the exact moment he knew Lily Allen was the one. The “Stranger Things” star, 47, tied the knot with the British singer, 37, in 2020 at a low-key Las Vegas wedding attended by her two daughters. Before saying “I Do” at the...
Millie Bobby Brown’s Net Worth Will Blow Your Mind! How Much Money the ‘Stranger Things’ Star Makes
Millie Bobby Brown has amassed a huge net worth after her breakout role in Stranger Things. Since the show debuted in 2016, the actress has expanded her résumé as well as her bank...
Priscilla Presley says her ex-husband Elvis was 'not racist in any way' because he had 'Black friends'
Priscilla Presley appeared on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" to discuss her late ex-husband's legacy. Priscilla said Elvis was "not prejudiced in any way" despite accusations of cultural appropriation. "He loved, loved being around Blacks and being around anyone actually," she said.
Dakota Johnson Says Dad Don Johnson ‘Couldn’t Really Stop Me’ From Becoming an Actor
Dakota Johnson's dad Don Johnson wanted to see her go off to college, but the young actor was determined to follow in her parents' footsteps.
Megan Fox Explains Why She Felt The Need To Ask Beau Machine Gun Kelly If He Was Breastfed As A Baby
Musician turned actor and director Machine Gun Kelly and Jennifer’s Body star Megan Fox have raised more than a few eyebrows over the course of their very public, very unorthodox relationship. The now engaged couple have been open about their strange interactions, even admitting to drinking each other's blood. Comparably, Fox asking Kelly whether or not he was breastfed as a baby doesn’t seem like a huge deal, but she has revealed the reason why she asks her “future baby daddy” such random and off the wall questions.
A Different World Alum Kadeem Hardison Explains Why He And Co-Stars Had No Idea The Show Would Become So Iconic
A Different World is still considered one of the best Black sitcoms of the 1990s, which is fitting given its effect on pop culture. Watching a group of friends navigate co-ed life at the renowned Hillman College served as a weekly reminder that young adulthood could be fun and emotional. In the same breath, it inspired millions of students to enroll in college. Unfortunately, the A Different World cast didn’t know about the show’s influence during the series’ original run, according to Kadeem Hardison. Hardison explained why he and his co-stars had no idea the sitcom would become so iconic.
Full House's Jodie Sweetin Marries Mescal Wasilewski: 'He's the Best Teammate I Could Ask For'
On Saturday evening, the actress wed her boyfriend of five years, clinical social worker Mescal Wasilewski, in an intimate ceremony at a private home in Malibu with her two daughters and Full House castmates, including John Stamos and Candace Cameron Bure, in attendance, PEOPLE can exclusively share. "I know I...
Billy Bob Thornton and Wife Connie Angland Make Rare Appearance at TheGray Man Premiere
Billy Bob Thornton took date night to the red carpet this week. The Academy Award winner, 66, made a rare appearance with wife Connie Angland as they stepped out Thursday for the premiere of his new Netflix action thriller The Gray Man at the historic TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: 3 Possible Love Interests for Bill
'The Bold and the Beautiful' hunk Bill Spencer is single again and looking for a new companion to cure his loneliness.
Maya Hawke Is the Spitting Image of Uma Thurman as She Poses for Photo with Her Dad Ethan Hawke
Maya Hawke looked just like her mother as she posed on the red carpet with her father Ethan Hawke. The actress teamed up with her father to promote his new docuseries, The Last Movie Stars, and showed an uncanny resemblance to actress Uma Thurman, with her big eyes and easy smile.
Kim Kardashian Posts Rare Photos With All 4 of Her Kids: ‘Life’
Family first! Kim Kardashian posted a rare photo update featuring all four of her kids on Instagram. “Life,” the mom of four captioned the carousel of photos on July 13, 2022. The adorable post shows the Skims founder and her kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, whom she shares...
