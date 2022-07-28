Spy x Family Producers Address All Those Anya Memes

comicbook.com
Rick and Morty Co-Creator Details Why Season 5 Was a Tough One
Rick and Morty has carved a place for itself in the history of animation. After all, the hit series is known as one of the biggest comedies on television, and millions have come to love its outlandish charm. Fans have Justin Roiland to thank in part for its success as he helped bring the show to life. And recently, the co-creator admitted the entire time had a tough time with season five last year.
ComicBook
The Boys Casts Firecracker and Sister Sage for Season 4
The third season of The Boys just recently ended, but the Amazon original hit is already looking ahead to Season 4. As The Boys gears up for its next season, the show's cast will be growing by a couple of names, as The Boys is set to introduce a couple of new characters that weren't part of the original comic series.
ComicBook
Marvel's Simu Liu Puts Digimon on the Map Thanks to an Anime Throwback
Simu Liu is no stranger to film and television, just ask any Marvel fan. The Hollywood star has been in the game for a while, and they were launched globally after Marvel Studios cast Liu to play Shang-Chi in the MCU. And over on social media, Liu is using his platform to get anime recommendations after giving Digimon the kind of shoutout it deserves.
ComicBook
Fullmetal Alchemist Cosplay Gives Fans a Buff Bradley
Throughout Fullmetal Alchemist, the Homunclus were some of the deadliest antagonists in the world of alchemy. While many of these villains wore their identities on their sleeves such as Gluttony and Lust, with one of the most powerful being in charge of the military of this anime world. Now, one cosplayer has decided to bring back the dastardly villain with some spot-on cosplay that not only brings back the main antagonist but gives him a serious upgrade from the original swordsman that we had seen in both the original anime adaptation as well as its follow-up, Brotherhood.
ComicBook
Marvel Comics Writer Ron Zimmerman Dead at 64
Marvel Comics lost one of its creatives this week. Ron Zimmerman was a writer, film and television producer, and stand-up comic who wrote the series Spider-Man: Get Kraven in addition to the Ultimate Adventure series. He also worked on The Punisher, Captain Marvel, and Spider-Man. However, he was best known for the Rawhide Kid comic, a cowboy who occasionally time-traveled to modern-day comics such as The Avengers and West Coast Avengers. According to a report from Deadline, Zimmerman passed away on July 28th after a battle with cancer.
ComicBook
Drago: Dolph Lundgren Speaks Out After Sylvester Stallone Slams Spinoff
This week, it was announced that the Rocky spinoffs would not be ending with the upcoming Creed III. It was reported by The Wrap that a Drago movie was in the works with Dolph Lundgren (Ivan Drago) and Florian Munteanu (Viktor Drago). Lundgren first appeared in the franchise in Rocky IV back in 1985 and reprised the role in Creed II in 2018 with Munteanu joining as his son. After the news of the Drago movie broke, Rocky creator Sylvester Stallone made it clear that he was unhappy with the decision, saying producer Irwin Winkler is "exploiting" the franchise. Today, Stallone hit Winkler even harder with a graphic social media post calling the producer and his family "bloodsuckers." He also added, "DOLPH, why? Not a phone call?" One fan came to Lundgren's defense in the comments, and Stallone replied, saying it wasn't right since he gave Lundgren his start. However, it looks like those comments have since been deleted. It could be because Lundgren has since made a post of his own, setting the record straight about his involvement.
ComicBook
Pat Carroll, Voice of Ursula in Disney's Little Mermaid, Dead at 95
Pat Carroll, a Grammy and Emmy Award-winning actor of stage and screen who famously voiced the villainous Ursula in Disney's animated The Little Mermaid, has died. She was 95. Carroll died at her home on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on July 30, while recovering from pneumonia, Deadline reported Sunday. Across her career spanning more than 70 years, Carroll recurred on the sitcom The Danny Thomas Show and appeared frequently on such TV series as Busting Loose, The Red Skelton Hour, and Getting Together. In 1956, Carroll won an Emmy for her work on the sketch comedy series Caesar's Hour.
ComicBook
Riverdale Showrunner Breaks Down Surprising Finale Twist
Fans of The CW's Riverdale didn't really know what to expect heading into the Season 6 finale. The penultimate season episode in a sense felt more like the season finale with Archie and company defeating their season-long antagonist, Percival Pickens and leaving just one major threat for the finale: Bailey's comet, set on a collision course with Riverdale thanks to one final spell by Percival. But while the stage was set for a truly apocalyptic season finale, there was a massive twist in the final moments of the episode that not only sets up the series for an insane final season, but changes everything we know about Riverdale and now, series showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is breaking down the game-changing twist.
ComicBook
HBO Max Reboot of Fan-Favorite Series Has a Near Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Rating
The HBO Max reboot of Pretty Little Liars is a hit with critics, garnering a near-perfect rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Pretty Little Liars: Original Sins premiered Thursday, July 28th, with three episodes introducing a new cast of Little Liars. While we're only a week into the series, 12 Rotten Tomatoes critics have given it a 92% rating at the time of this writing, with 12 critics chiming in. As for the Pretty Little Liars: Original Sins' Audience Score, it currently sits at 79% among 71 users. The Pretty Little Liars revival is doing better than HBO Max's Gossip Girl reboot, which has 36% on the Tomatometer and 64% average Audience Score.
ComicBook
Hulu Adding Multiple Marvel Movies This Week
Disney+ is the hub for just about everything Marvel. Most of the Marvel Cinematic Universe can be found on the service, along with the previous Netflix original shows and even some of the previous X-Men titles from Fox. Everything that came from non-Disney studios, however, does bounce around between streaming services, and those film can sometimes be hard to track down. This week, a few of them are heading to Hulu.
Himesh Patel Dives Into the Irony of ‘Station Eleven’ and the Importance of Human Connection
Click here to read the full article. Train rides have proven to be a mixed bag for Himesh Patel. In HBO Max’s Emmy-nominated limited series “Station Eleven,” Patel’s character, Jeevan Chaudhary, is on an outbound Chicago train when his physician sister calls to inform him of a lethal virus seizing the city. It’s a sobering conversation — one made all the more surreal by real-world events — that forever changes the course of Jeevan’s life. He heeds her warning to prepare for the worst, becoming one of the few survivors left to forge mankind’s future. In a twist of fate, Patel was...
ComicBook
HBO Max Cancels Freshmen Series a Month After Its Premiere
The coming-of-age 1980s comedy series Gordita Chronicles has been canceled a month after it premiered on HBO Max. The decision comes after Gordita Chronicles debuted with all 10 episodes on June 23rd. According to Deadline, Sony Pictures Television plans to shop the series around to other networks and platforms with hopes of having it picked up, similar to Netflix's cancellation of One Day At a Time. HBO Max is also reportedly halting new pitches for live-action kids/family and unscripted programming in the fallout of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger. The company has also canceled a number of original scripted series for TBS, TNT, and TruTV such as Snowpiercer and The Last O.G.
ComicBook
Interview With the Vampire Star on How the Series Expands on the Movie Adaptation
When AMC's Interview With the Vampire debuts on October 2nd, it will have been nearly three decades since the film version of Anne Rice's iconic gothic horror novel of the same name opened in theaters. For many fans of Rice's work, the 1994 film — which starred Tom Cruise as Lestat and Brad Pitt as Louis as well as Kirsten Dunst, Christian Slater, and Antonio Banderas — is the standard, but according to series star Sam Reid, the upcoming series will expand on the story in a way the movie never could.
ComicBook
First House of the Dragon Reactions Surface Online
HBO screened the first episode of House of the Dragon Wednesday night ahead of the series premiere next month, giving select members of the media the first extended look at the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel. The responses from Wednesday's premiere have been overwhelmingly positive, with most applauded the show's return to form.
ComicBook
George Jetson From Hanna-Barbera's The Jetsons Is About To Be Born
We're about to officially enter the future with the birth of George Jetson, the lead character of the classic Hanna-Barbera future-set animated sitcom The Jetsons. Fans doing the math have determined that George Jetson was born in 2022. George is described as the 40-year-old father figure of the Jetson family as the series begins in the year. Simple math shows that George must have been born in the year 2022. He'd later marry Jane, and together they'd raise daughter Judy and his boy Elroy. Certain pieces of ephemera suggest that George was born on July 31st, so happy birthday to him. Now, where are our flying cars?
ComicBook
HBO Max No Longer Focusing on "Live-Action Kids and Family Programming"
On Friday, HBO Max announced that it was cancelling the 1980s coming of age comedy series Gordita Chronicles after just one season and while the news was disappointing for fans of the critically acclaimed series, it is part of a larger strategy with HBO Max. In the announcement of Gordita Chronicles' cancellation, the streamer revealed that it will no longer be focusing on "live-action kids and family programming".
ComicBook
Secret Invasion Synopsis Teases Marvel "Crossover Event Series"
Marvel's Secret Invasion is taking over Disney+. Marvel Studios describes the thriller, starring Samuel L. Jackson as the super-spy Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull shapeshifter Talos, as a "crossover event series" spanning the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the paranoia of alien infiltration grips it. Like the 2008 comic book crossover series of the same name that impacted the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men, Secret Invasion brings together characters from across the MCU stable, including ex-S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders of The Avengers), CIA Agent Everett Ross (Martin Freeman of Captain America: Civil War and Black Panther), and James "War Machine" Rhodes (Don Cheadle of Iron Man 2 and the upcoming Armor Wars).
ComicBook
Star Wars: The High Republic Phase II Reveals New Characters
Star Wars: The High Republic is about to launch Phase II of its line, and as such, we'll be getting to meet some new characters. Star Wars is now teasing some of those new characters in the latest update on the official Star Wars website. In addition to some new character teases, we also get the official opening crawl to Star Wars: The High Republic Phase II, and the first chapter of the new phase, "Quest of the Jedi".
