WATCH: High Winds In Minnesota Set Nine Semi-Trucks On Their Side

MINNEAPOLIS -- Following some scattered rain Sunday morning, another round of storms is looking to bring potential severe weather later in the day.The WCCO Weather Team forecasts a muggy, hot day Sunday. Temperatures may hit 90 degrees in some areas, including the Twin Cities and Mankato. Then, strong to severe storms are looking to develop after 4 p.m. to the northwest, reaching the Twin Cities likely after dinnertime. The storm could feature large hail and strong wind gusts – and a tornado can't be ruled out. Storms will wrap up before midnight. Top 10 Weather DayThen, Monday is looking beautiful! So much so, the WCCO Weather Team is declaring a Top 10 Weather Day. Expect mostly sunny skies, a high temperature near 85, low humidity, and a light breeze. Then, the hottest day of the week looks to be Tuesday, with high temperatures reaching the mid 90s. The potential for 90-degree temps continues throughout the week.

1 DAY AGO