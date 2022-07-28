ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Foulkes picks up endorsements from Elorza, Kennedy

By BRIAN CRANDALL, NBC 10 NEWS
Turnto10.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
origin.turnto10.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Turnto10.com

Former Providence Mayor Joseph Doorley dies at 91

A former mayor of Providence has died. Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza announced the death of Joseph Doorley. "Mayor Doorley was a public servant who led the Providence community honorably for 10 years," Elorza said in a tweet. "Among his biggest accomplishments were becoming a champion of equitable housing and being a strong fiscal steward of the City's finances."
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Massachusetts lawmakers agree to legalize sports betting

PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WJAR) — Massachusetts lawmakers have agreed to legalize sports betting in the Bay State. The agreement comes after a marathon final day of the legislative session. "Just in time for football season, very exciting, and I'm glad we were able to get it done after four years...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island Superior Court Judge Netti Vogel to retire

Rhode Island Superior Court Judge Netti Vogel said Monday that she will retire at the end of the month, capping a 28-year career with the judiciary. Vogel said in a letter to Gov. Dan McKee that the "work has been both challenging and meaningful." McKee thanked her for her service.
POLITICS
Turnto10.com

Rhode Islanders soak up the sun at 33rd Governor's Bay Day

(WJAR) — Rhode Islanders flocked to the beach on Sunday for the 33rd Governor's Bay Day. Governor Dan McKee signed an executive order last week establishing the annual event, which features free beach parking and fishing at Rhode Island state beaches. "It's amazing," said Mark Gionet, who spent the...
CHARLESTOWN, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Government
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
Providence, RI
Elections
Turnto10.com

Cumberland Little League wins state title

(WJAR) — The Cumberland Little league All-Stars won the state title on Saturday night with a 4-3 win over Portsmouth. Next up are the regionals in Bristol, Connecticut that will get underway next Saturday. Rhode Island will now be playing in the Metro regionals for the first time ever...
CUMBERLAND, RI
rimonthly.com

38 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this August

— from Rhode Island-based acts with craft beer and cocktails, food from local restaurants, creative goods from several artisans and more. Choose from a variety of eateries and beverage retailers such as Basil and Bunny, Hunky Dory, Chomp Kitchen and Drinks, Dips Dips and Granny Squibb’s iced tea, then check out the vendors stocked with intriguing wares. Stop by the kids’ craft table so your younger ones can explore their inner artists, too. 1–7 p.m. Free; donations encouraged. Where: 30 Cutler St., Warren. more info: 903-0969, thecollaborative02885.org.
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maryellen Goodwin
Person
Jorge Elorza
rinewstoday.com

Dodge the I-195 Fooddoggle – David Brussat

Yesterday’s Sunday Journal describes the growing dispute between Providence restaurants and the I-195 Redevelopment District Commission, which wants to use state money to finance a food pavilion in the park at the west end of the Van Leesten Memorial Pedestrian Bridge. Restaurateurs oppose using public money to undercut their businesses with a food boondoggle – or fooddoggle.
PROVIDENCE, RI
mybackyardnews.com

RIPTA: “CAUTION: BUS IS TURNING”

“Caution: Bus is Turning” T-shirts Benefit House of Hope. Pictured (L-R): Scott Avedisian, RIPTA CEO; Laura Jaworski, House of Hope CDC Executive Director; Asher Schofield, Frog & Toad and Dan Freitas, local artist. RIPTA and Frog & Toad Collaboration Benefits Local Non-Profit. Providence, Rhode Island, July 28, 2022… “Caution,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Labor Union#Mental Health#Democrat
GoLocalProv

Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - July 29, 2022

Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes the legacies of Lila, Joni, Navyn, and Anne. Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives, and we are going to...
POLITICS
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island competitors help Boston brewery through supply shortage

(WJAR) — A small brewery in Boston is getting help from some local competitors. The Isle Brewers Guild, with locations in Pawtucket and Warren, is one of a few breweries helping Night Shift Brewing in Boston. Night Shift Brewing’s CO2 supply, carbon dioxide gas, was cut recently short.
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Average gas prices down again in Rhode Island and Massachusetts

(WJAR) — Average gas prices in Rhode Island and Massachusetts are down for another week, according to AAA. AAA Northeast reports average prices went down seven cents in Rhode Island and five cents in Massachusetts. The average price of regular gas per gallon in Rhode Island is $4.41 as...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island delays renumbering I-95 exits by a week

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — Drivers will soon see new exit numbers along Interstate 95 in Rhode Island. Rhode Island Department of Transportation crews will begin minor work on Sunday night and in about a week start changing the signs. For business owners like Cheryl Nelson, who has an...
WEST GREENWICH, RI
ABC6.com

Warren Town Manager speaks on Marijuana public smoking ordinance

WARREN, R.I. (WLNE)- While Rhode Island became the 19th state to legalize marijuana in late May, Warren may become the first town in Rhode Island to ban smoking marijuana in public. The state’s marijuana law gives town and cities to regulate the use of cannabis in their own communities.
WARREN, RI
rinewstoday.com

Police Chiefs: “Slow Down New England”

Photo: Sgt. Gary Marquis, of the South Kingstown Police Department in Rhode Island, speaks in Hampton Beach, N.H. Tuesday at the kickoff off a months-long campaign Slow Down New England, which will include law enforcement agencies from around New England. (Photo courtesy Rhode Island Police Chiefs’ Association) HAMPTON BEACH,...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy