This National League Team Reportedly "Checked In On" Trading For Shohei Ohtani

By Ben Stinar
 4 days ago

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the San Diego Padres "checked in on" Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani.

Rosenthal: "The Padres’ A.J. Preller is among the general managers who typically explore pursuits of every big name, so perhaps it’s no surprise that, according to sources, he has checked in on the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani and the Athletics’ Frankie Montas. Still, the Padres’ mere interest in acquiring starting pitching is potentially revealing on several fronts."

Recently, John Morosi of MLB Network, reported that teams were calling about Ohtani.

Yet, the Angels according to Morosi, have no plans to trade him before the trading deadline on August 2.

John Morosi of MLB Network on July 23: "Sources: @MLB teams are calling #Angels to express trade interest in Shohei Ohtani, but the Angels are indicating they have no plans to move the superstar before the Aug. 2 Trade Deadline. @MLBNetwork @MLBNetworkRadio ."

Currently, the Angels are just 42-56 on the season in the 98 games that they have played in so far.

They are in fourth place in the Al West Division, so there is a very good chance they miss the postseason.

As for the Padres, they are in second place in the NL West Division, and have a 55-45 record in the 100 games that they have played in so far.

Ohtani is one of the best hitters and pitchers in all of baseball.

He's already hit 21 home runs this season, and he is 9-5 with a 2.80 ERA.

