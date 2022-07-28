Louisiana Woman Calls Police… On Her Drug Customer

929thelake.com
FPD arrests man on 5 counts of attempted second-degree murder
The Franklin Police Department (FPD) has arrested a Franklin, La. man on five counts of attempted second-degree murder, and more.
cenlanow.com
APD arrests 2 for catalytic converter thefts
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police officers arrested two Opelousas men early this morning in connection with local catalytic converter thefts. At approximately 1:45 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 2700 block of North MacArthur Drive in reference to possible catalytic converter theft. Upon arrival, officers detained two individuals and found equipment involved in catalytic converter theft in the suspect’s vehicle.
Louisiana rapper, Mystikal, charged with First Degree Rape and more
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Michael Tyler, 51, aka, Mystikal, was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Sunday, July 31. APSO says that just before noon on Saturday, July 30, “deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to an area hospital in reference to a sexual assault.” The ensuing investigation led to Mystikal being […]
stmarynow.com
Four drug arrests by local authorities; attempted murder charges in Franklin
St. Mary and Morgan City officers made four drug-related arrests over the weekend, while Franklin police arrested a man accused of five counts of attempted murder. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 72-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 34 complaints and made these arrests:. —Devan...
Eyewitness recounts deadly Broussard shooting
Broussard Police have a brief standoff after a suspect fatally shot someone Sunday night.
Man dies, 2 others injured in Bradley Street shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that left one person dead and two others injured late Sunday night. According to BRPD, the three victims were shot after having an altercation with a Black male suspect on Bradley Street near Winbourne Avenue. It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 31.
brproud.com
EBR Coroner’s Office seeks identity of man killed in Airline Highway crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The coroner’s office and Baton Rouge police are seeking help in identifying an unknown male who was killed in an early morning hit and run. The fatal hit and run took place at 4:14 a.m. Monday morning on Airline Highway near Prescott Road, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. The EBR Coroner’s Office said the victim, a Black male, was on a purple beach cruiser-type bicycle at the time of the vehicle crash.
WAFB.com
Rapper Mystikal denied bond following arrest on rape, domestic abuse charges in Ascension Parish
Some sunscreen from a popular maker could potentially cause cancer and some drops to make your bathroom smell good could make your children sick. EBR small businesses encouraged to help with neighborhood improvement. Updated: 5 hours ago. Two informational sessions are planned for Wednesday, August 3. Best healthy snacks for...
Foot Chase Involving New Iberia Police and Suspect Goes Viral [VIDEO]
A video from New Iberia was sent to us and it shows a suspect fleeing on foot from officers with the New Iberia Police Department. The suspect was seen running through yards, jumping fences, and then ultimately down a street. As you can see below, officers gave chase while the suspect attempted to flee.
Witnesses to Downtown Lafayette second degree battery sought

Three Opelousas residents arrested for drug and firearm offenses
Three Opelousas residents were arrested for drug and firearm offenses on July 26, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office.
OPD investigating shooting of 16-year-old
The Opelousas Police department is investigating an overnight shooting of a 16-year-old male.
Juvenile found guilty in 2021 murder of Donavon Reed
The juvenile arrested in June of 2021 for the murder of Donavon Reed was found guilty in St. Landry Parish on Friday
theadvocate.com
Police investigating shooting among two groups of juveniles in Opelousas
Opelousas police are investigating a shooting between a group of juveniles. The shooting occurred in the 800 block of Rice Lane where police say a group of juveniles came out of a house and began firing shots at each other, according to police. A 16-year-old male was shot on his...
One arrested for February shooting of homes, vehicles in Opelousas, others sought
One man was arrested by Opelousas Police on Thursday for a February shooting that struck numerous homes and vehicles on W. Church St.
stmarynow.com
Deputies make arrest in January shooting in Siracusa
Franklin man accused of possessing heroin, meth; Chitimacha police arrest Alabama men on drug charges. A Franklin man already in custody in Morgan City faces additional charges, including attempted murder, in a January shooting in Siracusa. In unrelated cases, the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Section arrested a Franklin man for possession...
LPD seeking help identifying suspects in alleged illegal discharge of firearm
Lafayette Parish Crime Stoppers and Lafayette Police Department (LPD) are seeking the public's help identifying two suspects allegedly involved in the illegal discharge of a firearm.
Blood drive planned for injured New Roads police officer
NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - A blood drive is being planned for injured New Roads police officer and honorary firefighter Travon Smith. Smith was badly hurt in a fall on July 17, according to Pointe Coupee Fire District 5. The blood drive is set to take place on Sunday, July...
Lafayette man booked in connection with Opelousas shootings
Linton Declouette, 22, was booked with four counts attempted second-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property, records at the St. Landry Parish jail show.
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Police respond to Essen Lane crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials are responding to a Sunday, July 31 crash on Essen Lane near the intersection of Tunnel Road and United Plaza Boulevard. The incident occurred around 5:17 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. Area traffic is experiencing congestion and...
