What Is ‘Fixer Upper’ Star Chip Gaines’ Real Name? Everything to Know About Him

By Closer Staff
 4 days ago
Fixer Upper star Chip Gaines truly is a jack of all trades! The home renovation expert is a dad of five, a New York Times bestselling author and an entrepreneur. Since he and his wife, Joanna Gaines, rose to stardom on Fixer Upper, fans have been curious to know a little bit more about him. Keep scrolling to learn facts about Chip including his real name.

What Is Chip Gaines’ Real Name?

He’s a Chip off the old block! In 2016, responding to a fan question on Twitter, the HGTV star revealed “Chip” actually isn’t a nickname. “God-given name: Chip Carter Gaines,” he tweeted.

When Is Chip Gaines’ Birthday?

Chip is a Scorpio! He was born on November 14, 1974. The Capital Gaines author shares a birthday with Prince Charles, Josh Duhamel and Travis Barker.

Where Is Chip Gaines from?

Chip is originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico. When he was in the third grade, his parents moved his family — which also includes his older sister, Shannon — to Colleyville, Texas, a suburb of Fort Worth. They owned a flooring business in nearby Lewisville, where Chip honed his carpentry skills. And the future TV star also earned money mowing lawns before graduating from Grapevine High School in 1993.

Where Did He Go to College?

With aspirations of baseball stardom, Chip played for a year for North Lake College in Irving, Texas, and then transferred to Baylor College in Waco, Texas. But he didn’t make the Baylor baseball team, according to The Dallas Morning News.

“It was devastating. We were just all heartbroken,” his mother, Gayle Gaines, told the newspaper. “I thought we were raising the next great superstar baseball player,” his father, Bob Gaines, added. “Instead, I raised the next great father, husband, and businessman and now he’s famous.”

Have Chip and Joanna Gaines Ever Split Up?

This famous couple has been together ever since they met shortly after they both graduated from Baylor. They got married in 2003. Chip revealed in his memoir, however, that their relationship faced some hurdles early on.

When he was in his mid-20s, Chip went to Mexico for a three-month Spanish immersion program so he could better communicate with his employees. Joanna supported him … until two weeks into his vacation, when she realized he’d left her with a business in financial distress. That’s when Joanna laid down an ultimatum, per Today. “You have three days to get back to Texas or this relationship is over,” she told him.

Chip hurried back home and helped Joanna rebuild their business from the ground up. The pair have been lucky in love ever since and even celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary in June 2022.

What Is Chip and Joanna’s Net Worth?

Chip and Joanna have a combined estimated net worth of $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. On top of their Fixer Upper success on HGTV, the couple authored several books, created their own collection with Target and own the Silos, a shopping and dining destination.

The duo later launched Magnolia Network and became the hosts of several shows including Silos Baking Competition, Magnolia Table and Fixer Upper: Welcome Home. Even with their incredibly busy schedules, they prioritize spending time with their kids: Drake, Ella Rose, Duke, Emmie Kay and Crew.

