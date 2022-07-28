ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Recall News

Food recall news: Wilbur’s of Maine Chocolate Confections Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Almonds in Chocolate Covered Blueberries

Food Recall News
Food Recall News
 4 days ago

Photos of the recalled Products

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wn3KO_0gwQnBxF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Am0GU_0gwQnBxF00

Company Announcement

Wilbur’s of Maine Chocolate Confections of Freeport, Maine is recalling its 8 oz resealable package of milk chocolate covered blueberries because they may contain undeclared chocolate covered almonds. People who have allergies to almonds run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled Milk Chocolate Blueberries were distributed throughout New England, in retail stores, and nationwide through mail orders.

The product comes in Wilbur’s branded 8-ounce, resealable zippered pouch bag, with UPC # 81321300430 and an expiration date of April 5, 2023 stamped on the backside.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated after a customer discovered chocolate covered almonds in a package (of milk chocolate covered blueberries). The blueberry packaging does not reveal the presence of almonds. Subsequent investigation indicates that the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s packaging process. The process has been corrected and the company has instituted additional safety checks and corrective actions.

Consumers with nut allergies, who have purchased 8 oz packages of milk chocolate covered blueberries, with the best by date of 4/5/23, are encouraged to return them to place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at (207) 865-4071 or email at www.wilburs.com.  Phone reports or questions will be monitored seven days a week between the hours of 9:00AM and 5:30PM (EST), email correspondences Monday-Friday, from 8:00AM-5:00PM.

Comments / 1

Related
WMTW

Maine Micro Artisan Fair makes space for shopping and selling local

WINDHAM, Maine — The Maine Micro Artisans Fair provides a space for local makers to sell their unique handmade goods, giving shoppers an easy way to shop local. The fair is an offshoot of the Gorham-based shop of the same name, which features multiple Maine artisans, selling everything from handmade toys to jewelry and tote bags.
WINDHAM, ME
94.3 WCYY

5 Best Summer Booze Cruises in Maine With Live Music

There is SO much to do, see and experience in Maine during the summertime. Hiking our mountains, paddling our channels, and biking our slopes are just a few. For me personally, there’s no better way to enjoy the weather and sights than setting sail on one of our many bodies of water.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Allergy#Maine#Food Drink#Public Health#Foodsafety#Food Safety#General Health#Upc
Kool AM

Does She Look Familiar? Lost Photo Found At Central Maine Store

People lose things all the time. Most of the time, they are generic, valueless, items. A pair of sunglasses, earbuds, socks in the dryer (where do they really go???), etc. Even if those items do cost a chunk of change, we can always go buy a replacement. However, sometimes, we...
wabi.tv

Zebra foal born in Maine

YORK, Maine (WMTW) - Maine is known for moose, lobsters, loons... and zebras?. York’s Wild Kingdom announced on Friday that a new zebra foal was born at the zoo on July 24. The foal was named Sunday and York’s said both mother and foal were “doing great.”
YORK, ME
WPFO

Historic heatwave possible in Maine next week, temps near 100 degrees possible

PORTLAND (WGME)-- Yep, you read that headline right. The heat is coming back- and it looks like it will be returning in a big way by the time we get to the end of next week. THE REASON: A weather pattern shift, and a major one at that. The current weather pattern Maine is in, and will continue to be in through next Tuesday has been keeping the heat at bay. A persistent dip in the jet stream, which controls the weather pattern across the US, has continued to funnel "cool" air into the state from Canada, and will continue to do so through next Tuesday.
penbaypilot.com

75th Maine Lobster Festival offers free admission, schedule of events

ROCKLAND — The Maine Lobster Festival offering free admission every day is just one of the new changes coming to the Festival this year. The Festival will take place Aug. 3-7 at Harbor Park in Rockland. Enjoy fireworks over Rockland Harbor after the Maine Sea Goddess Coronation on Wednesday,...
ROCKLAND, ME
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Not your average ice cream

Wednesday, August 3rd — Tonight, we show you some treats that will literally melt in your mouth. From fancy frappes to maple soft serve in a puffle cone, even wine ice cream. These sweet frozen treats aren't your average vanilla or cookie dough, these stops all over the state are taking ice cream season in NH to the extreme.
TAMWORTH, NH
WMTW

Sharks spotted along Maine coast, including one popular beach

GEORGETOWN, Maine — Multiple people have spotted sharks along the Maine coast, including one popular beach. Popham Beach State Park is back open to swimmers Thursday, one day after a confirmed sighting by a surfer of an 8- to 10-foot-long shark. The beach was closed to swimmers about 6 p.m.
GEORGETOWN, ME
mainepublic.org

Dairy workers continue pressuring Hannaford to adopt stronger labor protections in supply chain

Dairy workers and their supporters protested outside Hannaford’s corporate headquarters in Scarborough on Friday, part of a long-running campaign to get the supermarket chain to require that its suppliers adhere to stronger labor protections. The protest was organized by Migrant Justice, a Vermont-based farmworker rights organization, and drew about...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
Supermarket News

Hannaford enhances shopping experience in round of store upgrades

Northeastern grocer Hannaford Supermarkets has wrapped up a series of store remodels in three states. Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford said yesterday that it upgraded five locations in Massachusetts, Vermont and New York during the first half of the year. The Ahold Delhaize USA supermarket chain noted that the projects were aimed at boosting the stores’ offering and enhancing the shopping experience.
VERMONT STATE
Food Recall News

Food Recall News

52
Followers
22
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Provide food recall-related news in real-time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy