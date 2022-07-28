Foulkes picks up endorsements from Elorza, Kennedy

origin.turnto10.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Enjoy Local Food in Nature at this "Farm-to-Table" FundraiserDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
The Hidden Garden Hike in Rhode Island that feels like a FairytaleTravel MavenBristol, RI
Related
Turnto10.com
Former Providence Mayor Joseph Doorley dies at 91
A former mayor of Providence has died. Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza announced the death of Joseph Doorley. "Mayor Doorley was a public servant who led the Providence community honorably for 10 years," Elorza said in a tweet. "Among his biggest accomplishments were becoming a champion of equitable housing and being a strong fiscal steward of the City's finances."
Turnto10.com
Massachusetts lawmakers agree to legalize sports betting
PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WJAR) — Massachusetts lawmakers have agreed to legalize sports betting in the Bay State. The agreement comes after a marathon final day of the legislative session. "Just in time for football season, very exciting, and I'm glad we were able to get it done after four years...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island Superior Court Judge Netti Vogel to retire
Rhode Island Superior Court Judge Netti Vogel said Monday that she will retire at the end of the month, capping a 28-year career with the judiciary. Vogel said in a letter to Gov. Dan McKee that the "work has been both challenging and meaningful." McKee thanked her for her service.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Islanders soak up the sun at 33rd Governor's Bay Day
(WJAR) — Rhode Islanders flocked to the beach on Sunday for the 33rd Governor's Bay Day. Governor Dan McKee signed an executive order last week establishing the annual event, which features free beach parking and fishing at Rhode Island state beaches. "It's amazing," said Mark Gionet, who spent the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Abortion, $60M stadium deal divide Dems vying for RI lieutenant gov.
Democrats Sabina Matos, Cynthia Mendes and Deborah Ruggiero sparred over hot-button issue during their first televised debate.
Turnto10.com
Independent candidate for Rhode Island governor is 18 years old
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR) — He just graduated high school and is barely old enough to vote. But he's the only independent candidate for governor Rhode Islanders will see on the November ballot. “I wouldn't be in this race if I didn't think I had the chance of winning,” Zach...
Turnto10.com
Cumberland Little League wins state title
(WJAR) — The Cumberland Little league All-Stars won the state title on Saturday night with a 4-3 win over Portsmouth. Next up are the regionals in Bristol, Connecticut that will get underway next Saturday. Rhode Island will now be playing in the Metro regionals for the first time ever...
rimonthly.com
38 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this August
— from Rhode Island-based acts with craft beer and cocktails, food from local restaurants, creative goods from several artisans and more. Choose from a variety of eateries and beverage retailers such as Basil and Bunny, Hunky Dory, Chomp Kitchen and Drinks, Dips Dips and Granny Squibb’s iced tea, then check out the vendors stocked with intriguing wares. Stop by the kids’ craft table so your younger ones can explore their inner artists, too. 1–7 p.m. Free; donations encouraged. Where: 30 Cutler St., Warren. more info: 903-0969, thecollaborative02885.org.
RELATED PEOPLE
rinewstoday.com
Dodge the I-195 Fooddoggle – David Brussat
Yesterday’s Sunday Journal describes the growing dispute between Providence restaurants and the I-195 Redevelopment District Commission, which wants to use state money to finance a food pavilion in the park at the west end of the Van Leesten Memorial Pedestrian Bridge. Restaurateurs oppose using public money to undercut their businesses with a food boondoggle – or fooddoggle.
ecori.org
Pandemic Revealed Importance of Keeping Everyone’s Lights and Heat On, Water Running
Thousands of people in Rhode Island annually have their natural gas or electricity service turned off. Advocates say this practice is unjust. (George Wiley Center) Long before the coronavirus pandemic shed light on the chronic injustices embedded in the U.S. energy system, the George Wiley Center in Rhode Island was focused on utility justice.
mybackyardnews.com
RIPTA: “CAUTION: BUS IS TURNING”
“Caution: Bus is Turning” T-shirts Benefit House of Hope. Pictured (L-R): Scott Avedisian, RIPTA CEO; Laura Jaworski, House of Hope CDC Executive Director; Asher Schofield, Frog & Toad and Dan Freitas, local artist. RIPTA and Frog & Toad Collaboration Benefits Local Non-Profit. Providence, Rhode Island, July 28, 2022… “Caution,...
Turnto10.com
Massachusetts man sentenced five years for manufacturing ghost guns in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A Roxbury, Massachusetts man was sentenced in Providence Superior Court to serve five years in prison for manufacturing ghost guns, prosecutors said Monday. Providence police worked with police in Somerville, Massachusetts and executed a warrant at an apartment on Atwells Avenue in Providence in Jan....
IN THIS ARTICLE
GoLocalProv
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - July 29, 2022
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes the legacies of Lila, Joni, Navyn, and Anne. Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives, and we are going to...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island competitors help Boston brewery through supply shortage
(WJAR) — A small brewery in Boston is getting help from some local competitors. The Isle Brewers Guild, with locations in Pawtucket and Warren, is one of a few breweries helping Night Shift Brewing in Boston. Night Shift Brewing’s CO2 supply, carbon dioxide gas, was cut recently short.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island officials say annual 'Aquapalooza' in Portsmouth is a safety concern
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — It will be all hands on deck at the public boat ramp in Portsmouth on Saturday for this year’s annual Aquapalooza. Firefighters, police officers, and even additional harbor masters will be making rounds to keep everyone safe. “Our big safety concern is that it’s...
Turnto10.com
Average gas prices down again in Rhode Island and Massachusetts
(WJAR) — Average gas prices in Rhode Island and Massachusetts are down for another week, according to AAA. AAA Northeast reports average prices went down seven cents in Rhode Island and five cents in Massachusetts. The average price of regular gas per gallon in Rhode Island is $4.41 as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island delays renumbering I-95 exits by a week
WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — Drivers will soon see new exit numbers along Interstate 95 in Rhode Island. Rhode Island Department of Transportation crews will begin minor work on Sunday night and in about a week start changing the signs. For business owners like Cheryl Nelson, who has an...
ABC6.com
Warren Town Manager speaks on Marijuana public smoking ordinance
WARREN, R.I. (WLNE)- While Rhode Island became the 19th state to legalize marijuana in late May, Warren may become the first town in Rhode Island to ban smoking marijuana in public. The state’s marijuana law gives town and cities to regulate the use of cannabis in their own communities.
rinewstoday.com
Police Chiefs: “Slow Down New England”
Photo: Sgt. Gary Marquis, of the South Kingstown Police Department in Rhode Island, speaks in Hampton Beach, N.H. Tuesday at the kickoff off a months-long campaign Slow Down New England, which will include law enforcement agencies from around New England. (Photo courtesy Rhode Island Police Chiefs’ Association) HAMPTON BEACH,...
Turnto10.com
Paratroopers, jump teams practice for return of Rhode Island National Guard's Jumpfest
WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — Paratroopers and jump teams hit the sky in West Greenwich on Friday morning, getting in some last-minute jumps and practice ahead of Leapfest's return next weekend. The teams trained with jump masters helping to fine-tune technique, checked equipment, and even hit the air for...
Comments / 0