POTUS

Trump's legal team just used a line of defense that it's likely to make if he's criminally charged

By Camila DeChalus
Business Insider
 4 days ago

Former President Donald Trump.

Joe Maiorana/AP Photo

  • Donald Trump's lawyers released a 282-page document threatening to sue CNN.
  • The lawyers say Trump "subjectively believes" he lost the 2020 election because of voter fraud.
  • This could lay out Trump's legal strategy as investigations into him ramp up.

Former President Donald Trump's legal team threatened to bring a defamation lawsuit against the cable network CNN, and the letter from his attorneys signals a strategy that is likely to be a central defense should he ever face criminal charges related to his role in attempts to cling to power despite losing his 2020 reelection bid.

In the 282-page document , his lawyers said the television network repeatedly said Trump was "lying" and "fed a narrative that denounced President Trump's legitimacy and competency" following the presidential election.

The lawyers said CNN's portrayal of Trump was inaccurate because Trump "subjectively believes" there was election fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

The lawyers' July 21 email to the television network offers a glimpse of how Trump's defense team might respond should the former president be criminally charged. Several investigations into him and his business practices are ongoing. The Justice Department and the Atlanta-area district attorney, Fani Willis, are examining allegations that Trump and his closest allies illegally tried to overturn the 2020 election.

Insider previously reported that Trump could have violated five federal and three Georgia state laws following the election including wire fraud, witness tampering, racketeering, and election interference.

One strategy available to Trump's lawyers would be to argue that he genuinely believed there was election fraud and didn't have the intent to commit a criminal act.

For instance, in the document, the lawyers use the definition of "lie" to argue Trump didn't do it with his election-fraud claims.

"Webster's Dictionary defines a 'lie' as an assertion of something known or believed by the speaker to be untrue with intent to deceive," they wrote. "The definition, then, is not limited to simply being wrong about an assertion; it instead requires the speaker to know he or she is speaking falsely and to specifically harbor an intent to mislead."

The Trump lawyers also argued that numerous claims after the election suggested there were problems with vote counting — assertions that would prove baseless and failed in courts when they were presented there at all.

"Substantial numbers of Americans shared President Trump's genuinely-held view that voter fraud affected the results of the 2020 election," the lawyers wrote.

Prosecutors would have a counter, however. Top Justice Department officials and state elections officials have testified to the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot that they told Trump directly that election-fraud claims were baseless or " bullshit " — assessments that would seek to undercut whether it would've been reasonable for Trump to believe in widespread fraud.

Legal experts previously told Insider the prosecutors could also try to paint the picture that Trump's actions were part of a bigger strategy to pressure Republican officials across the US to overturn the 2020 election.

Trump's legal team could also try to blame other people in Trump's inner circle for his actions around the 2020 elections, a blame-the-lawyer strategy that can be effective.

Trump's team didn't respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Comments / 75

just listen
4d ago

his lawyers should be very careful using that defense, it could in fact point to insanity! all of his cabinet members at the White House told him over and over it was b******* the election was not stolen! that's what those advisors and cabinet members are there for! so he claims he really believes the election is stolen I say he needs to be found not that to run for presidency again

Reply(1)
72
just one
3d ago

That would be laughed out of court, he know her lost even before the election, his elected republican buddies told him it wasn’t looking good.

Reply(5)
40
Ultimate One ⚓️
4d ago

Well Trump, better call Saul, I here he the only hope you have. Who knows, maybe you'll be victorious, after all he is the best "Fictious Attorney" there is in Trump world. He's great at winning fictious law suits, just like the one you're proposing to file now.

Reply(1)
34
MSNBC

Trump bracing for indictment? WH lawyer testifying as Giuliani says 45 should have pardoned himself

Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone will go under oath and testify before the Jan. 6 committee. Cipollone was in the West Wing on Jan. 6 and warned Donald Trump’s team against committing “every crime imaginable.” Trump’s former deputy press secretary, who resigned from his administration after the insurrection, is also set to speak before the committee. Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani spoke out Trump's legal woes, saying the former president “should have pardoned himself.”July 7, 2022.
POTUS
Newsweek

Donald Trump 'Takes Back Over' Government in Four Months, Pastor Says

Reverend Shane Vaughn predicted that former President Donald Trump will be taking "back over" control of the government in four months, citing the upcoming midterm elections when Republicans are expected by many analysts to win back the House and possibly the Senate as well. Many Christian pastors and self-described prophets...
POTUS
Business Insider

Business Insider

