Overstock CEO remains optimistic despite significant Q2 revenue drop

Maersk lifts 2022 guidance as congested supply chain boosts rates
COPENHAGEN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Shipping group Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) on Tuesday raised its 2022 profit guidance after beating second-quarter revenue expectations as congested global supply chains boosted freight rates.
BP boosts dividend after profit hits 14-year high
LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - BP's (BP.L) second quarter profit soared to $8.45 billion, its highest in 14 years, as strong refining margins and trading prompted it to boost its dividend and spending on new oil and gas production.
Japanese bank Mitsubishi UFJ blames one-off factors for first-quarter profit slump
TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) (8306.T), Japan's largest lender by assets, reported on Tuesday a 70.3% plunge in first-quarter net profit, blaming a one-off loss related to the sale of MUFG Union Bank.
Market Volatility Increases As U.S. Stocks Settle Lower After Recording Biggest Monthly Gains Since 2020
U.S. stocks settled slightly lower after a choppy session on Monday. Wall Street recorded strong gains last month, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq recording their strongest monthly gains in terms of percentage since 2020. The S&P 500, however, settled lower on Monday following a drop in shares of...
Swiss PMI dips slightly but industry stays in growth mode
ZURICH, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Swiss purchasing managers' (PMI) index fell by 1.1 points in July, according to data published on Tuesday, but remained in positive territory despite concerns about rising energy prices and a slowdown in export markets.
UK house prices rising at 11% a year despite cost of living crisis
Average price of a home was £271,209 last month after the 12th monthly rise in a row, says Nationwide
BP, Caterpillar And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday ahead of earnings reports from several big companies, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Caterpillar Inc. CAT to report quarterly earnings at $3.01 per share on revenue of $14.38 billion...
Apple In Legal Crosshairs Yet Again Over App Store Fees — This Time From French App Developers
Apple, Inc. AAPL is facing another antitrust lawsuit over its App Store fees in the U.S. The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on Monday by the law firm Hagens Berman, along with a Paris-based antitrust lawyer. The plaintiffs, including Figaro news...
Energy bills in Great Britain ‘could hit £3,600 a year this winter’
Government’s £400 discount not enough to offset soaring bills and households may need more help, says analyst
