New GM: Metro weekday trains to arrive every 15 minutes on Blue, Orange and Silver lines

wtop.com
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Washington D.C. Mayor Asks For Help From National Guard Over Governor Abbott’s ActionTom HandyWashington, DC
Glossier Opens New Location In Washington D.C.Bryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
Popular cannabis dispensary opens a third store location in VirginiaKristen WaltersVirginia State
WTOP
MetroAccess union goes on strike
A MetroAccess union strike on top of problems on the Red Line may complicate commutes in the D.C. region. Members at Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689 that were employed by Transdev voted roughly four weeks ago to begin a strike at the Hubbard Road Garage. That particular location, the union said, has been over 100 workers short “for over a year and a half.”
Three Double Shootings In Less Than 30 Minutes In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating three separate double shootings...
totalfood.com
4 Restaurants See Success with Uber Eats
At the Height of the Pandemic, DC’s Roaming Rooster Thrives With Uber Eats. Every office worker in downtown Washington, D.C. knows: Roaming Rooster is a must-try. What started out as a fried chicken food truck roaming busy D.C. neighborhoods in 2014 quickly grew into a booming business with two storefront locations and a third one opening in January. And Roaming Rooster has relied on Uber Eats since its early days.
fox5dc.com
Woman who has called DC, MD and VA home celebrates 108th birthday; shares secret to staying young
LAUREL, Md. - A happy belated to a woman who truly represents the entire D.C. region! Maryland resident Mrs. Sally Washington turned 108-years-old over the weekend. She was born in 1914 in Franklin County, Virginia and moved to the District in the 1930s -- where she lived for eight decades!
ffxnow.com
Bad Axe Throwing is out at Mosaic District but aims to reopen elsewhere
The former Bad Axe Throwing spot at the Mosaic District in Merrifield is being wiped clean. Work to demolish Suite 190 at 2985 District Avenue has been underway for the past month, based on Fairfax County permits, as property owner EDENS prepares the space for a potential new tenant. For...
popville.com
Early Morning Shooting near 14th and U Street, NW, Shooting in LeDroit Park around 5:30pm Sat.
“Shooting investigation. The 3rd District is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at 0345 hours on the 2000 14th Street, NW. No lookout at this time. Anyone with information on this can provide the information as an anonymous. tip by calling 202-727-9099 or by text at 50411″. Ed. Note: One...
point2homes.com
5963 KEDRON STREET, Springfield, Fairfax County, VA, 22150
Seriously charming home not to be missed! Come and check out this lovely 3 level split on a huge, almost 1/2 acre lot. Enter in to find a completely updated and open living space with living room, kitchen and dining room. Living room with a gas fireplace and Tiffany track lighting. Arched openings and built-in shelves define the living and dining/kitchen space. Pretty bright white kitchen with stainless steel appliances to include a new Energy Star refrigerator and dishwasher, granite counter tops and porcelain backsplash. Continue your living and entertaining space on the huge, upgraded screened in porch with new flooring, screens and ceiling fan (2022). Moving upstairs you will find 3 roomy bedrooms and a drop-dead gorgeous, expanded and remodeled hall bath (2020) to include two sinks and vanities! Check out the details in the primary bedroom! On the lower level is the comfortable family room with built-in shelving! Elfa shelving in three closets and also in the family room and bedroom #3. Finally, you have to see the fully fenced rear yard. Filled with gardens and perennials, this is a gardener's dream! An amazing array of blooming perennials will delight throughout the year! Separate garden space includes raised cedar wood garden boxes. Hardscaping and retaining walls in the front yard. Plus a huge side yard too. So many updates to include refreshed paint, newer front, side and double french doors, newer windows (with a warranty) and R-49 attic insulation are just the beginning. All this tucked away in this Springfield community just steps from Lake Accotink Park.
ggwash.org
As plans for transit-oriented development unfold around Capitol Heights, Prince George’s looks to keep housing affordable
This article is part of a limited series exploring the history, current policies, and initiatives to create equitable transit-oriented development in the region. The complete series is available here. What the Capitol Heights Metro Station is today: a cement parking-lot wasteland from the worst days of sprawl-planning, when car commuters...
WTOP
Georgetown Pike in Great Falls opened after morning car crash
On Saturday, Georgetown Pike in Great Falls, Virginia, reopened to traffic after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole during the early morning. Until around 7 p.m. Saturday, VA-193/Georgetown Pike remained closed in both directions between Walker Road/Great Falls and Old Dominion Drive, while crews repaired the pole. Fairfax County...
49 Year-Old Man Shot And Killed in Southeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that left...
WJLA
DC Police award man for saving driver's life after car crashed into Washington Channel
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — D.C. Police and Fire presented a certificate of recognition Saturday to a man responsible for saving the life of a driver after a vehicle ended up in the Washington Channel. On June 3, a vehicle veered into the Washington Channel overnight. The man driving the...
arlnow.com
Police investigating early morning stabbing in Clarendon
A man was stabbed in Clarendon shortly before bar closing time over the weekend. The stabbing happened around 1:45 a.m. Sunday along the 3000 block of Wilson Blvd, a busy stretch amid the neighborhood’s bar district, just down the block from the Metro station entrance. “Upon arrival, officers located...
WJLA
Union Station's Starbucks closes Friday over safety concerns ahead of redevelopment plans
WASHINGTON (7News) — Has D.C.'s Union Station, Amtrak’s second-busiest station in the country, become too unsafe? The CEO of Starbucks says yes, which is why after many years the coffee shop here is closing Friday. This trend is occurring nationwide, as the company also plans to close 15...
NBC Washington
‘Very Unsafe': Woman Harassed on Metro in DC Shares Story in Viral Video
A 21-year-old woman is sharing the frightening experience she had when a stranger yelled at and harassed her for 10-straight minutes at a Metro station this week in Washington, D.C. Helen Molteni, of Arlington, Virginia, said she was on the platform at the Foggy Bottom station when a man came...
WTOP
Section of Assateague beach closed after military debris washes ashore
Part of the beach on Assateague Island in Maryland has been closed after military debris started washing up on the shore. The closure is for part of the North Beach swimming area at the Assateague Island National Seashore. The area, which is usually watched by a lifeguard, is closed until...
rockvillenights.com
Victim robbed in Rockville parking lot
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a robbery in a Rockville parking lot early yesterday morning. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 12000 block of Parklawn Drive at 12:30 AM Sunday. A weapon other than a firearm was employed in the robbery.
WTOP
Maryland private flight company that’s bringing down prices raises $9.75M for expansion
Annapolis, Maryland-based aviation startup AeroVanti, which launched its membership-based private charter flight service last summer, has raised $9.75 million from investors to expand its business. AeroVanti founder Patrick Britton-Harr, a pilot who knew mainstream charter and timeshare air travel companies were charging more than needed, has built the AeroVanti model...
Man charged after shooting former tenant during visit in Fairfax County, officials say
VIENNA, Va. — Editor's note: The video attached in this article is from a story WUSA9 did back in June of 2022. A man is in custody after shooting his roommate in Vienna, Virginia, Saturday afternoon, according to the Fairfax County Police. Officers received a call for a report...
WJLA
New changes at Fairfax Co. Police Department will make staffing crisis worse, union says
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — As violent crime rises in Fairfax County, so do vacancies at the Fairfax County Police Department. In September 2021, FCPD had around 100 police officer vacancies, according to union sources at the time. In February 2022, FCPD was short 160 officers and as of July, FCPD is short nearly 200 officers, according to union sources.
Prince George’s Health Officer Stepping Down, Following Similar Departures In D.C. And Montgomery County
Prince George’s County is the latest D.C.-area jurisdiction to lose its top health official, after two-plus years of coronavirus restrictions, new variants, and spiking case rates. Dr. Ernest Carter announced he is resigning as the Prince George’s County health officer. He started in the role just months before the...
