International Paper reports strong second quarter earnings

International Paper Co. reported $511 million in earnings for the second quarter, up from the $432 million it reported for the same a year ago.

The Memphis-based pulp and paper company announced Thursday, July 28, that it had net earnings of $1.38 per share, higher than the $1.10 per share that analysts expected.

“This is a really exciting time for International Paper, and I continue to be proud of our team in the work they do every day in every area of our company,” IP chairman and CEO Mark Sutton said during an earnings call with investors Thursday morning.

“Sitting here midway through the year, I’m confident in our earnings outlook from 2022 and in our ability to deliver strong earnings growth this year,” he said.

Increased earnings were driven, in part, by higher prices.

For its Industrial Packaging operations, higher sales prices for corrugated boxes and containerboard contributed to increased profits.

IP’s Global Cellulose Fibers segment saw its earnings improve “significantly” by higher sales prices for both fluff pulp and market pulp.

“International Paper delivered strong revenue and earnings growth in the second quarter,” Sutton said. “We performed well both commercially and operationally, which contributed to margin expansion despite a challenging supply chain and input cost environment.

“Looking ahead to the third quarter, we expect the realization of prior price movements to outpace higher input costs.”

Ilim joint venture

Despite attempts to sell its 50% interest in Ilim Group — Russia’s largest pulp and paper company — IP still earned $95 million from the joint-venture in the second quarter, up from the $93 million it reported in the first quarter.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, IP and hundreds of other international corporations faced growing calls to suspend operations in the region.

Other companies — like FedEx Corp. — have halted operations in Russia, but IP still owns 50% of Ilim Group, despite attempts to divest.

“On our last call, I mentioned that we were pursuing strategic options for our equity investment in the Ilim Group, which includes possibly selling a 50% stake,” Sutton said Thursday.

“We have engaged advisors that are actively working with interested parties. We’ve made good progress during the second quarter and have identified serious options that we believe could be attractive.”

Sutton said IP would provide another update on its interests in Ilim when there is “more information to share.”