Virgin Atlantic World Elite Mastercard review: Earn 30,000 points you can redeem on partners like Delta and ANA

Best credit card bonuses and deals this week: Last chance to earn up to 110,000 miles with the Amex Delta credit cards and own a piece of aviation history
I paid $85 for 2 hours in an airport 'nap room' and a 5-minute shower, and it was nice but probably not worth it
I recently splurged on a private room through Freshen Up at San Francisco International Airport, and the hidden fees ruined the experience for me.
Here's what Costco workers are actually looking for when they check your receipt at the exit
You've found your supersize pasta bags, the cashier has rung you up, and you're finally out the door — so why are they checking your receipt again?
Air Canada revoked a worker's flying privileges after her daughter complained about poor service
A woman is upset that Air Canada revoked her mother's standby flight privileges for 2 years after she filed a complaint about the way she was treated.
Delta passenger says airline charged her daughter $1,100 after a booking error and then lost her wedding attire just weeks later
In two separate social media posts a month apart, Donna Partow recounted how Delta charged her daughter $1,100, and then lost her wedding accessories.
An airline passenger with a lung-condition was forced to walk after waiting 30 minutes for wheelchair support at Las Vegas Airport
Donald Willis, who has a lung condition, had to stop four to five times to use his inhaler, at Las Vegas airport per the Wall Street Journal.
I quit my job to buy and resell used books on Amazon. Now, I use my 6-figure income to travel the world.
Bryn Wright ships books to Amazon warehouses, where they stay until someone buys them. The money and freedom let her quit a restaurant job to travel.
Airline sent US couple's missing bags to their hotel on a remote Scottish island 5 days after they checked out
Aer Lingus and Eagle Aviation sent the Bayers' luggage to their hotel in Iona. By then, they were on the other side of the country in Edinburgh.
American Airlines lost a passenger's cases containing equipment worth more than $70,000 and he is still waiting for compensation
Ashkan Aghassi took two large Pelican cases containing valuable audio-visual equipment on a flight from Phoenix to Dallas, but they never turned up.
A YouTuber on a Delta flight which made an emergency mid-Atlantic return to New York said he was 'sobbing' in his seat and thought he was going to die
Arieh Smith, who was onboard the Delta U-turn flight, told Insider he didn't think the crew understood how "freaked out" some of the passengers were.
My life as a luxury travel agent now: I sent a friend to France spur of the moment to replace a client's lost luggage and rushed a client with Covid home on a $15,000 plane to avoid quarantine
Stacy Fischer Rosenthal has been in the business for 40 years and has never seen such chaos, from changing plans due to weather to lost bag emergencies.
An American man flew from Costa Rica to Miami just to retrieve his stranded bag, which he says had thousands of dollars of drone gear in it
The aviation industry is dealing with a messy summer travel season with flight delays and chaos as demand returns to pre-pandemic levels.
American Airlines accused of wrecking passenger's expensive electric wheelchair, then damaging his replacement 3 weeks later
John Morris says American Airlines has caused extensive damage to two wheelchairs costing $75,000, and he wants a "seat at the table" to bring about change.
Leaked Memo Reveals Amazon’s Plan to ‘Neutralize’ Union Groundswell
Click here to read the full article. Amazon appears to be pulling out all the stops in its ongoing battle with employees attempting to unionize, while the company is now operating same-day delivery for retailers including Pacsun and forging ahead on new real estate investments. ‘Neutralize’ the threat A recent Recode report reveals how the e-commerce giant is looking to quell ongoing labor strife. In particular, the report details how Amazon strategized to befriend allies of its critics in an effort to “neutralize” its detractors and launch feel-good initiatives to convert the media and local politicians into company boosters. The internal May 2021...
Stimulus checks and pandemic savings helped Americans deal with inflation for more than a year. Now that safety net is broken and it could trigger a recession.
Stimulus and boosted savings protected Americans from inflation. But the shield is breaking. Households' real income fell below pre-pandemic levels in June, and Americans are saving less, too. It's "a race against the clock" to cool inflation before people cut back on spending, UBS said. The financial buffer that protected...
'It wasn't worth it': Despite lucrative offers, these workers kept their jobs during the 'Great Resignation' and say it paid off with promotions and camaraderie
"In a weird way, it did help me grow in my career and has really allowed me to do a lot of cool things," TK said about not leaving their job.
A former pilot with an American Airlines codeshare partner said he felt 'blackmailed' when asked to extend his flying time
A former pilot for Mesa Airlines said if he refused to fly extra hours, the airline did not provide a hotel and he'd have to sleep in the crew room.
4 days of chaos: A maid of honor traveling to her sister's wedding in Greece says Air Canada lost her dress and turned her trip home into a 'nightmare'
The Hagen's arrived home in Wisconsin two days later than planned after a friend flew them in a 4-seat plane across Lake Michigan in a thunderstorm.
