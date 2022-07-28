Sneaky Peeky Lunch At First Bite @ Jimmy’s Bar - Special 40th Anniversary Edition

www.meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Sunday Links: Animal House - Plus: MBIP Coming Attractions!
Last Friday was the 45th anniversary of the release date of the movie, Animal House. I remember when it came out back in the days when you actually had to go to a movie theater to see a movie and I had to go back about three times because the audience was laughing so hard I missed half of the dialogue!
Central Illinois Proud
Tanners Orchard prepares to open for 75th season
SPEER, Ill. (WMBD) – The popular local farm, Tanners Orchard, is preparing for its annual open for the season. The 40-acre farm will be celebrating 75 years of friendly service in 2022. Co-owner Jennifer Beaver is the third generation on the farm. She said she looks forward to opening...
WAND TV
Clinton farm offers family-friendly picking experiences
CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - Nestled between corn fields in Clinton, you’ll find one farm that’s bursting with color. Triple M Farm (Mariah's Mums and More) has zinnias, strawberries, mums, and more. Co-owner Mariah Anderson said allowing customers to pick their own flowers and fruits bridges the gap between...
Central Illinois Proud
Wildlife Prairie Park’s Big Mike the Bison died Thursday
HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — Wildlife Prairie Park announced on Facebook Friday that their bison named Big Mike died of kidney failure and old age Thursday night. Big Mike was estimated to be around 15 years old. Big Mike has been at Wildlife Prairie Park for eight years. He...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Sky Harbor Steak House
—— SKY HARBOR OUTSIDE AND IN. Sky Harbor had a distinctive look like no other Peoria restaurant, inside and out. The stone walls, the hanging chandeliers, the blue leather banquettes and the piano bar gave this place a unique and warm retro atmosphere. What a unique and original Peoria...
aledotimesrecord.com
Great Galesburg Balloon Race
Beautiful weather brought out big crowds for the night glow of the Great Galesburg Balloon Race on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Lake Storey.
Central Illinois Proud
What to expect at Fiesta en El Rio, Saturday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria celebrates Hispanic heritage Saturday with Fiesta en El Rio. The largest Hispanic event in Peoria will be held at the CEFCU Center Stage on the riverfront from 5 to 11 p.m. “I do know that I met some people coming down from Chicago and...
hoiabc.com
Gladys Knight Peoria concert canceled
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Peoria Civic Center has confirmed that due to unforeseen circumstances, the Gladys Knight concert scheduled for August 2nd has been cancelled. Those who bought their tickets from Ticketmaster purchasers will receive an automatic refund, typically within 30 days of the purchase. If your...
hoiabc.com
Local Sports - July 30, 2022
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Peoria Chiefs earn their second-straight win Saturday defeating Fort Wayne. Also Saturday, the AFT Peoria TT Race was held at PMC Race Park. Copyright 2022 Heart of Illinois ABC. All rights reserved.
1470 WMBD
Changes on the air at 25 News
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – The news departments on two Peoria television stations — one of which is our news partner — were somewhat separate even though they were based under the same roof. But now, that artificial competition of sorts is over. “We decided the competition is...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria community garden destroyed by city
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman’s beloved backyard garden was razed by the city while she was away on vacation. Abigail Larrison has been building a community garden for five years as a way to fight food insecurity in the area. She went on vacation on July 11 for two weeks. When she returned, a code enforcement notice dated July 12 was on her door, citing tall grass and weeds.
hoiabc.com
Back-to-School bash draws hundreds
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Up to 400 people attended at the ‘Back-to-School’ bash at the Tri-County Urban League Saturday afternoon. The league teamed up with the Peoria Fire Department and Central Illinois Friends to give out backpacks full of markers, pencils and more. Attendees also got fresh produce, while the kids enjoyed a DJ and a bounce house.
Police Say People Pretending to Play Violin For Money a “Nationwide Issue”
Well, well, well. It looks like there's a new warning about giving money to panhandlers who aren't what they appear to be. Officials across the country are warning people about the instrumentalists who are begging for money while they "play the violin." Little do citizens know, they are not actually playing the violin, the speaker is just playing music off their phone while they pretend to play the instrument.
wvik.org
Expert: Caterpillar's vague explanation for Texas HQ move leaves behind confusion, hurt feelings in
Does Caterpillar owe Peoria and Illinois a straightforward explanation for the company's decision to relocate its global headquarters to Texas?. John Shaw, executive director of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, says "yes." "Cat basically ended a 90-year marriage by sending an email," said Shaw, a...
'We're just looking for a fair contract' | Railroad workers rally Saturday in Galesburg
GALESBURG, Ill. — More than a hundred people rallied Saturday, July 30 in Galesburg to protest the working conditions for fright train workers across the country. The workers and unions have been negotiating with rail companies since late 2019. The freight train workers said they want higher wages, better hours and to be treated respectfully.
hoiabc.com
City of Peoria reminds homeowners to keep up their lawns
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - As summer continues, lawn work may be hard to keep up, the City of Peoria wanted to remind homeowners about yard upkeep. Recently, the city gave a notice to abate to a household that’s grass was more than 10 inches tall. That owner did not respond to the notice within five days due to being out of town. So, the city put in a work order and cut the grass. Unfortunately, the city said the homeowner was not happy with the work. In response, the city said they were making sure the yard was up to code.
Illinois Project NOW Provides Record Amount Of Community Aid
Project NOW’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance program (known as LIHEAP) provides utility assistance to residents living in Rock Island, Mercer, and Henry Counties. The program is funded through the state, and it provides one-time payments, a percentage of income payments, reconnection assistance, and emergency furnace assistance for those at or below 200% of the federal poverty level.
977wmoi.com
Knox County Health Department and Health Center to Participate in Rep. Swanson’s Veterans’/Seniors’ Fair Next Week
The Knox County Health Department and Knox Community Health Center are excited to announce that they are participating in Representative Dan Swanson’s Veterans’/Seniors’ Resource Fair on August 4th from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1556 E. Fremont St., Galesburg. Health Department...
wcbu.org
Eureka Police add new gear to officer tool belts
The Eureka Police Department has a new tool designed to keep tense, uncertain situations from escalating. The BolaWrap 150 is a small, yellow device that looks similar to a stud finder. Its gas-powered cartridges fire an 8-foot Kevlar rope, about as thick as a shoelace, up to 25 feet. Small metal weights at the ends propel the rope to help it wrap around a person’s legs or torso.
osfhealthcare.org
OSF HealthCare Welcomes New Surgeon
OSF HealthCare is pleased to add a new surgeon to its staff to better serve the community of Galesburg and surrounding areas. The addition of Dr. Andrei Froehling, on August 7, will ensure increased access for patients in need of surgery at OSF Galesburg Clinic – at 3315 N. Seminary St., Galesburg.
