Spy x Family Producers Address All Those Anya Memes

This week, it was announced that the Rocky spinoffs would not be ending with the upcoming Creed III. It was reported by The Wrap that a Drago movie was in the works with Dolph Lundgren (Ivan Drago) and Florian Munteanu (Viktor Drago). Lundgren first appeared in the franchise in Rocky IV back in 1985 and reprised the role in Creed II in 2018 with Munteanu joining as his son. After the news of the Drago movie broke, Rocky creator Sylvester Stallone made it clear that he was unhappy with the decision, saying producer Irwin Winkler is "exploiting" the franchise. Today, Stallone hit Winkler even harder with a graphic social media post calling the producer and his family "bloodsuckers." He also added, "DOLPH, why? Not a phone call?" One fan came to Lundgren's defense in the comments, and Stallone replied, saying it wasn't right since he gave Lundgren his start. However, it looks like those comments have since been deleted. It could be because Lundgren has since made a post of his own, setting the record straight about his involvement.

MOVIES ・ 23 HOURS AGO