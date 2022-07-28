Here’s The Haunted Ship Schedule For 2022 Halloween Season

kool1017.com
Local Photographer Will Be Setup At Billings Park Days
As much as I can I like to support local businesses. Yeah, a lot of us still shop at big box stores and entities like Amazon for household essentials, but so many local people offer awesome goods and services. The Wife and I have a pretty decent art collection, and...
Here’s What Conditions To Expect This Month In Duluth
It seems like summer is in the rearview mirror already. While this isn't entirely true, it's not here for much longer in true Twin Ports fashion. Last month, the Old Farmer's Almanac was forecasting a pretty typical summer month with periods of sunshine and periods of warmth. I feel like we got a pretty good mix of both, including some very hot days.
Here Are The Most Crime-Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
FOX 21 Online
Cat Looking for Home After Enduring a Troubling Past
DULUTH, Minn.– Every pet deserves a loving home. Especially ones that have so much love to give. This is Phoenix, she looks super healthy now, but that wasn’t the case two months ago. Back in May, Phoenix was a pregnant stray and had severe burns on her body.
Major Movie Star Spending Time In Minnesota
Everyone remain calm! A major movie star is apparently spending some time in a Minnesota town and he's been hanging out with the locals. Minnesota seems to be a hot spot for celebrities lately, even in Duluth! Earlier this year, television star Joel McKinnon Miller was in Duluth and even shared a fan photo on his personal Instagram page. He was also spotted at a popular restaurant in Cloquet over the fourth of July weekend.
Hermantown Will Celebrate “National Night Out” For The First Time
Hermantown Governmental Services Building will be the site of the first "National Night Out" For Hermantown, says Joe Wicklund, Hermantown Communications Director. This Tuesday, August 2, Hermantown residents are invited to make their way out and visit with members of the Hermantown Volunteer Fire Department and the Hermantown Police Department.
Duluth’s ‘Bloody Mary Fest’ Features Unlimited Bloody Marys And Craft Beer
Bloody Marys have become a big deal locally and nationally, with the garnishes being put on them and making the news, sometimes taking away from the taste and making it about the show. The Bloody Mary Fest will take place at the AAD Shrine Event Center in Hermantown, and your...
WATCH: 20-Foot Loon From Virginia Heads To Minnesota State Fair
When the Minnesota State Fair gets underway at the end of this month, it'll have a special visitor - all the way from the Iron Range. And, it's something that hasn't left the Range since 1996. Anyone who's visited Virginia, Minnesota knows that there's a lake in the middle of...
Popular Duluth News Anchor Announces Contract Extension
The Twin Ports area is lucky to have such great TV news, and one of the area's most popular news anchors has announced that he will be staying put for now. With plenty of competition between WDIO, KBJR, CBS3, and FOX 21 for viewers, and much of the same news being covered between them, it comes down to the talent of the reporters, and most importantly the anchors.
Superior’s Rescheduled 4th Of July Car Show & Events Information Announced For Labor Day Weekend
July 4th, 2022, both Duluth and Superior canceled their 4th of July festivities, including their event and fireworks. Duluth has already held their rescheduled July 4th events, while Superior's is coming up on Labor Day Weekend. So far, Superior has not addressed what they will do at Barker's Island Festival...
Did a Ghost Tell Ghost Hunters to “Die” and Leave Duluth’s Greenwood Cemetery?
Some Ghost Hunters from the YouTube channel North Shore Paranormal were out doing some exploring for ghosts when it appears, a ghost may have told them to "go." Loaded with more gadgets than the Hollywood Ghostbusters, these paranormal investigators are at Duluth's Greenwood Cemetery using a device called an EVP recorder (Electronic Voice Phenomenon) that can apparently hear the voices of ghosts. Several words may be heard (you can decide) including the name "Frank" and "Seven" and the word "Seance".
perfectduluthday.com
Last issue of the Duluth Herald
Forty years ago today — July 30, 1982 — the Duluth Herald newspaper was published for the last time. The first issue was published April 9, 1888, and its cover appeared as artwork on the final edition. In 1929 the owners of the Herald purchased the Duluth News...
Minnesota Corn Maze Features Pennywise, Jason, Chucky, and More
The World's Largest Corn Maze in Minnesota is going with a terrifyingly terrific theme this year, Halloween Villains. Five of the most recognizable, and deadly horror icons are carved into 110 acres of corn at Stoney Brook Farms to make over 30 miles of paths through the World's Largest Corn Maze located in St George Township, which is just east of St. Cloud, and about a 2-hour drive from Duluth.
13 Things That Happen Each Time You Visit Superior’s Guadalajara
We've been going as a family to Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant for years. They have some fantastic food, and the kids love to go there. We started making some observations though about each time we go, and how there is a pattern. So we sat down together and made a list...
The Pink Castle in Wisconsin is Perfect Rental for Girls Weekend
If you're looking for a truly unique location for a girls weekend, or a bachelorette party, look no further than The Pink Castle. Located just over two hours south of Duluth in Hudson, WI is the Pink Castle, built in the late 1800s, this mansion has been modernized and given a massive pink makeover both inside and out.
North Shore Named One Of The Best Unknown Places In The Country
It is certainly not unknown to us but to those outside of the midwest, it might be! The North Shore was just named one of the best unknown places in the entire country. This isn't the first time the North Shore and its accompanying sights have topped a list like this. Back in 2021, Split Rock Lighthouse was named one of the best campsites in the country. The list named the top ten campsites and Split Rock made the top five!
Alborn, Minnesota Bar Hosting 8th Annual Military Appreciation Party August 6
It's the 8th year in a row for the Annual Military Appreciation Party in Alborn, Minnesota. This event has grown over the years, and it's continued to raise money for the local American Legion. The Clip Joint is hosting the party on August 6th beginning at noon. They are just...
boreal.org
'Finndian?' 'Swanishinaabe?' Some Native people in northern Minn. reconnect with their Scandinavian roots
Photo: Melissa Walls stands for a portrait July 27, in a field at Lester Park in Duluth. Walls is of Anishinaabe and Swedish descent and recently took part in a Swedish reality television show in which she visited Sweden and reconnected with her Swedish roots. In the process, she learned about surprising parallels in Anishinaabe and Swedish culture. Derek Montgomery for MPR News.
Help Duluth’s Fitger’s Inn Earn National ‘Best Historic Hotel’ Honor
A popular Duluth landmark as an opportunity to earn quite an honor and Northland residents can help make it happen by casting their vote each day. USA Today has launched their 10Best contest and Fitger's Inn in Duluth is a nominee in the 'Best Historic Hotel' category. The nominees are terrific places from all over the United States, from California to New York and even Hawaii.
Adam Thielen and CJ Ham Back New Duluth Sports Training Center
A popular sports training program and facility that partners with Adam Thielen and CJ Ham from the Minnesota Vikings will be opening in Duluth later this month. ETS Sports Performance Gym currently operates 10 centers in Minnesota, soon to be 12 when they open their newest locations in Forest Lake and in Duluth. The Duluth location is scheduled to open on August 29th.
